Just when it looked like the merger between Skydance and Paramount was a done deal, talks have now fallen through in a somewhat surprising twist of events. According to the Wall Street Journal, Paramount's controlling shareholder and National Amusements owner Shari Redstone has chosen not to approve the merger deal, potentially putting an end to a half-a-year long process. Redstone and National Amusements are now reportedly exploring deals with other interested parties. Skydance has declined to comment, but National Amusements confirmed talks have fallen through in the following statement:

"National Amusements, Inc., the majority voting shareholder of Paramount Global, today announced that they have not been able to reach mutually acceptable terms regarding the potential transaction with Skydance Media for the acquisition of a controlling stake in NAI. NAI is grateful to Skydance for their months of work in pursuing this potential transaction and looks forward to the ongoing, successful production collaboration between Paramount and Skydance. NAI supports the recently announced strategic plan being executed by Paramount’s Office of the CEO as well as their ongoing work and that of the Company’s Board of Directors to continue to explore opportunities to drive value creation for all Paramount shareholders".

The previously approved deal would have seen Skydance acquire both National Amusements and their controlling stake in Paramount, thus making them the majority shareholders of Paramount Global. With all those shares combined, Skydance would have been in control of the company by having two thirds of Paramount. The deal failing doesn't necessarily mean that a Skydance/Paramount merger is impossible, but the previous deal that existed is seemingly off the table.

Merger Talks Do Not Always Go Through in Hollywood

Due to how close Skydance and Paramount were to merging the companies, the decision to end the deal after it's pre-approval is surprising. That being said, merger deals of this caliber tend to fall through more often than not. A prime example is the many attempts to merge The Walt Disney Company with 20th Century Studios. The two multimedia giants finally did join forces in 2019, but that followed several years of attempts and speculation for the deal to finally go through.

With that in mind, there's a good chance this won't be the last time that Paramount and Skydance consider merging with one another. Skydance countering Redstone's veto of the previous deal with a new offer certainly would not be out of the equation. In the end, Skydance merging with Paramount makes the most sense, as the two companies have frequently collaborated on a litany of franchises, including Mission: Impossible, Transformers, Top Gun, and more.

Looking to Paramount's future amid their search for a merger, 2024 is a pretty big year for the company. Other big franchise entries audiences can expect to see are the Transformers animated prequel, Transformers One, the long-awaited Ridley Scott-directed epic, Gladiator II, and the third film in the Sonic trilogy, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Within only a few days, Paramount will be returning to John Krasinski's horror universe with the new prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, which releases on June 28, 2024.

