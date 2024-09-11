This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

While we’re nearly halfway into September, Netflix has just unveiled the perfect surprise for die-hard anime fans, and it couldn't have come at a better time. According to ComicBook, the streaming giant has added this legendary anime series, Slam Dunk, to its catalog for the month, which comes a little over three decades following its launch in the nineties. For those who are new to the game, Slam Dunk, comprising 101 episodes, premiered in 1993 and was produced by Toei Animation as an adaptation of the original manga series by Takehiko Inoue.

Speaking of the manga series, it is regarded as one of the greatest of all time in Japan with currently 170 million copies in circulation, also making it one of the best-selling manga series in history. It was serialized from October 1990 to June 1996 and till now, remains one of the major contributors in establishing basketball’s popularity among the Japanese, which also prompted the series to receive more accolades in 2010 from the Japan Basketball Association.

Referring back to the Slam Dunk anime series, it was directed by Nobutaka Nishizawa and aired from October 1993 to March 1996 on TV Asahi. Although this classic production followed the manga storyline which is about a basketball team from Shōhoku High School, located in the Shōnan area of Japan, it left out the National Tournament games. Slam Dunk was made available on Blu-ray on its 20th anniversary, while Toei compiled the episodes into a series of seventeen DVDs, released in Japan from December 2004, to May 2005.

'Slam Dunk' Birthed 'The First Slam Dunk'

In the entire Slam Dunk franchise, besides the 1993 series, four anime films were produced by Toei Animation from 1994 to 1995, one of which is The First Slam Dunk. This anime feature film is the latest in the franchise and was released in Japan in December 2022. Inoue, who created the manga series, served as director and writer of the film, with Yasuyuki Ebara designing the characters.

Similar to the anime series, The First Slam Dunk is available on Blu-ray as it’s physical release date was announced earlier in April. GKIDS scheduled the release for June 25, 2024, along with a couple of treats. Among the revealed features were a limited-edition sticker sheet featuring the Shōhoku team uniforms, an interview with director and screenwriter Inoue, detailing his creative process, and an audio commentary with the English dub team.

Slam Dunk is currently streaming on Netflix, while The First Slam Dunk is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

