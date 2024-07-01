The Big Picture Collider partners with IMAX and XYZ Films for a Skywalkers: A Love Story advanced screening and Q&A with filmmaker Jeff Zimbalist.

The documentary follows Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus' death-defying rooftop romance across six countries.

Skywalkers: A Love Story will be screening in IMAX theaters for one week beginning July 12.

Los Angeles, are you ready to reach new heights with us? Collider is excited to announce we’ve partnered with IMAX and XYZ Films to offer our readers the chance to see Skywalkers: A Love Story the way it needs to be seen: on a massive IMAX screen! This critically acclaimed documentary made its debut at Sundance 2024 and will be heading to Netflix this month, but before then, it will be shown in IMAX theaters for a special one-week engagement.

Skywalkers is a seven-year account of Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus's death-defying romance as they rooftop across six countries. What is “rooftopping,” you ask? It’s when someone gains access to buildings, oftentimes restricted areas like in the documentary, to capture photos or videos in perilous locations such as cranes stretching out off the top of skyscrapers or “epic urban cliffs.” Together, this couple has amassed a following on social media through their own artform they call “skywalking,” where they climb the world’s tallest buildings and perform acrobatic stunts. In Zimbalist’s doc, Nikolau and Beerkus prepare for their tallest conquest yet — Malaysia’s Merdeka 118, a towering structure that reaches over 2,000 feet in the air and holds the title of the world’s second-highest skyscraper.

‘Skywalkers: A Love Story’ IMAX Screening Details

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, join us on Wednesday, July 10, for the chance to catch this breathtaking documentary in IMAX. Seeing it in this format is the closest some of us will get to rooftopping, especially on one of the world’s highest buildings, and you don’t want to miss out. The screening will begin at 7 pm, followed by an exclusive Q&A with Emmy-winning filmmaker Jeff Zimbalist (Favela Rising, The Two Escobars, Momentum Generation), moderated by our own Steve Weintraub.

How to Get ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story’ Tickets

Close

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to July 10, so keep an eye out.

Skywalkers: A Love Story will be in IMAX theaters for one week beginning July 12, and then available on Netflix starting July 19.