SXSW 2025 welcomed a number of filmmakers to present their feature debuts, and some of that exciting new talent scored the biggest prizes of the festival. That is certainly the case for Amy Wang, the writer-director behind Slanted, which won the grand jury prize in the narrative section. The film follows a Chinese-American teenager named Joan Huang (Shirley Chen), who decides to go through with transracial surgery in the lead-up to her high school prom. Believing that if she were white there would be higher chances of her winning the title of prom queen, her transformation results in a physical and emotional nightmare.

Slanted's scathing commentary on racism and beauty standards won the audience over at the festival. Featuring known names such as McKenna Grace and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and rising stars like Chen and Amelie Zilber, this coming-of-age story uses body horror and satire to make a statement that is continually relevant.

Ahead of the film's debut at SXSW, Wang and the cast stopped by the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center for a sit-down conversation with Perri Nemiroff. During the interview, the director addressed how the Atlanta spa shootings inspired her to come up with the main concept for Slanted. She also spoke about working closely with her cast and crew to develop the characters and to get the financial backing necessary to bring her vision to screen. The cast sang Wang's praises for her collaborative set and even shared what they loved most about tackling a controversial matter alongside the filmmaker. You can watch the full interview in the video above, or you can read the transcript below.

Amy Wang Uses Satire and Body Horror to Confront Racism

"Why don't we have a teenage girl and have her turn white and see what that life is like and have it become this nightmare?"

PERRI NEMIROFF: Because we're celebrating Slanted as a film festival premiere, our audience is probably first going to learn about it through this interview, so Amy, would you mind giving a brief synopsis?

AMY WANG: It is about a Chinese American teenager played by Shirley, and she wants to win prom queen so badly that she goes and gets transracial surgery to become a white girl.

SHIRLEY CHEN: Let's go! That's right.

Many, many questions about the concept. This is one of my favorite writing and development questions to ask, especially with such an intriguing story like this. What was idea number one, the thing that started this all, but then also, during the development process, did you have a break story moment, an idea that you came up with that made this idea feel whole to you?

WANG: The concept came about back in 2021. I remember waking up, and there was a shooting in Atlanta at a spa, and a bunch of Asian American women were murdered. That afternoon it kind of just brought about a bunch of feelings I had growing up in Australia. One of the biggest things I remembered was waking up as a teenager, feeling like, "Fuck, wouldn't life just be easier if I was white?" So, the concept kind of grew from there, and I thought, "Hey, why don't we have a teenage girl and have her turn white and see what that life is like and have it become this nightmare?" Then, during the development process, I feel like at the beginning, honestly, prom was a part of the story, but it wasn't a main thing. Developing it with my producers really kind of helped push that side to the forefront, and I feel like it really made the movie.

Another thing about the movie that really fascinates me, and I'll steal your own words from our press notes, was the choice to make this "searing and unapologetically satirical." Why did that feel like the best tone to get across the themes, ideas, and points you wanted to make with the story?

WANG: I love satire. I love Ruben Östlund. I love Boots Riley and all of those guys. I knew dealing with something as confronting as race and racism, I wanted to kind of hide that theme behind the genre. So having body horror, having the comedy, having the satire, I think, felt necessary to not hit the nail over the head with a topic like this. That was the main reason.

Amy Wang Cultivated an On-Set Environment That Encouraged Creativity

"She leads with her heart."

I'm gonna lean into the "first feature" of it all, and I'm gonna call this "Make Amy Blush" time. First feature, high hopes you're gonna go on to direct many more. Can you each tell me something about her as an actor's director and a leader on this set that you appreciated and would be excited for even more actors to get to experience on her future films?

MAITREYI RAMAKRISHNAN: This is the best question I think we've gotten so far. I love this question.

CHEN: I feel like we always inadvertently answer it without it being directly asked of us.

RAMAKRISHNAN: Now, we get to be explicit and unapologetic about it. I've been saying this because I truly mean it, and I told Amy this is how I will forever remember her, but when I came onto the project, I was honestly apprehensive. I was like, "This is a really bold swing, and we're saying a lot." Like, whoa. I was like, "I don't know, Amy. I'm kind of nervous about doing something like this." And she said, "Well, that's good. Why is that a problem? Isn't that kind of the point? To be controversial, to start a conversation?" I was like, "Damn!" Love me a woman who proves me wrong. Love me a woman. Love me an Amy Wang! But truly, I admire her so much because she is not only just an amazing artist but a human being.

One thing I really wanna say, because this is a love fest for Amy, and I think you guys can agree to this too, but she makes such a nice, welcoming set where, as an actor, you feel like you can bring your ideas to the table. There were ideas that I had that I wasn't even a part of that scene, and I was like, "Amy, you can tell me to go screw off because I'm not even a part of that scene, but you make me feel comfortable enough to say this to you, but what if we did this? Add that at the end of the film or something like that?" I really appreciate that because not all directors do that. Not all people, in general, make room for your brain and your feelings, and Amy does that because that's a testament to how she leads with her heart.