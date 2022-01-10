In an Apple first look, viewers are being treated to a peek of the coming-of-age film, The Sky is Everywhere, which is set to be released in select theaters and Apple TV+ on February 11. The feature, adapted from the novel by the same name by Jandy Nelson, who also penned the film’s screenplay, will be directed by Josephine Decker.

Starring in The Sky is Everywhere are Grace Kaufman (Man with a Plan), Pico Alexander (Home Again), Jacques Colimon (The Society), Julia Schlaeper (The Politician), Ji-young Yoo, Havana Rose Liu (The Chair), Cherry Jones (Succession), and Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother). The first look photos shine a light on a heartfelt film based around one girl’s journey to overcome grief and navigate complicated romantic relationships. Surrounded by flowers, one picture shows the film’s protagonist, Lennie Walker (Kaufman), crack a slight grin as she lays next to Colimon’s character, Joe Fontaine, as the duo share music together via earbuds. Joe and Lennie’s connection is featured in another photo as well, with the pair is standing across from each other, in a room full of colorful lanterns, smiling at one another and looking to be deep in conversation.

We also catch a glimpse of Segel’s character, Big Walker, who is Lennie’s uncle. In the picture, Big sits on a chair outside while reading a book. He looks to be an outdoorsy man as he sits in front of a vehicle with the trunk open revealing a camping set up inside. Lennie is standing next to her uncle with a smile on her face and her hands on the trunk appearing to be closing it. In another photo, Lennie is once again surrounded by multicolored roses. The cinematically beautiful, aerial shot shows the young woman, seated with her legs crossed on the ground, deep in thought.

Other than her Uncle Big, Lennie’s closest family member is her grandma, Gram Walker (Jones). We see the two women leaning in towards each other, smiling, and looking to have just wrapped up a touching conversation. Lennie and Big’s relationship is also the focus of another image in which the two are leaning on the hood of Big’s vehicle. Clad in flannel, with a beanie on his head, Big leans on the hood and looks behind him with a smile at his niece who is leaning on him. The last photo features Lennie and Alexander’s character, Toby, standing opposite each other and holding hands. The two are surrounded by a beautiful garden of flowers and look to be having an emotionally charged conversation.

Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac will produce The Sky is Everywhere for Di Novi Pictures with Decker and Allison Rose Carter. Nelson and Joshua Bachove will join the film as executive producers.

Check out the film’s full synopsis and the rest of the images here:

Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie’s life, she’s drawn to him. But Lennie’s complicated relationship with her sister’s devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe’s budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own. Acclaimed filmmaker Josephine Decker directs this moving adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.

