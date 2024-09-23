Reality television is a medium built by authenticity. This genre has gained such popularity because of how it presents the people at its center, each cast on every show drawing audiences in with their real reactions to the often unreal situations these shows put them in. That's why, no matter the premise, almost every reality show's mission is to bring out the most genuine parts of their contestants — and no show does it better than Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer. Created by Sophie Anderson, Rebecca More, and Matthew Camp, the series follows a group of performers as they compete in a variety of different challenges to try and discover who is "the next LGBTQ+ icon."

On the surface, it's a hilariously sex-positive show that puts some of today's most successful content creators through wild challenges. That in itself makes an entertaining watch, but Slag Wars' true impact comes from the way it creates a platform for these people to introduce viewers to conversations and topics they wouldn't have heard otherwise. It turns what easily could have been an exploitative project into a startlingly poignant presentation of what it means to be marginalized today. This series truly asks its players to bare it all (literally and figuratively), and by doing so, becomes authentic in a way no reality show has before.

'Slag Wars' Was Created From Destruction

Image from Outtv

While few reality shows had a conventional path to creation, not many went through as many shocking versions as Slag Wars when it first premiered. The series' initial season was hosted by Rebecca More and Sophie Anderson, a pair of porn performers who many audiences will recognize as the famous online duo, 'The C**k Destroyers.' The series first began streaming both on a self-titled website and the popular Gay pornography site, Men.com, before eventually being picked up by the Queer-focused streaming service OUTtv. Its mission was to find the next big LGBTQ+ celebrity with an emphasis on adult content creators. This first season saw a group of these established artists come to a picturesque house and compete to see who was the best all-around icon. This entailed countless challenges — from pole dancing to filming ASMR videos — with the destroyers rooting them on at every step of the way.

On a superficial level, Slag Wars is a raucous display of LGBTQ+ joy like viewers have never seen. So often, when people with marginalized identities are recruited for reality TV, they're used as a sort of educational aspect for the audience; the series and contestants themselves have to explain their identities to an audience who are most likely unaware. This series focuses on spotlighting LGBTQ+ creators from various backgrounds and communities while operating at a fully queer standpoint, meaning that watchers who are actually from these populations can immediately feel understood by a show who knows as much as they do. And while the program does feature the kind of drama and shocking moments that have made this medium famous, it is wholly supportive of these folks, ensuring that these scenes don't discredit the important topics discussed in each episode. While it does suffer at times from missing the riveting intrigue that your more typical series would offer, by placing such an emphasis on accessibility, it allows the contestants to be their truest selves in one of the most honest portrayals of LGBTQ+ life that reality TV has ever seen.

'Slag Wars' Gets Real About Being LGBTQ+

Image from Outtv

Slag Wars is built on baring every part of yourself, as even the contestants who aren't sex workers often specialize in some industry that requires them to show a lot of their body. It's an unfortunate truth how much body shaming and fatphobia has harmed members of the LGBTQ+ community in particular. All society suffers from this, but many queer advocates have discussed the sadly common practice within these populations of having your worth be decided by how much you meet society's standard of beauty. Not only does Slag Wars make sure to treat this baring of bodies with respect — albeit, often jokingly sexual respect, but respect nonetheless. Especially with season two, it incorporates de-mystifying the queer body as a core aspect of its storytelling. There are people here of different body sizes, who have gone through gender re-assignment surgery, who choose to only reveal small parts of themselves instead of their whole, and this is all celebrated. It's often forgotten the impact that television has on the people who watch it and how essential it is for individuals to see those like them onscreen.

By creating a thoroughly consensual and wholly uplifting display of the many forms LGBTQ+ people come in, Slag Wars provides a kind of casual radicalism — one that its contestants are quick to remind viewers shouldn't be radical at all. For all of its raunchy fun, Slag Wars may startle audiences with the many moments of depth it offers each season. As said previously, the series makes a point to casting LGBTQ+ folks with many different identities. The scenes where they talk about their lives are utterly honest in a way that not all reality shows are. From having people disregard your rights as a person because you're a sex worker to juggling membership within multiple communities that are often at odds with one another. These are extremely important conversations that far too few viewers are aware of.

While the series' emphasis on sexuality as a means of expression may be seen as too much by some audiences, it's undeniable that these moments of brutal, necessary truth wouldn't be possible if the show didn't grant their contestants such extreme freedom. They are allowed to express themselves in any way they feel comfortable with, and that's a level of autonomy that goes beyond just sex. These in-depth punctuations to the show's steamy fun help audiences understand that, yes, these people enjoy putting themselves out there and doing all of these raunchy activities, but they're still people — something that many people today sadly need to be reminded of.

There's Never Been a Show Like 'Slag Wars'

Even with such a necessary mission, it's undeniable that Slag Wars isn't the most accessible show. People have different levels of comfortability when it comes to seeing sexual things onscreen, and there are many folks out there who are completely sex-averse, so a series with so many erotic elements may be a difficult watch. Despite this, Slag Wars' brazen sexuality is so necessary because not only does it bring these accomplished performers into the spotlight, but it mirrors the show's commitment to breaking boundaries around LGBTQ+ people in reality TV today.

It isn't concerned about abiding by the wants of a general audience, because its sole focus is to serve and affirm the queer people in its cast — and the many more it knows will be watching. There aren't a lot of shows that aren't worried about distancing themselves from non-LGBTQ+ demographics, with this being one of the first whose commitment is always to the genuine experiences of the marginalized voices it's trying to amplify. There's a lot to Slag Wars, from the wild challenges, to the unabashed sexuality, to the literal nakedness of the people competing, yet for all of those other aspects, the show's concept can be reduced to one thing: letting these LGBTQ+ people be their truest, most authentic selves. And, hopefully, it'll inspire all the LGBTQ+ people watching to do the same.

Slag Wars:The Next Destroyer is Available to Stream on OUTtv in the U.S.

Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer (2020) Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer features adult industry icons Rebecca More and Sophie Anderson mentoring contestants in a series of challenges to find the next LGBTQ+ icon. The reality competition series showcases the contestants' talents, personalities, and resilience, aiming to promote self-expression and redefine stereotypes within the industry through various creative and emotional tasks. Release Date November 27, 2020 Cast Sophie Anderson , Rebecca More , Matthew Camp , Nicky Monet , Emily Balfour , Sam Morris , Busty Cookie Main Genre Reality

