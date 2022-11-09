Sam Mendes's Skyfall, which celebrates its tenth anniversary today, is the deepest film within the entire James Bond franchise. After five decades, the series faced a question about the legacy of its protagonist. What role did an old-fashioned gentleman spy like 007 have in a modern world of espionage? Was Bond simply a release of the past, or could he be adapted into a hero for the 21st century? Skyfall reflects on Bond’s (Daniel Craig) past, revealing details about his upbringing and relationship with M (Judi Dench). Despite M’s tragic death, Bond emerges at the end of the film with a newfound confidence as he embarks on a new journey.

Silva Is a Bond Villain Like No Other

Skyfall questions Bond’s role by offering a look at what he could become in a different life if he chose to serve his own selfish interests instead of protecting Great Britain. The film’s main antagonist, Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), is similar to 007 in more than a few unnerving ways. He was once an MI6 agent who was abandoned by M after an undercover assignment went south. While Bond reluctantly agreed to serve M once more after being nearly killed in the film’s opening sequence, Silva has used his espionage skills to create his own cyber-terrorist sect.

Silva was a refreshing Bond villain because, unlike Blofeld or Goldfinger, his goal wasn’t world domination. Silva only looks to get revenge on M and reveal the MI6 as an antiquated service that no longer can do any good. By connecting Silva to the sins of M’s past, Skyfall examines the frightening person Bond could become if things had been a little different. Bardem’s terrifying performance (which earned him Best Supporting Actor nominations at both the BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild awards) is among the saga’s best and most frightening villains ever.

Silva clearly expresses his worldview during his chilling opening monologue. After capturing Bond on the coast of Macau, Silva tells Bond about how he and his grandmother would force rats to eat each other to survive. His message is evident; this is a rat-eat-rat business, and those that survive are forced to annihilate each other. It took a dance with death for Silva’s spirit to finally break.

A Larger Role for M

By enhancing M’s role, Skyfall gives Dench the best opportunity to embody her importance in Bond’s life. During her opening scene in 1995’s Goldeneye, M criticizes Pierce Brosnan’s Bond as a relic of the Cold War that is holding on to sexist ideals. While this is more of a cheeky way of the series poking fun at itself, Skyfall pits M within a world with a younger Q (Ben Whishaw) and Moneypenny (Naomi Watts). M may have had to bid farewell to many agents in the past, but now she faces a future where MI6 may no longer exist.

Silva’s quest for vengeance is perfectly aligned with a public inquiry where a formal Parliamentary inquiry essentially puts MI6 on trial. In the wake of Silva’s attack on MI6 headquarters and the leaking of a list of active agents’ identities, MI6 has been embarrassed on a global stage. Silva doesn’t just want to kill M; he wants to prove that her years of service are superfluous. M serves as a maternal figure to both Bond and Silva, and the latter’s animalistic rage feels like a childhood desire to rebel.

Ironically, Silva’s attack only exemplifies MI6’s importance. During a brilliantly executed public attack, MI6 is the only force equipped to deal with the threat. Bond and M are forced to use the same sort of “old school tricks” that Silva claims are unimportant. In a fun tribute to Bond’s signature car, they escape in an Aston Martin bound for Bond’s Scottish family home of Skyfall.

Bond and Silva Are Not So Different

Silva uses his own devices and tricks to goad MI6 into investigating him. While Bond’s gadgets are endearingly silly, Silva’s represent very real threats that could exist today. It grounds the series, while also signifying that Silva is Bond’s doppelganger in many ways. They both have dominant personalities and always arrive in style; Silva even invades Skyfall as he blares music from his helicopter. Silva embraces his persona; he likes getting to “play the bad guy” and deliver eccentric speeches.

Silva’s final confrontation with M is one of the most brutal (and most emotional) scenes in the entire franchise. It’s here where we see that Silva’s only beliefs are nihilism, and he lacks the integrity that embodies Bond. While Silva claims that there’s a purpose to his mission, he never seeks anything beyond watching M suffer. It's the only goal he has left, and he begs M to kill them both. It’s the fundamental difference between the two men. Silva’s idiosyncrasies are only masking his pain.

An Emotional Conclusion

Killing off M was a bold move for the series that could have easily felt like a desperate attempt to generate a strong audience reaction. While having M killed off by a superfluous villain could have been disappointing, making the antagonist a personal one made it emotionally devastating. Even though Silva is reprehensible, M made mistakes during her career. Silva’s case was improperly handled, and now M must face the consequences of her actions. While M’s time has come, the end of Skyfall indicates that Bond is just getting started.

When looking back at the history of the Bond franchise, the most memorable villains are the ones that truly bring out 007’s heroism. When faced with life-or-death situations, Bond always chooses the high road. Silva wasn’t able to face the same challenges, and his traumatic experience only revealed his true nature. Silva’s moral exemplifies why fans have been invested in the further adventures of Bond for over half a century.