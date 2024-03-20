The Big Picture Paramount+ renewed SkyMed for a third season with 9 episodes, and Aaron Ashmore was promoted to series regular.

Season 3 will feature high tensions, new characters, and more dangerous missions in northern Manitoba.

The new episodes start filming on March 25.

Today, Paramount+ announced that the SkyMed team will keep on rescuing people in Canada for another round of episodes. The series has been renewed for Season 3 and, once again, nine episodes have been ordered by the streamer. Additionally, the show promoted Aaron Ashmore (Locke & Key) to series regular after he guest starred in pretty much every episode from the past two seasons. Production of the third season starts sooner rather than later: The cameras start rolling in Manitoba and Ontario next Monday, March 25.

In the new season's official synopsis, Paramount+ announces that tensions will reach an all-time high in Season 3. Once again, the series will follow nurses and pilots who work on air ambulances in northern Manitoba. In the new episodes, the team will have to deal with the perspective of a fracture after they all had to fight for their lives in the Season 2 finale. Meanwhile, the dangerous missions will keep coming in across the wilderness, and they'll have to keep relying on each other despite their differences.

Paramount also announced that Season 3 of SkyMed will welcome a couple of new faces. Anthony Grant (Star Trek: Discovery) and Nicola Correia-Damude (Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent) have joined the series in recurring roles. Grant will play TJ, a lovable pilot with a complicated past, while Correia-Damude embodies Marianne, a city-slicker who has a hard timing fitting up North. She'll spark up a connection with Chopper (Praneet Akilla).

Image via Paramount+

Who Is On The Cast of 'SkyMed' Season 3?

Aside from Ashmore and Akilla, the returning cast of SkyMed Season 3 features all major players: Natasha Calis (Nurses) as Hayley, Morgan Holmstrom (Outlander) as Crystal, Mercedes Morris (Ghosts) as Lexi, Thomas Elms (The Boys In The Boat) as Nowak, Kheon Clarke (Riverdale) as Tristan and Sydney Kuhne (Ginny & Georgia) as Stef. You can also expect to see recurring stars Aason Nadjiwon (The Twilight Zone), Emilia McCarthy (Zombies) and Braeden Clarke (Run Woman Run) again.

SkyMed is created and written by Julie Puckrin, who previously wrote for Syfy adventure Killjoys and NBC's Transplant. The showrunner told The Toronto Star that she drew inspiration from her own sister's experience working in an air ambulance. She commented that one of the elements that would make for great television is the life-or-death scenarios that paramedics face on a daily basis — and 20,000 feet into the air.

"[Y]ou have this really young group of people at the beginning of their career, and they’re in the middle of the North and there’s no safety net. And they’re often experiencing things for the first time on the job, these very, very intense situations where it’s literally just you and the patient in the back of a plane.”

Paramount+ is yet to announce a release window for Season 3 of SkyMed.