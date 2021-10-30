Fans of 'Morrowind' and 'Oblivion' should be very happy.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition owners are in for a surprise as details emerge about new content. Along with these details, more information regarding The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has also been given, and I must say, fans have a lot to look forward to. All details were outlined in a special video released by Bethesda.

All creations planned for the Special Edition will be free, with each given their own names and details. There are four creations planned total and here are the details of each, as provided by Daniel Lee, Senior Artist and Creation Club Dev. Lead:

The “Saints and Seducers” creation provides a full quest expansion, with new storylines to play through, armor sets and weapons, artifacts, enemies, and more.

Rare Curios will be introduced in the “Saints and Seducers” expansion as well. Khajiit merchants will supply new and rare ingredients for players to buy and craft potions, arrows, and poisons, along with rare stones crafted by the aliens.

Image Via Bethesda Softworks

RELATED: Do We Really Want Another ‘Skyrim’ Remaster?Additionally, the new edition includes:

Survival Mode offers an “immersive” challenge for players, with more survival options and gameplay. Players will be able to “contend with the elements of Skyrim itself,” for example, stay next to a fire to keep freezing to death, and make sure you keep your Dragonborn alive by monitoring their hunger and exhaustion.

Fishing is another positively received gameplay feature from fans. Players will be able to catch over 20 unique aquatic species in the game. The fish can be cooked, displayed, or even kept as pets! There are also fish quests to complete.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be the Special Edition version along with all previously released Creation Club Creations - this includes the four new creations already mentioned. Speaking of Creation Club, new modes and quests are expected to be added. “Ghost of Tribunal” will add new weapons and armor seen in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. “The Cause” will feature new enemies, locations, weapons, and more.

The Anniversary Edition makes the biggest content update and expansion to date - not a bad way to celebrate Skyrim’s 10th Anniversary.

Watch Bethesda’s upgrade overview here:

KEEP READING: How the Empty World of ‘Dragon’s Dogma’ Helped Define the Game in the Shadow of ‘Skyrim’

'Maya and the Three': Stephanie Beatriz, Gabriel Iglesias & Allen Maldonado on Trusting the Script, Merchandising, and Mexican Mythology They also talk about merchandising based on their characters.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email