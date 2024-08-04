Generally defined by the lonesome killer at the center who is compelled to kill by a hidden motivation, creative and dramatic kills and, most often, a 'final girl' left as the only survivor, slashers are a subgenre of cinema that audiences appear to have an endless appetite for. 1978 to 1984 has been defined as the 'Golden Era' of slasher films, with features like Scream, Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street being such a huge and timeless success that they have spanned decades-long franchises, with sequels still being produced in the present day.

The killers are the vital force in any slasher, as all the action stems from them and, as such, many have become pop culture icons. Audiences are drawn in by the shocking and gruesome kills that are so twisted yet so creative, that you can't help but look. The fact these unsettling characters are most often grounded in realism makes them even more fearsome. Jim Vorel put it perfectly in Paste Magazine: "Slasher villains are human killers whose actions are objectively “evil,” because they’re meant to be bound by human morality. That’s part of the fear that the genre is meant to prey upon, the idea that killers walk among us." The killers stand as a subversion of human nature, often based on real life killers, and as such they make for psychologically interesting antagonists. They are all compelled to kill, yet their motivations can differ; some of these killers are pure evil and others have motivations stemming from tragedy.

Every slasher has an innate darkness within it due to the violent themes, but some films take that to the next level. Slashers are ever evolving, but they retain the central tropes that makes them so great. In a way, slashers are the 'final girl' of horror cinema; it is a subgenre that seemingly will never die.

10 'Opera' (1987)

Directed by Dario Argento

Opera follows a young, insecure soprano, Betty (Cristina Marsillach) who is thrust into the role of Lady Macbeth in Verdi's Macbeth after the lead is injured in a car accident. Her debut is disrupted when a murder takes place in one of the opera boxes. Mysterious and grisly murders of the performers in the production continue throughout the film. The killer stalks Betty and tapes her eyelids open with needles attached so that she is unable to blink and forced to watch the murders of her loved ones. Simultaneously, Betty experiences frightening dreams involving a masked person and her mother. The film reaches an immense climax where Betty must confront her past.

Dario Argento is famed for his experimental use of color and lighting to create a visual spectacle full of technicolor symbolism, which works well when paired with Opera's focus on the eyes and seeing. Betty's mental state is questioned throughout, compounded with her key expression, “I can’t decide whether it’s just a dream, or the memory of something that’s really happened". The audience is positioned as detectives, trying to piece together the clues, as Betty's POV is unreliable. There is a true darkness to the film, as an innocent woman becomes complicit in the brutal murders of her loved ones through being forced to watch. The POV shots from Betty's perspective mean the audience witnesses the extremely visceral kills through her eyes, giving a true insight into the horror that she is forced to observe.

9 'Black Christmas' (1974)

Directed by Bob Clark

One of the earliest slasher films, Black Christmas follows a group of sorority sisters on winter break who begin to receive anonymous and salacious phone calls. Initially, the frequently inebriated Barb (Margot Kidder) spurs the caller on, but stops when he responds with threats. Suddenly, Barb's friend Clare (Lynne Griffin) goes missing from the sorority house, and simultaneously, a local teenage girl is murdered, leading the sisters to fear a serial killer may be on the loose.

The story for Black Christmas was inspired by the urban legend of "the babysitter and the man upstairs". With its origins unclear, the legend details a babysitter who receives an ominous call late at night telling her to check on the children. She dismisses the call, but the anonymous caller keeps ringing back, frightening her. Eventually, the girl calls the police, who trace the call to inside her house. They advise her to leave immediately, and the police explain the unidentified caller was ringing her after killing the children upstairs. Another influence was the real-life murder in Montreal, Quebec, when a 14-year-old boy bludgeoned his mother to death with a baseball bat in their family home, and attempted to murder multiple other family members. These haunting inspirations led Moore to write a screenplay that had audiences feeling unsafe in their own home.

8 'Friday the 13th' (1980)

Directed by Sean S. Cunningham

When the entrepreneur Steve Christy (Peter Brouwer) reopens Camp Crystal Lake, despite its rich history of murder and warnings from the locals, little heed is paid to the warnings. Friday the 13th focuses on the camp counselors, Jack (Kevin Bacon), Alice (Adrienne King), Bill (Harry Crosby), Marcie (Jeannine Taylor) and Ned (Mark Nelson) as they are stalked by a brutal, relentless killer. As they are slashed one by one, the counselors struggle to stay alive against the merciless killer.

There aren't many slashers that have had the pop culture impact that the Friday the 13th franchise has with twelve slasher films, a television series, novels, comic books and video games. Most of these have machete wielding Jason Voorhees at the helm. However, in the original film, he does not appear in his iconic horror villain form and is only mentioned as a catalyst for the action. Jason is not the killer this time, instead it is his vengeful mother Pamela (Betsy Palmer). Pamela's motivation for her relentless killing spree is that when the camp was previously opened, counselors were not paying proper attention to her son and he drowned. There is a deep darkness in the depiction of a bereaved mother going on a murdering spree, particularly one who looks as regular as Pamela. That's what makes her so insidious and one of the best serial killers in a movie.

7 'Scream' (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven

Scream is set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California and follows high school student Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), her boyfriend Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and her friends Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard), Tatum Riley (Rose McGowan) and Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) who, on the anniversary of her mother's murder, become targets of a costumed serial killer known as Ghostface. Ruthless investigative journalist Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) relentlessly chases the story, and ends up working with Tatum's brother Dewey (David Arquette), the Deputy Sheriff to find out the truth.

Scream is a horror film about horror films and utilizes the audiences awareness of tropes to create a deliciously clever, self-aware and funny film that still manages to provide the shock factor. Screenwriter Kevin Williams developed the script around the single line of dialogue "movies don't create psychos, movies make psychos more creative". As a result, he designed his characters to be knowledgeable about typical horror movie tropes, creating a slasher villain who was aware of, and subsequently exploited, these clichés. The screenplay was inspired by the Gainesville Ripper, a serial killer who murdered five college students in Gainesville, Florida over the course of four days in August 1990. The concept of inspiration from real life events is parodied in the Scream sequels, as in their universe the film franchise 'Stab' exists which dramatizes the killing sprees in Woodsboro. Wes Craven's direction gives the film a sense of realism, as the kills aren't flashy, Ghostface will kill anywhere, and the kills are drawn out in real time, as audiences bear witness to the games he plays with his victims before finishing them off.

6 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1976)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre follows teenager Sally (Marilyn Burns) who recruits her boyfriend Jerry (Allen Danziger), her brother, Franklin (Paul A. Partain) who is paraplegic, and her friends Pam (Teri McMinn) and Kirk (William Vail) to investigate the possible vandalism of her grandfather's grave. They make a detour to her grandfather's deserted farm and on the way pick up and subsequently drop off a sinister hitchhiker (name) and then end up running out of gas. They are forced to stop and try to source some fuel, and feel hopeful when they come across a sinister clapboard house. To their chagrin, this is the house of the horrifying Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen), and his demented cannibalistic family. One by one, they are chased and brutally killed by the chainsaw-wielding monster. With the lead Sally being one of the earliest examples of the 'final girl' trope.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the most influential horror movies of all time, as it was revolutionary as it was a great deal grittier than most films in the genre that had come before it, paving the way for much more intense slasher movies. Surprisingly, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is not that gory, and relies on the audiences imagination, implying the idea of what's happening without explicitly showing it. Leatherface is a truly terrifying slasher villain, both in his actions and his appearance, wearing a human face as a mask. This is no surprise when he is based on the horrific crimes of Ed Gein, who had an obsession with human skin and making things out of it. The house that Leatherface and his family inhabit is a masterclass in set design, with its dinginess and wall-to-wall displays of skins, hides, human and animal body parts. Grim evil emanates from the house, and the set perfectly increases the fear factor by showing this is how this depraved family live.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) Release Date October 11, 1974 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Marilyn Burns , Allen Danziger , Paul A. Partain , William Vail , Teri McMinn , Edwin Neal Runtime 83 minutes Main Genre Horror

5 'Halloween' (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter

Halloween introduced the world to Michael Myers (Nick Castle), the central antagonist in what went onto become a franchise. The first film in the series establishes that a six-year-old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17-year-old sister on a cold Halloween night in 1963. As a result, he was locked away for 15 years. On October 30 1978, while being transferred for a court date, a now 21-year-old Myers escapes Smith's Grove Sanitarium and returns to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois. He then stalks teenage babysitter, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and goes on a killing spree, while his psychiatrist, Dr. Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasence) attempts to track him down.

Michael Myers is so terrifying because his motivation remains a mystery, as he has no valid reason for killing. As such, he appears as the embodiment of evil, committing his first act of violence at only six years old. His silent demeanor is deeply ominous, and he is often in shots just standing out of sight of his victim; it is no wonder he was initially credited as The Shape in Carpenter's script, as he is seen as a shadow lurking in the darkness. No sequel has fully captured the impact of the original, and that may be partly due to the horrifying initial impact of the original mask. Made out of a spray-painted and reworked William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop, the original mask with its DIY nature and blank emotionless expression perfectly compounded the mystery of Michael Myers's motivations. Future directors and VFX teams failed to recreate the original, and that, along with the face becoming so well known in pop culture, lessened the impact of Myers's appearance in later films.

4 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Psycho is considered by many to be the first ever slasher film. Alfred Hitchcock was always pushing the boundaries of censorship at the time, and the huge success it achieved showed the box office that there was a market for sensational violence in the movies. The film follows Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), a woman on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer so that she could run away with her boyfriend, Sam Loomis (John Gavin). She travels on the back roads to evade the police and ends up stopping for the night at the rundown Bates Motel, where she meets the polite yet creepy proprietor Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) who has a penchant for taxidermy and a strained relationship with his mother.

Psycho is tense and frightening throughout, abundant with shocks partnered with blasts of strings from Bernard Herrmann's score. The shower scene is one of the most famous scenes in horror cinema, and the major reason why Hitchcock made the movie in black and white is because he knew he could not get away with bright red blood splatters due to the censorship laws at the time. The character of Norman Bates is truly insidious and makes for an intriguing psychologically disturbed villain whose meek surface masks an unpredictable, brutal villain characterized perfectly by his infamous dead eyes and wide grin. Also, the killing of a character who was expected to be the protagonist so early on was wildly shocking and set the precedent for a truly dark and twisted feature.

3 'Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

Craven's breakout hit A Nightmare on Elm Street introduced the world to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), an undead child killer who was previously burned alive by vengeful parents, leaving him disfigured and transforming him into a knife-wearing dream demon with the ability to haunt and kill teenagers in their dreams. The story follows a group of teenagers who are targeted by Krueger. Concerned Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) and her boyfriend Glen (Johnny Depp) begin to suspect that there is a dark secret kept by the groups' parents may provide the answer to unraveling the problem. The teens are under time constraints though, as everytime they go to sleep Krueger gets closer to killing them in their dreams.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is regarded as one of the greatest R-rated horror movies of all time. Craven's unique concept of a killer who can invade dreams and slaughter the dreamers in them is terrifying and creative. Fantasy and horror blend together as Freddy Krueger is of the supernatural world, and his kills do not have to be grounded in the realm of what's possible. Krueger's horrific past life illustrates him as pure evil to his core, and relentless in the fact that not even death will stop his killing spree.

2 'In a Violent Nature' (2024)

Directed by Chris Nash

When a group of teenagers rent a cabin for a group holiday and find a golden locket from a collapsed fire tower in the woods nearby, the inadvertently wake up the spirit of Johnny (Ry Barrett), an undead killer spurred on by a horrific event 60 years prior. Johnny's rotting body is resurrected, and he embarks on a bloody rampage, hellbent on retrieving his stolen locket and killing anyone in his way.

The events of In a Violent Nature are witnessed almost entirely from the perspective of the killer, providing insight into his isolated and bleak existence with lengthy scenes of him trudging slowly through a forest seeking out his next victim. It is almost as if two stories are playing out at once, the audience is just witnessing the one that is much less seen. The parallel experience of the teenagers that Johnny pursues is witnessed from the shadows where he lurks or in the moments before he strikes, and through their muffled dialogue, the past events that made him the way he is can gradually be pieced together. The film contains some of the most creative kills ever seen on screen, shown in real time, drawing them out and enhancing their brutality. Also, there is no musical score, forcing the audience to focus on Johnny's heavy steps, the sounds of his kills and the isolated nature of the woodland setting. Johnny is such a terrifying, hulking figure dominating every scene, and it wouldn't be surprising if he became the next slasher pop culture icon.

In a Violent Nature Release Date January 22, 2024 Director Chris Nash Cast Lauren-Marie Taylor , Andrea Pavlovic , Ry Barrett , Reece Presley Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror

1 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Directed by Michael Powell

Peeping Tom follows Mark (Karl Boehm), a psychologically troubled film-maker obsessed with murdering women to record their dying moments and capture their fear on camera. Yet, no matter what he does or who he kills, the footage he plays back never feels real enough to him. He experiences internal conflict as he falls for his sympathetic neighbor Helen (Anna Massey), who becomes curious about his 'documentaries' and watches one in secret.

Scorsese once said of Peeping Tom that Michael Powell showed us "how close movie making could come to madness, how it could eat you up." Mark is trying to use the camera as a window into the soul, obsessively striving to capture that real, genuine fear on camera no matter what it takes. The film becomes a sort of found footage feature in many ways, as audiences view the violence through the lens of Mark's camera. In a particularly disturbing discovery, Mark gets his ideal shot by rigging a mirror and a bayonet to the end of his camera so that his victims can watch themselves die. Though it is a bloodless affair, the film is a deeply uncomfortable watch, as viewing traumatic moments through Mark's camera makes the audience feel as if they're watching something they shouldn't, feeling implicated in the voyeurism of the title character.