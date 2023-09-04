The Big Picture In the '70s and '80s, horror movies became incredibly popular, with slashers like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and Chucky rising to prominence.

Pinhead from Hellraiser doesn't fit the slasher mold, but if it came down to kills, he would be on top.

Michael Myers ultimately takes the crown for the highest kill count among slasher villains, with 161 kills compared to Jason Voorhees' 151 kills, thanks to the recent Halloween movies.

In the 1970s and '80s horror went from being a niche genre enjoyed by a select audience to a pop culture sensation. Suddenly, horror wasn't something to be ashamed of. It's what everyone was going to the movies for. It started with films like The Exorcist and The Omen before a new subgenre took over: Slashers. There was The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in 1974, but the slasher wave really started thanks to John Carpenter's Halloween in 1978. Going into the 1980s, slasher movies were everywhere. Though Michael Myers was stalking the '80s too, it was Friday the 13th that took the torch and ran with it. Jason Voorhees was the icon of the decade, but he wasn't the only one. Leatherface was still waving his chainsaw about and then came some new slasher household names in the form of Freddy Krueger and Chucky. In the 1990s and 2000s, a new slasher villain rose from the ashes of the dead genre called Ghostface, starting a new wave of gory, killer-in-a-mask movies. So who out of these has the biggest kill count? Let's find out.

Which Slasher Villains Have the Most Kills?

One '80s horror movie icon is missing from this list. Pinhead from the Hellraiser movies often gets lumped in with the other slasher bad guys of the decades. If the category was "Horror Villain With the Most Kills" it would be Pinhead far and away. Just that club scene alone from Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth puts him up there. Pinhead is not a slasher, however. The Hellraiser films go beyond slasher tropes, with a human carrying a knife gutting his victims. Pinhead is much more than that. So what about Freddy Krueger? While Freddy is more than a simple man, he's still something human, even if supernatural. That bladed hand doesn't hurt his case for being a slasher either. However, he's nowhere near the top of the most kills list. Through nine movies, including Freddy vs. Jason and the 2010 reboot, as well as the short-lived Freddy's Nightmares TV series, Krueger's body count comes out to 62. Rather than just looking to hack and slash everyone in his way, Freddy's success comes through the mind games he plays. Like a cat, he loves to play with his food first. That's just as fun to him as any kill itself.

What about another atypical slasher with a TV series named Chucky? Charles Lee Ray was a very human serial killer before his soul entered the body of a Good Guy doll. Chucky has been in seven movies and two seasons and counting of his own series simply called Chucky. Between all of his endeavors, Chucky tops Freddy with 67 kills. That's sure to heavily increase when Chucky Season 3 premieres, with half the killer doll's death totals coming from the series alone.

Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees Stand Out From the Rest

When we think of slashers, we usually think of masked killers. Before Michael Myers, there was Leatherface, the human-skin-wearing, flesh-eating, chainsaw-wielding madman. Leatherface, with or without his family, has appeared in nine films over the last five decades. While scary, he is held down in the kill count by the fact that he has accomplices. His family is just as mad as him. Throughout the first eight films, there are 85 kills, with Leatherface responsible for 29 of those. Then came 2022's Leatherface. He didn't have a family to hog the spotlight this time. Instead, he got to go crazy, racking up 30 kills, with 21 of them alone taking place in that bloody bus massacre. That brings Leatherface's total to 59. So what about the more modern Ghostface? Though the killer or killers are different in all six Scream films, the character is considered as one, as the look and name never change. There have been 13 Ghostfaces, but maybe they've been lazy, spending too much time talking on the phones, as they've only amassed 45 victims.

The title of the kill-count kings of the slashers comes down to the two heavyweights you probably could have guessed: Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees. Michael Myers started out with the advantage, as Jason Voorhees isn't even in the 1980's first Friday the 13th. Jason would catch up when Michael Myers was absent from Halloween III: Season of the Witch, but then Jason was dead and buried, letting a copycat killer take the spotlight in the fifth entry, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning. Michael Myers only killed five people in the first Halloween, wasting so much of his time being a peeping tom. As the movies progressed, so did the kill count, with most movies averaging around 10-12 dead bodies, though in Halloween H20, it was only six. Michael Myers ramped up his mayhem in the two Rob Zombie films, killing 35 people. Through 2009 and nine movies, The Shape had 106 victims under his belt.

The two champs went back and forth, but with a new Jason film being pumped out almost every year in the '80s, he quickly took the lead. By 2009, with the last of the Rob Zombie Halloween movies, Michael Myers had been in nine movies, but Jason beat him out, showing up in 11 of the 12 Friday the 13th films. By the end of 2009's reboot, Jason had a huge lead, with 151 confirmed kills.

Michael Myers Finally Gets the Highest Kill Count of Any Slasher

With Jason Voorhees beating Michael Myers by 45 victims, it seemed that The Boogeyman could never catch up. Then real life interfered. Due to a lawsuit that went on for years between Sean S. Cunningham and Victor Miller, the director and writer of the first Friday the 13th film, over control of the franchise, the series has sat dormant for 14 years. While that was awful, it didn't hurt Jason against Michael, as after the failures of Rob Zombie's Halloween II, that franchise went dormant as well. In 2018 though, everything changed.

Five years ago, Michael Myers returned with a new David Gordon Green film and the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. The 2018 film, confusingly titled Halloween, was a bloodbath, with Michael Myers killing 18 people. That then put him at 124 kills. Then came 2021's Halloween Kills, a controversial movie that divided fans, with some seeing it as going too far on the blood and guts. No matter the opinion, it was a movie that lived up to its name. Halloween Kills is all about killing. An astonishing 34 people died this time around. In two scenes alone, the firefighter and mob scenes, Michael slices and dices through 19 people. With this one movie, Michael jumped over Jason to become the king at 158 kills.

Michael Myers would appear in one more Halloween film (sort of), 2022's Halloween Ends. He takes a rest through most of the plot as if he already knows he's proven himself. A copycat does most of the dirty work, yet Michael still shows that he has some game left in his old body, sending three people to the morgue, before finally meeting his maker himself, this time for good. That gives Michael the championship, at 161 kills to Jason Voorhees' 151. The battle is surely not over. A Crystal Lake TV series is coming next year to Peacock, and hopefully, more movies will follow. While Michael Myers may have been ground up into hamburger meat at the end of Halloween Ends, forever ending that iteration of The Shape, we know it's only a matter of time before he comes back in a reboot. Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees have been compared to each other for over 40 years. With their body counts so close, the rivalry will only continue for years to come.