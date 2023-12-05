The Big Picture Season 2 of Paramount+'s SkyMed is set to return early next year, showing the crew facing new challenges and growing together.

The trailer highlights the team's tight-knit bond, as they work hard and support each other both on and off-duty.

Three new series regulars join the SkyMed team in Season 2, adding to the diverse cast of characters. The entire season will be available to stream on Paramount+ in January.

The young pilots and medics of Paramount+'s SkyMed are preparing to take flight once again. Season 2 of the hit medical drama wrapped up on Canada's CBC just last month, and now, with the release of a new trailer, it's set to return to the streaming platform for international audiences early next year. Footage from the new season shows the crew working hard and playing harder as they face new trials and tribulations as a team.

SkyMed tracks the everyday lives of a diverse team of air ambulance workers in Northern Canada who risk everything on dangerous rescue missions and other medical emergencies in the name of helping others. Outside of operations, personal stories and relationships between the young medical responders are interwoven as they put their faith in one another to survive the most remote conditions. Love blossoms, hearts are broken, and drama is plentiful, but it's up to the team to ultimately grow up together.

The trailer depicts a tight-knit SkyMed team as they work hard and play hard together in the snowy heights of Canada. When they're not rushing to dig people out of the snow or air-lift injured hikers off of mountains, they're hooking up or simply looking out for one another in their pursuits. Things take a dramatic turn, however, when one of the SkyMed crews suffers a malfunction in the air and crashes in the remote wilderness. With a patient on board and no means to pull themselves out of danger, they're the ones in dire need of rescue from the colleagues they've built up so much love for. Nothing seems to get this team down, though, and their companionship is at the heart of every scene.

'SkyMed's Crew Expands for Season 2

Julie Pickrin, who previously worked on the SyFy series Killjoys, created SkyMed based on the real-life relationship between her sister and brother-in-law who met while flying air ambulances. She'll have a wider cast to work with in Season 2 as three new series regulars have been added to the SkyMed team, including Ginny & Georgia alum Sydney Kuhne as Stef alongside Ryan Ali as Reese, and Nadine Whiteman-Roden as Dr. Yana Noah. The rest of the team remains intact with Natasha Calis as Hayley, Morgan Holmstrom as Crystal, Praneet Akilla as Chopper, “Ace” Aason Nadjiwon as Bodie, Mercedes Morris as Lexi, Thomas Elms as Nowak and Kheon Clarke as Tristan. Additionally, Braeden Clarke, Emilia McCarthy, and Aaron Ashmore will all return in their respective recurring roles.

All nine episodes of SkyMed Season 2 will be available to stream on Paramount+ on January 11 in its native Canada before arriving on the platform in all international markets on January 12. Season 1 can currently be viewed in its entirety on the streamer. Check out the trailer below.