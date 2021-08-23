The two media giants team up to bring a new streaming service to European households.

ViacomCBS Inc. and Comcast Corp. have announced that they are joining forces to venture into European markets, preparing to introduce a new streaming platform titled SkyShowtime to over 90 million households, one that hopes to rival such competitors such as Disney+ and Netflix.

SkyShowtime is aiming to expand its services to 20 European countries. Comcast and ViacomCBS’s decision to team up was determined by the fact that each company reached the conclusion that it wasn’t big and well-known enough in the continent to launch the project by themselves. Together, they devised a structure that allows equal ownership and control to both companies and it will have its main base in London, United Kingdom.

Regarding the upcoming platform’s goal, Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive, Sky, stated: “Our new streaming service, SkyShowtime, will combine the best of the US and Europe with iconic brands and world-class entertainment for millions of consumers in more than 20 new markets in Europe. On the heels of Peacock coming to Sky, this partnership provides an innovative approach to quickly scale internationally and monetize content across Europe.”

SkyShowtime will include content from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures, and Peacock, with over 10,000 hours of content. The pricing will differ from market to market, but exact numbers are yet to be revealed just as full disclosure of the content to be offered hasn’t yet been made known.

The new platform is designed to reach the following countries: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

More details are sure to be revealed further down the line, but as of now, expect SkyShowtime to launch sometime in 2022.

