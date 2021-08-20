Bethesda Game Studios has announced that another new version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be released to celebrate the game's 10 year anniversary. Announced at QuakeCon, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is the newest port of the praised open-world RPG. This will include the Special Edition of Skyrim, a remastered version of the 2011 title released in 2016 with upgraded visuals and upscaled textures that also included the Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn DLC expansions. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with a next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Along with everything included here, the Anniversary Edition will also include over 500 pieces of Creation Club content. The Creation Club is the microtransaction store that houses a collection of content created by both Bethesda and other developers, including members of the community. This can include new weapons, outfits, and even entire characters and gameplay types — sort of like a collection of mods that you have to pay for. Owners of the Special Edition will have to pay to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition and get the Content Club content, though Bethesda has not said how much that upgrade will cost as of now.

But forget all that, you can now actually go fishing now — with a pole and everything. Managing Director at Bethesda Ashley Cheng said that "10 years is a long time to wait (referring to the fishing minigame) but it is worth it... It's something I've always wanted to do in Skyrim. You don't have to dive into the water and click blindly anymore. You can now grab a fishing pole, do some fishing quests. It's a great addition to the game, it'll be free to everyone, and it really adds to the immersion of the world."

This is not the only way that Bethesda is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of Skyrim, however; a concert will be held in the Alexandra Palace Theatre where the London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices Choir will be performing the game's official soundtrack. The event will take place on November 11 at 11am PT/ 2pm ET and will be streamed on the official Bethesda YouTube or Twitch channels.

Bethesda has also announced something called The Skyrim Museum. On both their website and the PlayStation Blog, the developer explained that they are asking fans to submit anything from video clips, to music, to cosplay, to original artwork, really anything that they want that celebrates their love for Skyrim. More details will be revealed in the future.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be releasing on the 10-year anniversary of the original game on November 11 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with a next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 for both the Special and Anniversary Editions coming the same day. Watch the video below to hear about all of these announcements. Skip to 3:19 to hear about the fishing.

