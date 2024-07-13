The Big Picture Skywalkers: A Love Story offers thrilling shots of daring rooftop stunts and a unique love story narrative.

Director Jeff Zimbalist captured six years of footage following Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus in their dangerous climbs.

Premiering at Sundance and now on IMAX and then Netflix, the film explores themes of trust and fear in a relationship.

Skywalkers: A Love Story might not be related to Star Wars, but viewers will find inspired shots of perilous acts and stunts just as thrilling in Jeff Zimbalist's new documentary.

Shot over six years time, Skywalkers follows Russian rooftopers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, whose relationship is rife with as many ups and downs as their favorite pastime: scaling some of the tallest skyscrapers and buildings in the world. The documentary's premiere at Sundance earlier this year, and now it's in IMAX theaters for a limited one-week run. After it's done in IMAX, the doc will start streaming on Netflix beginning July 19.

Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke with the filmmaker after our exclusive IMAX screening in Los Angeles, where Zimbalist shared the challenges of shooting death-defying stunts that could go awry at any time, legal concerns before and after the edit and how the love story of Angela and Ivan became the film's guiding light.

Skywalkers: A Love Story (2024) A daring couple travels worldwide to climb the 118-story megatall skyscraper, Merdeka 118, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, attempting a bold acrobatic stunt on the spire to salvage both their career and relationship. Main Genre Documentary Release Date January 18, 2024 Director Jeff Zimbalist Cast Angela Nikolau , Ivan Beerkus Writers Jeff Zimbalist

JEFF ZIMBALIST: The first time I saw the IMAX version of this movie was in this very room. I was sitting in that chair there. I hadn't felt vertigo in six and a half years working on this film. And then we watched it here, and I had to look away multiple times. It all came back.

COLLIDER: You couldn't pay me any amount of money to do what they do literally, you could say you'll get a billion dollars, doesn't matter what's your price to actually do some of the things that they do.

ZIMBALIST: I mean, we did some of the things they do, and I was an amateur rooftopper myself when I was in my teens and twenties, but I say amateur in all caps because I didn't do anything close to what these guys do. And during this shoot, we went up to a lot of these buildings, we went to higher buildings than I'd ever been to. But we had a safety protocol actually, which we wrote out and agreed to with their families, which said that we could trespass into the buildings with our big cameras. But when we got to a flat roof, we had to stop there. And then when the spire started or when the crane started, then Ivan and Angela would shoot themselves from so that we didn't distract them because they have a telepathy between the two of them. So I wouldn't do the spires, and I wouldn't do the cranes and I have more fear of heights every year that I get older. But it was worth it. It was a thrill.

The Director Has a History of Rooftopping

Your browser does not support the video tag.

I read that you, as a teenager, did some of this. What was the highest or the craziest thing you personally did?

ZIMBALIST: I mean, these guys are topping 2000 ft buildings. I was probably going up a few 100 ft. For me, it wasn't about the competition to beat other people to be the first one in the highest building. I didn't even know that people were doing it. I didn't even know it had a name. We just called it trespassing. To me, it was a way of sort of escaping the spaces of the culture bubble where they tell you how to behave, and you're expected to conform. These autonomous spaces under the city or on top of it where you can face your fear on your own terms, you can decide who you wanna be on your own terms. That autonomy, that was, that was what was exciting for me. And it wasn't until years later, when I sort of took off the proverbial balaclava and became a journalist, that I realized other people were doing this. And I was like, "Well, I have to find a story in that space that resonates as deeply as my experience," and that took 15 years. I was watching the rise of this phenomenon, waiting for a story that wasn't just daredevils doing crazy shit for likes but actually an artist.

And about 2015, 2016, Angela burst on the scene. Her influences were not the Kardashians; it was Basquiat and Warhol, and she genuinely was trying to make art, and she was doing something really different, and she was saying she wanted to be like the guy, she wanted to have a feminine lens. So I was intrigued, called her up, she told me she was raised in a traveling circus, I was even more intrigued, and then she introduced me to Ivan and, and they presented each other. I mean, he's the most famous rooftop in Russia at that time already. And they present each other as competitors as rivals., but you can sense bubbling under the surface, there was a flirtation, there was a courtship and that's where that seed got planted of, "Oh my God. Could we do a love story on top of the world? Could we use extreme climbing as a metaphor for romantic trust?"

And we shot a little sizzle, and Tamir Ardan, who's here from XYZ Films, my old friend and Library Films, took a massive leap of faith in believing in me and believing in this project and financing it. And that was, you know, another three and a half years of production from that point forward where, you know, with cinéma vérité, you don't know where your finish line is, you don't know where your climax is. And so we followed the story through all these twists and turns, and sometimes it said it wanted to be more political. Sometimes, the story said it wanted to be a heist or wanted to be a thriller. But what we stuck to our North Star throughout this process is no, we decided this is a love story. This is not just gonna be a film about the fear of falling from heights. This is gonna be a film about the fear of falling in love.

There Was Always A Concern Something Could Go Wrong

Close

Well, one of the things, though, and I give credit to everyone who financed, is that you really don't know if, God forbid, something bad could happen when you're filming. So, did you ever have a conversation with people about what if?

ZIMBALIST: Yeah, all the time. I mean, we said up front don't do anything for the cameras that you wouldn't do otherwise. But having done this with other films, subconsciously, there's still a motivation to impress the filmmakers or to do something that you think the camera might want so that improves your film. And so we had to constantly remind them that, you know, the way I always put it is that it doesn't matter if you fail at Merdeka or you fail at whatever climb, you're trying to do the external journey of whether or not you get the highest building isn't gonna be ultimately the suspense of the movie — it's gonna be the internal journey whether or not you choose to trust each other if you fail at Merdeka. But by the end, you've chosen to trust Ivan, in the case of Angela, the audience will be satisfied, right? And so we're encouraging them to look inward rather than to push themselves on the outward. They did have the little accident where Angela hurt herself, which we saw in the film. But otherwise we're so grateful that nobody on the crew or Angela and Ivan were hurt worse than that.

Everyone in this audience and earlier today myself watched this in IMAX and it is incredible in IMAX, especially because of the locations where this film takes place. It's only gonna be an IMAX for a week. But what does it mean to you to actually have this in IMAX and have people experience it?

ZIMBALIST: It's a dream come true. These things start as a harebrained scheme in my little head, which is the highest risk project you could possibly pitch to people, and everybody that worked on it turned down more stable jobs to do this, and then the world believes in it, and now all these people are working on it, and it's on the biggest screens. And I remember at Sundance when we've premiered the film, it was a huge relief because, like, "OK, people kinda seem to like this thing, "and then we got a bunch of interest from distributors. And I was like, "Wow, that's good." And then we heard IMAX and I was like, "Oh my God, I haven't imagined IMAX." And so to play with IMAX and then to have Netflix and bring it out as the biggest streamer in the world, it's a dream come true.

What was it like doing the conversion in terms of bringing it to IMAX?

ZIMBALIST: Yeah, it was a lot of work. It was nine different camera formats. Some of them, the C300s, were the main cameras that we used, and those convert fairly well cause they're shot very high resolution. But yeah, particularly the night vision, those body cams, and we got the nicest night vision cameras we can get from law enforcement, the highest grade. But they're pretty low quality, so yeah, we did add grain worked with grain structures, cinematic grain structures, work with color to try to bring that all together into a palette, and we were pleasantly surprised that it does blow up. It works.

I'm fascinated by the editing process because it's where it all comes together. With a film like this, I would imagine you have a ton of footage. So talk a little bit about how daunting it was when you finally started editing.

ZIMBALIST: Yeah, we had 60-plus hours of archival that they shot themselves. And then we had over 200 hours of footage that we shot, which is great. We had a nine-and-a-half-month edit, so we had time to go through everything and do a lot of trial and error, and a lot of the time, we were editing while we were shooting as well, because we're figuring out the story in the edit.

One of the challenges we came up against is that the first act, roughly the first 30 minutes, tells mostly their back story, right? And the way that they were shooting was all for short form. So it was, you know, just focused on that perfect polished pose at the end and not the stuff that we wanted, which was left on the edit room floor, all of the awkward moments, the strategizing, the bickering, the fights, the fear. And so we didn't have a lot of scenes to work with. And the first edit of the film, the first 30 minutes was just montage, mania, it was just bombastic. And then there was this pivot where you move into our footage, and the pace slowed down and we were saying, "Well, maybe that works, right?" 'Cause in the middle of a romance, like the early stages of the pursuit, are very fast and wild and frenetic. But it didn't; it was too big of an aesthetic shift. And so we went back into the first 30 minutes and brought scenes.

Luckily, there was a film crew that was with Ivan and Angela off and on for about 10 months in the first year of their courtship before we even started. And so the scenes when they're texting each other and the scene where they meet for the first time, that's all real footage of them actually texting and meeting for the first time. So we did have some stuff to let it breathe in the first 30 minutes and then we went into the rest of the film, we started adding more montage so that hopefully it evolves the way a romance would evolve.

How long was your first cut that you were like, "There's no way it's getting shorter than this"?

ZIMBALIST: I pride myself on coming in with pretty slim cuts. I think we probably had a two-and-a-half-hour cut. At some point, but it wasn't much bigger than that. The biggest challenge was, "How do you get this insane back story of them traveling the world together to end by the end of the first act so that we could launch into our main mission?" And we stretched out Act One a little bit, but I think got most of it in there.

What did you learn from any early friends and family screenings that impacted the finished film?

ZIMBALIST: One of the big surprises is that we thought for a long time that the lesson of the movie, that the arc was that in every relationship, you need to balance each other out and that each person in the relationship plays a role, Like in this case, the trapeze metaphor, you have the flier and you've got the catcher and the flier leads the couple into the skies into the dreams, and the brings them back down to earth and grounds them and is their safety mechanism. And we thought, "OK, yeah, that's a profound commentary on relationships." But then Merdeka didn't really work that way, right? Because Angela takes the lead, and then Angela pulls back, and they're switching roles all over the place, and we're like, "Well, wait a minute, maybe that's actually a more insightful commentary on romantic trust" — that in any relationship, you both need to know when to be the flier and when to be the catcher, when to switch roles, when to be the rock and when to be the star.

What was the last thing that you cut out before picture locking if you can remember and why?

ZIMBALIST: We had a number of deaths. There's a scene early on where it's important to us that we did right up front, make sure that anybody who even considered copycatting this knew that this is incredibly difficult, deadly and that these are trained acrobats and gymnasts, and this is another level of experience. Not anybody could just go do it. So we wanted to get some of those YouTube videos of people dying in there. But it's hard — really hard to watch that stuff. So we ended up doing a cut that had a number more of those deaths in there towards the end. We wanted to bring them out, but we also wanted to make sure that nobody would finish watching this movie and think they're gonna go climb a roof. So, we struck a balance there.

Yeah, I was actually gonna ask you about that because I think there's two or three shots in the movie that show people falling. Was it tough to get the rights to stuff like that?

ZIMBALIST: Luckily, those are all, you know, out there in the world and have been seen millions of times. So, I don't remember if we licensed those or if they were fair use. In terms of licensing, the real challenge is that we were never gonna get location releases from any of these buildings. And luckily, that was a conversation that Tamir and I had really early on, like years ago. I know this is not gonna be something we're ever gonna get, and there's gonna be some liability there, and hopefully, we can get through it without any legal issues — safety issues, first, legal issues — and then maybe a distributor will be willing to take it on anyway. Luckily, all those things worked out, and Netflix and IMAX have joined the leap of faith that XYZ started.

Is there any sort of like legality now that Netflix has it? Can they use all the footage? Is it a gray area?

ZIMBALIST: Yeah, I think we're good. You know, we'll see, is always the answer with any film, really. Films I work on, I feel like we really buttoned up. Sometimes people start calling and you're like, "What? Really?" And then films that you're not, nobody calls. So we'll, we'll have to play this one out. But the main thing is that Angela and Ivan can't travel to some of these places like they're not going back to Malaysia. I don't know if it's a good idea for them to go back to France. But we were able to, through some extensive efforts, including Tamir reaching out to his law enforcement FBI contacts. and working with the governor of Utah, we were able to get them a very rare work visa. Russians who break the law for a living is a tough visa to get right now, and we were able to get them a work visa for two years so they can live and work in the United States. They were able to come to Sundance. They came to Tribeca, which was our IMAX premiere at, I think, North America's biggest IMAX screen. So they've had a chance to interact with audiences and hopefully, we can get them more work opportunities where they don't have to risk their lives if they don't want to.

Image via Netflix

I am curious if they are still doing anything, still doing what they used to do, or are they sort of entered a new phase of their lives.

ZIMBALIST: They're evolving. I mean, she does a lot of painting, and he makes music, and I think they roofs are their love — that's like that's the essence for them, and it'll always be a part of what they do, but they wanna be able to explore more imaginative ways of incorporating roof topping into other forms of art rather than having to risk their life to, to make ends meet. So, they love the idea of making films. Now, after watching this, both being in front of and behind the camera, it's been really inspiring to work with them. I don't think I've ever had this kind of a collaborative relationship with my subjects on a project before because they had to teach us how to rooftop and get away with it, and we had to teach them how to make a long-form film because they'd only done these tiny little short form nugget and they picked it up really quickly. I mean, Ivan's an incredible drone operator, as you saw in the film.

Most of the drone work is Ivan. He'll get to the top of a spire, he'll program the drone, put the remote in his pocket, lift her up or do a dangle with her. The drone will circle around and bring it back, reprogram it, get a second take, get a third take and bring us to all this amazing footage to work with. And Angela was just really quick to understand what a scene in a long-form doc is that you need to get different angles that were looking for the vulnerable stuff, and over time, we said to them, "Because you lead a very extraordinary life here that I don't think many people will be able to identify with — but what makes you relatable, the universal stuff is that you quibble in your relationship. We could all relate to that and that you're afraid when you're up there, right?" We've done a number of projects where these extreme athletes like I've made terms with death. And if I die doing what I love, I'm a-OK with it — not these guys, they don't wanna die.

And I can't identify with Alex Honnold and Free Solo where they do a brain scan. He doesn't have the same fear center that the rest of us do. I just don't get it. But afraid to die in one of these buildings? Yeah, I could put myself in those shoes. And so we kept saying to them, the more you're willing to share of that, including Angela's panic attack, the more we think audiences will understand where you're at, see themselves in your shoes, and be able to root for you. And so they did start really embracing those vulnerable moments, including their fights. And she did a great job capturing that for us.

I wanted to touch on some of the drone shots because they're fantastic. What a lot of people are gonna forget is he has to carry all that stuff up. And so how big is the drone and that kind of stuff? How much does it weigh? The footage is incredible.

ZIMBALIST: Yeah, the drone that he went up to Merdeka with is a smaller drone. Like we tested the capacity of that on that big pull out shot when they first get to the top of the building. Unfortunately, our drones wouldn't go high enough. We were on a roof nearby, and we couldn't get our drones high enough to capture. That shot of them, we did go closer to the before their climb on me deca, we went closer with our own custom-built DVI drones, a first-person FPV, and that was where you get that shot to the top that dips and falls all the way down the side of the building.

That was a local drone operator who built his own drone — he did not want to be credited in the film. But one of the things we did, which is not in the movie, is when they were done shooting whatever the pose was on top of these buildings, they would tape their cards, their media cards from various different formats of cameras, right? They were rigged with all sorts of cameras. They would tape them to the drone, and then they would fly the drone down to us on some other roof so that just in case they got caught on the way down, they wouldn't lose the footage, but as we know, nobody questions you on the way out, so we had no problems.

I learned so much watching this, like basically how to sneak out of a building. So what is it like when you were showing it to them for the first time? Did they watch it when it was done? Were they involved in the edit? And did they have any sort of feedback and say, "Hey, everything's great, but this one scene, can we lose it?"

ZIMBALIST: Yeah, we kept telling them, "Watch a long-form doc." They'd never seen an hour and 20 minute or hour 30-minute documentary before we say, "Watch Free Solo, watch Man on Wire — these are good references. It'll give you a sense of what we're going for here," and they say, "Yeah, yeah, we'll watch it," but they just never did. I think they felt like, "An hour and 40 minutes with a documentary?" That is the most boring thing they could imagine. So the first time they watched a feature-length doc was watching the rough cut of Skywalkers, and we're like, "They're gonna be so bored!" And we watched them very carefully hawkeyed throughout the film. There was not a lot to read there, poker-faced, and at the end of the film, there was a sort of pregnant pause, and Ivan rubbed his chin, and he's like, "I do have one note, and I hope it's OK if I share it with you." I was like, "Oh, no, here goes."

He said, "There's this scene where I'm playing a pickup soccer match in Thailand, and I scored like five goals in that match, and you're showing some other guy score a goal." And I was like, "If that's the extent of your notes, Ivan, we could definitely put that goal in, and we're gonna be fine." So, yeah, since then, they've watched a lot of feature documentaries, we've converted them.

Skywalkers Was Always the Film's Title

Image via Netflix

So, one thing I'm curious about is the title, Skywalkers? The first time I heard the title, I'm like, "Wait, is this like a play on Star Wars Skywalkers?" Did you have any sort of play on that? Was it always this title?

ZIMBALIST: The title stuck. We didn't want it to be about rooftopping because we feel that gets associated with the daredevil influencer as opposed to the artists doing something original and unique, and skywalkers is a term they like because it defines what they do separate from the rest of the phenomena. And so, we were aware that there are skywalkers in another major genre of films in the world, and thought, "Hell, maybe that'll help get people into seats."

Honestly, it might. One of the things about this project is it takes place over so many years. As a filmmaker, can you sort of talk about what it's like working on something for this long while you're also doing other projects at the same time?

ZIMBALIST: Yeah, in some ways, it's my preference. I mean, if you can find finance that's willing to wait with you until a natural climax, a natural finish line occurs, that's very rare. So often, these things get reverse-engineered, and I've spent almost two decades, mostly making commissions for streamers where we know our schedule from the beginning, and if it's vérité, and you're tracking, you're following somebody in their life, and their life doesn't get to a climax, and you have to figure it out. But to be with independent finance where you can wait and decide sometimes, maybe there's not a lot of activity going on in their lives. And so we'll pull back and save some of the budget and make sure our burn rate isn't too high. And then there's other times we're like, "Absolutely, we're gonna be all over this." Like, you know, COVID breaks out, they lose their followers, then the war, they have to leave the country, maybe say goodbye to their family — like we're all over that. And so, it allows you the freedom to pick and choose where someone's life is at a turning point and then build a film about those life's turning points as opposed to milking something or forcing something that maybe doesn't have the authenticity.

Related Movies Like 'Fall' That Aren't for Acrophobes, From 'Free Solo' to 'Cliffhanger' This new film about being stuck at the top of a 2,000-foot tower reminds us of other movies height-averse audiences should avoid.

So COVID happens, the world shuts down. This is a project that you're working on and their lives — what was it like actually during that year where everything was bad and you don't know what's about to happen?

ZIMBALIST: Our co-director and producer on the film, Maria Bukhonina is Russian American, and she was able to be in Russia and Moscow during COVID and during the invasion of Ukraine when the rest of us either couldn't be there or it would be very dangerous for us to be there. She basically lived and traveled with the skywalkers over the better part of two and a half years, and it was incredibly helpful because they trusted her. They looked up to her as someone that they respected her opinion and invited us into their creative process. So it actually was an opportunity to deepen the trust in our relationship with them.

Angela talks about the flier and the catcher in the film and she's referring to her and Ivan. But we also talk about ourselves in relation to them as flier and catcher. And we felt like we were very much the catcher throughout this relationship. They would push further. We would often try to reel them back and say that's a crazy idea. Sometimes we would get them a little more sane, sometimes, they would get us a little higher risk, and that push and pull, that tug of war, is what got us through.

There are some fantastic shots in this movie. What is the thing that you're most looking forward to people in IMAX seeing and then people on Netflix seeing?

ZIMBALIST: So that moment in the climax where this is a spoiler for anyone watching at home, they pull off the impossible. People have applauded in every screening that we've gone to at that moment. I've never made a film where people applaud during the movie before. I'm really thrilled to see people's reaction to the spectacle, to the vertigo, especially in IMAX. I mean, watching people's body language is often more like a sporting event than a movie, and that's exciting.

But ultimately, underneath it, what's the most rewarding is when people come up to us after the film and talk about how they reflected on their own romance as a relationship as a result of watching the film; that they've decided they're gonna trust their partner more. Most of the stories we have access to, it feels like through news, through docs, through everything,, are about morally compromised individuals, morally compromised stories, betrayals, abandonment, deceit.

So, hopefully, people will watch Skywalkers and maybe lean a little bit more into trusting others again, especially when it feels like the hardest thing to do. That's what we need to unite across our differences.

One of the things I took away from the film was that if they don't have complete trust, it's game over, and they talk about it on the rooftop.

That's exactly right. It's a, you know, there is danger in love, right? It crushes our hearts and our self-esteem, and it breaks us. And so here, that danger is literal. It's material. Like it's life or death, and so that just felt like such an interesting palette to work with that, this, that you could explore these dynamics that all of us can relate to, but in a tangible way.

Skywalkers: A Love Story is now playing in IMAX theaters for one-week (tickets here) and will then be available to stream on Netflix beginning July 19.