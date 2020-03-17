Watch the First 10 Minutes of ‘The Skywalker Legacy’ Documentary

Disney has uploaded the first 10 minutes of The Skywalker Legacy documentary, a comprehensive making-of feature that will be available as bonus material on The Rise of Skywalker 4K Blu-ray and DVD March 31. And regardless of how you felt about the third Star Wars Part III, you’re going to want to check out the clip, because it features archival footage from the making of the original trilogy, including Harrison Ford ad-libbing with top-shelf Harrison Ford energy.

The 10-minute clip begins with footage from the filming of Return of the Jedi, with excited fans huddled on the outskirts of the Tatooine set to talk to the filmmakers and get a glimpse of the upcoming movie. It’s almost like the Zapruder film, because we’re watching a tragedy unfold of which nobody onscreen yet knows anything about. One fan proclaims “By the time all 9 films are done… I’m afraid to see what you guys are going to come up with.” The man has no idea that Star Wars fans will spend the next 38 years arguing with each other about whether or not what they eventually came up with was actually any good.

The footage then blends into behind-the-scenes shots of The Rise of Skywalker, and we get to see some candid interviews with the cast and crew, including director J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Billy Dee Williams. We also get some behind-the-scenes looks at the various aliens, droids, and locations constructed for the film. Once again, regardless of how you felt about this final chapter in the Skywalker saga, it’s legitimately impressive to see the detailed sets and puppets created for The Rise of Skywalker. The craftsmanship is undeniable.

The Rise of Skywalker was a controversial film for Star Wars fans, to say the very least, so the upcoming Blu-ray may be a difficult purchase for some to make. But the promise of an in-depth feature-length documentary covering the film’s entire production might be enough to convince those sitting on the the fence to throw down their cash when the disc releases on March 31st. Check out the preview clip below.