As the seasons come and go, their respective holidays tagging along, horror audiences crave themed content that compliments the change in temperature and energy. Like the best fall-themed horror movies aren't all primarily about Halloween, the best winter-themed slashers don't rely solely on Christmas or any of the additional holidays to create a narrative. The thrill of being scared is amplified by the isolation of the cold, dark nights and the urgency of escape is dampened by snow drifts and ice.

From campy franchise installments to those who have become modern cult classics, the best winter-themed slasher movies maintain the blade-wielding killers, coloring the snow red. The genre demands cold-hearted antagonists devoid of emotion, and the most entertaining installments oblige, whether through symbolism or actually perpetuating violence in the subzero temperatures. The best slashers capitalizing on the darkest months of the year cater to audiences needing a break from seasonal cheer or those seeking doom and gloom to compliment their wintry night inside.

10 'Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings' (2011)

Directed by Declan O'Brien

It's one of those so-bad-it's-good slasher movies, taking the Wrong Turn franchise to the frigid temperatures of the winter season. The fourth installment, Bloody Beginnings features the series' infamous deformed cannibals as they terrorize a group of college students who unknowingly take refuge nearby following a storm that halted their snowmobiling trip.

Switching up the setting and the stakes was an attempt to revitalize a franchise that was losing a rather forgiving horror audience. In the traditional sense, Wrong Turn is not cinematically good horror, but it entertains and endures because of the over-the-top violence and popcorn-style investment that comes with low-budget slashers. Bloody Beginnings plays into the fears of getting lost during a snowstorm only to be found by the last type of creature one would want to be rescued by.

9 'It's a Wonderful Knife' (2023)

Directed by Tyler MacIntyre

It's winter holiday meets parallel universe meets slasher. It's a Wonderful Knife stars Jane Widdop as Winnie Carruthers, a town hero who defeated a psychotic killer the prior Christmas Eve. With a life she deems far from perfect, she wishes she'd never been born and is transported to an alternate reality where things are much worse and the killer is once again on the loose.

With its comedic play on the beloved holiday classic, this modern slasher comedy earned the popular vote from audiences who are hungry for year-end movies that need a little killer conflict before a happy ending. It's a Wonderful Knife may not have earned the same acclaim of its fall-themed horror movie companion Freaky, but it's the perfect slasher movie for low-stakes horror fans who want the feel of the genre, but a more reserved blood-and-guts visual.

8 'The Children' (2008)

Directed by Tom Shankland

Pairing the idyllic snowscape of a holiday getaway with an unseen evil poised to ruin it all, The Children is a low-budget British slasher that shakes up the genre with its choice of killers. What was supposed to be a Christmas gathering turns into a murder spree after the children of two families contract a sickness that turns them into cold-blooded killers.

Following from the recipe of adolescent killer movies, The Children brings an inventive approach to the formula with a slow burn that takes the seasonal fear of getting sick and amplifies the notion into a nightmarish reality. The winter-themed British horror movie comments on more than just the holiday, but family gatherings, illness, parenting, and the isolating reality of a winter getaway.

7 'Maniac Cop 2' (1990)

Directed by William Lustig

Even B-movies get their snow day in the slasher genre. Maniac Cop 2 features the legendary star Robert Z'dar returning as the titular murderous vigilante as he rises from the grave to exact his revenge by teaming up with another ruthless killer (Leo Rossi). While the holidays aren't a narrative element, the season of kindness and cheer turns into inflicted violence and fear. Maniac Cop 2 is one of the many movies genre fans have seen or heard of, but forget it takes place over Christmas.

The sequel was a smash follow-up to the original B-slasher, overcoming many sophomore slumps filmmakers fall into after brandishing a cult classic on the first try. Instead of the picturesque snowy New York City skyline, audiences are treated to bloody spatters and more over-the-top gore for a back-to-back viewing experience of Maniac Cop and Maniac Cop 2.

6 'Christmas Bloody Christmas' (2022)

Directed by Joe Begos

Forget haunted holiday decorations, and bring on slasher Santa in Christmas Bloody Christmas. In a movie that critics called "a gift" to horror fans, a robotic Santa Claus from the nearby toy store glitches, the malfunction causing the towering metal man to go on a killing spree on Christmas Eve. The movie's heroine, Tori (Riley Dandy) is an underrated final girl forced to confront her comfort zone in life and in survival.

Christmas Bloody Christmas is a slasher that is more entertaining than scary. The premise is outlandish and formulaic of a small-town shake-up on the eve of a major holiday. Where the movie goes right is in its commitment to the material, never trying to be anything else than a holiday horror movie with a silly title about a murderous robotic Santa Claus.