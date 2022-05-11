Screen Media has picked up the international sales rights for the upcoming sci-fi epic Skyline Radial, the fourth installment of the Skyline franchise. Through their Foresight Unlimited division, they'll attempt to find a home for Liam O'Donnell's third stint as the head of the franchise at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Casting is currently underway for the film, though much of the main cast including star Lindsey Morgan, is expected to return to the franchise.

The original Skyline film was released all the way back in 2010 to box office success in spite of its lackluster reviews, kicking off a franchise that would ultimately receive more love overseas than in the U.S. What started off as a simple alien invasion film blossomed into a space epic led by super-powered human-alien hybrid Rose Corley (Morgan) by the time the third film rolled around in 2020. Skyline Radial picks up where that third film left off, with Rose and her crew attempting to rescue her long-lost adoptive father Mark (Frank Grillo) from a secret prison. While attempting to reach the prison, they encounter the universe's most powerful beings: The Radial. The Radial are an ancient race of aliens set to be the next great threat to Rose and the people of Earth.

"I could not be more excited to be working with Screen Media to build out our franchise and deliver what our fans have been asking for," O'Donnell said in a statement about the direction of the franchise. "As crazy as it sounds, we see this as our own niche version of a Fast Five/Avengers type of sequel where we are bringing together the characters from previous installments into a bigger, crowd-pleasing sci-fi martial arts adventure." O'Donnell's been with the franchise since its inception, starting off as a co-writer and producer for the first film directed by Greg and Colin Strause. He'll be writing and directing for this outing.

"Liam’s vision and passion for Skyline Radial promises continued success for the Skyline franchise," Screen Media added. "We are excited to be part of it and ensuring audiences worldwide will once again enjoy the thrills of Skyline." With Skyline, the distributor gets a franchise that, while not garnering the highest praise from viewers and critics, has had fun with its sci-fi concepts, adding significantly to the world with each installment.

Screen Media falls under the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment banner and has most recently been attached to Christina Ricci's Monstrous and the Johnny Flynn and Antonia Campbell-Hughes thriller Cordelia. At Cannes this year, they'll also be looking to sell Bella Thorne's latest film Saint Clare which will also begin filming soon.

Production on Skyline Radial is slated to begin later this year.

