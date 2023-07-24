As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike continues, with workers simply standing by their demands for living wages, one of the other major topics that are also on the table is the future use of AI both in front and behind the camera. It seems like everyone has been weighing in on the subject as of late, with some stars like Jamie Lee Curtis certain that artificial intelligence won’t have what it takes to compare with a human performer, while others like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One director, Christopher McQuarrie, has voiced his concern for the future of the technology’s place in cinema. As one of the most notable names in music over the last four decades, Guns N’ Roses guitar master, Slash, is offering up his thoughts about how AI could affect the industry.

For those who may not know, Slash teamed up with fellow shredder, Wolfgang van Halen, to provide the music for Ryan Gosling’s song, “I’m Just Ken” in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Speaking with Collider’s Christina Radish, the ‘80s strummer laid out his AI concerns. “It’s a little scary to me because I think we have a tendency to take advantage of any really cool technology, to the point of overdoing it and using it as a crutch and losing all integrity to technology,” he said, in a statement that couldn’t have hit the nail on the head any better.

At the same time, he admits that the giant steps forward taken by AI is “an interesting development,” adding, “There’s a ton of really cool, interesting stuff that can be done with it.” Still, Slash is erring on the side of caution and says that for the most part, “I do have a lot of fears about where it’s gonna go. It doesn’t interest me directly, as far as music or film, at this point.” The musician shared that the moment he knew things would “be out of control in no time” was when he heard an AI cover of The Beatles which was then followed by a sampling of his band’s lead singer, Axl Rose, singing the Velvet Revolver’s “Fall to Pieces.". While he’s wary of what’s to come, the top hat-wearing, curly-haired icon said that he’s still open to the idea, saying, “We’ll see where it goes.”

RELATED: Steven Soderbergh Doesn't Feel Threatened By AI Because It Is "Just a Tool"

The Future of AI in Film, Cinema, and Music

The last few years have seen an uptick in what can only be described as the AI craze, with the new technology gaining a foothold in just about any occupation imaginable. One major concern for the writers and actors currently on strike is how the use of artificial intelligence could affect them in the long run, with studios pushing for the rights to hire background actors for one gig and own their likeness for the rest of time. If this sounds like a Black Mirror episode, that’s because it is. The latest season of Netflix’s sci-fi series kicked off with an episode titled “Joan Is Awful” which hit a little too close for comfort with the current conversations surrounding the AI boom.

Stay tuned for our full interview with Slash, in the meantime check out our interview with Just Ken below: