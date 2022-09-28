With spooky season in full swing, horror fans have a new film to look out for from Shudder & RLJE Films as the official trailer for Slash/Back has been released, showcasing a fun and bloody time for audiences when it releases this October.

The trailer, uploaded on the official RLJE Films YouTube page, features a young group of teens that discover that a terrifying new threat has arrived in their hometown. With an extraterrestrial threat terrorizing their small town, the group of teens decides to take matters into their own hands as they team up to end the invasion once and for all. While showcasing the fun camaraderie of the characters, the trailer also features some brief appearances of the alien antagonists that will be present in the film.

The aliens appear in the form of tentacles that hide under the guise of a human body, which could be a nod to John Carpenter'sThe Thing and its shape-shifting alien. The trailer does an excellent job of teasing the film's premise while not revealing too much of the creature's sources and appearance. While the aliens' origins remain a mystery, it won't be long until all questions are answered when the film debuts next month on October 21.

Image via Shudder

Alongside the release of the film's trailer, a poster for the movie has also been revealed, which features a closer look at the film's leads as they wield their weapons, ready to fight any threat that comes their way. Below the characters is a closer look at the tentacled aliens as they protrude from a polar bear and a human. A strange alien-like structure can also be seen, illuminating a beam that reaches toward the sky. Just like the trailer, the film's poster also effectively conveys its tone while showcasing its engaging visuals without giving away too much of the movie.

Slash/Back stars Tasiana Shirley, Alexis Vincent-Wolfe, Nalajoss Ellsworth, and Chelsea Prusky as the film's leads. Nyla Innuksuk, who previously directed Kajutaijuq and Breaths, helms the upcoming movie and co-writes the screenplay alongside Ryan Cavan (The Bumblebee Man).

Slash/Back will be released in theaters, digital, and on-demand on October 21. Check out the official trailer, poster, and synopsis for the upcoming film below.