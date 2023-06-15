You probably think that you've seen loads of ultra-violent horror movies with super stacked body counts, films like Friday the 13th, one of the later Halloween sequels, or Saw, but if you haven't seen The Summer of Massacre, then you haven't seen anything yet. This 2011 independent slasher anthology is absolutely gonzo in every way, holding the title for highest body count in a slasher movie in the Guinness Book of World Records. Yeah, this sucker means business. That being said, and this cannot be overstated, this film has no shortage of flaws. It has dodgy special effects, lousy acting, and low-quality resolution... honestly, this movie is pretty shoddy all around. Not only that, the movie ends up finding itself leaning into multiple stories that turn their only LGBTQ+ characters into murderous villains. It's just a shame that a movie that could've been a fun and bloody slasher ended up being hateful garbage. This is a movie that doesn't care about its production, story, or doing any group of people right, it's only concerned with living up to its vile, barf-bag-driven goal. There are few things as depraved, and even fewer things as terribly made, as The Summer of Massacre.

The Summer of Massacre is a 2011 horror anthology directed by Joe Castro. This San Antonio native set out to make a film that broke some kind of world record and eventually landed on the bloodiest task possible. Castro ended up chasing the record for the slasher with the highest body count of all time from the get-go — yes, aiming for this goal before he even put pen to paper. Begrudgingly, it's safe to say that he nailed what he set out to do. Massacre is a slasher anthology that is split up into six separate short stories. Basically, what this means is that its filmmaker likely didn't have to focus as much on the story, and rather wanted to set himself up to be able to kill as many folks on screen as possible without having to think too much about who was dying or where the victims might be coming from.

The Plot of 'The Summer of Massacre' Is an Afterthought

The Summer of Massacre's lack of story basically cuts off any connection between it and its audience at all. Yes, even the biggest die-hard fans of horror. There's just something to be said about a movie that is so short, clocking in at just under 100 minutes, that fires off on kills one after the other. It cannot be understated — this movie has 155 kills in only 98 minutes, that's almost a kill and a half per minute! There's no room for a story at that rate! It feels like everyone who is introduced is either hacked, smashed, or impaled immediately, so you hardly ever have anyone to latch on to. And if there is anyone that you might be expected to latch on to, then that's too bad — the film has five other short stories to get to.

What Is the Actual Story of 'The Summer of Massacre'?

The first of the six shorts, "Rampage," kicks off the entire experience with one of the film's most straightforward slasher setups. A man is beaten while jogging, wakes up in a newly disfigured state, and goes on a killing spree. Simple enough, as all slashers should be, but nothing that really rings home as special (except for a kill when someone rips their own face off, which was fantastically awful). "Lump" is the second short, a terribly problematic and horrible stretch of the film that makes its only intersex character its murderous villain. It's easily one of the weakest stretches in the entire film. Come on guys, do better.

"Son of the Boogyman", the third short story in Massacre, offers up one of the most fun premises in the entire film. "Son" follows a man who claims to be the son of the Boogyman (Scott Barrows) and, alongside his mother, has been on the run ever since he was a child. The Boogyman (who goes by Mr. Boogens) eventually comes around and to the surprise of no one, murders everyone in sight. Summer takes another massive nosedive in its fourth short, "Burn." This entry follows two gay firefighters who were "murdered" by their coworkers, and eventually come back to kill those that were responsible for their deaths. Just more bigoted, unnecessary, annoying trash that pigeonholes gay characters into villain roles. Consider this one a huge skip.

"Kitchen," the fifth short, boasts a ton of creative kills that include the heavy usage of a frying pan, and even though there's an argument to be made that this is the most violent of them all, it doesn't necessarily go anywhere too memorable. The film caps out with "The Warehouse," a short that ties together the film's previous killers but wraps up with a nuclear ending... to say the least. It's an attempt at some "hilarious" and "totally random" humor, but just feels like something a fourth-grader would have written. Weak.

Even Though It Holds a Record, the Kills in 'The Summer of Massacre' Are Forgettable

The Summer of Massacre can't even manage to have many truly great kills. Almost every moment of over-the-top violence is accomplished with atrocious CGI, pulling the rug out from moments that should otherwise be charmingly disgusting. Mix the bad CGI with ridiculously low-resolution cameras, and you have a feature film that feels a whole lot more like the most ambitious YouTube video ever made. There's always something to be said about the fun of a low-budget production and how it can enhance a movie's likability, just look at the success of movies like Terrifier. But there's also undercutting that potential by shooting it for nothing and replacing kills — the one thing in a slasher that should feel tactile and real — with terrible computer-generated trash. This movie came around way before AI took over large parts of movie-making, but Massacre honestly feels like an AI-generated slasher at times. Not to mention, there isn't really anyone in the cast pulling for Oscar nominations or anything. This movie is just a slog in every way.

What a missed opportunity The Summer of Massacre is. Had it not been for the film's Guinness Book of World Records notoriety, this would be forgotten on arrival in the greater annals of horror. This film is poorly made, lazy (despite its 155 kills), and just flat-out hateful. Sad to say, but The Summer of Massacre doesn't have much to offer to anyone unless you want to be beaten over the head with kill after kill. This slasher holds the highest body count in any movie ever, sure, but that's as far as it will take you... and doesn't even manage to do that well.