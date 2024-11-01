With Halloween upon us, it’s the best time to freshen up on your horror film viewings. Some people choose the films that scare them the most, some choose films that are more family-friendly, and some choose films that can be both funny and scary. Many of them are slashers; some can send chills down your spine, but some can also have you rolling with laughter, especially the new ones.

Slasher films nowadays love making fun of each other, like Scream and Child’s Play being notable examples. While not every satire or metafictional piece can hit the mark, there are those that can and do pay great homage to the genre. Comedy and horror are particularly hard to blend, but when it works, you have to sit back and have fun with it. So, which slasher films are the most fun and why?

10 'The Final Girls' (2015)

Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson

There’s nothing like finding yourself in the world of an ‘80s slasher film that your mother stars in. That’s the case with The Final Girls, a 2015 slasher comedy written by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller and directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. As Max Cartwright (Taissa Farmigia) grieves about the death of her B-movie actress mother Amanda (Malin Åkerman), she and her friends get transported into one of her films, entitled Camp Bloodbath.

Farmigia and Åkerman make for a strong mother-daughter team on screen, and the supporting cast consisting of Alia Shawkat, Alexander Ludwig, Nina Dobrev, Thomas Middleditch, and Adam Devine provide plenty of laughs and entertainment value. The best parts are when the characters have to rely on their knowledge of horror tropes in order to survive the killer within the film. With sharp writing, The Final Girls manages to be a fun sendup of ‘80s slashers.

9 'Freaky' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Landon

Christopher Landon has a great knack for combining slashers with unique comedic premises, particularly those borrowed from modern classics. One of them is Freaky, which is a body-swap film that’s been described as Freaky Friday meets Friday the 13th. The film centers around bullied teenager Millie (Kathryn Newton) who accidentally switches bodies with a middle-aged male serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn).

The script by Landon and Michael Kennedy works, but the one element that absolutely must be nailed in the body-swapping subgenre is the performances of the actors, and that’s exactly what happened with Newton and Vaughn in Freaky. When Newton switches over to a sadistic male killer and Vaughn switches over to an awkward teenage girl, it’s hilarious. Add a strong supporting cast plus some scares and Freaky succeeds with its simple but well-executed premise.

8 'Tragedy Girls' (2017)

Directed by Tyler MacIntyre

Imagine a series of killings terrorizing your small town and the culprits are actually two teenage girls who love true crime. That’s the twist on the slasher genre for Tragedy Girls, an independent comedy by director Tyler MacIntrye. Alexandra Shipp and Brianna Hildebrand play McKayla and Sadie, respectively, who decide to grow their online true crime-centered brand by committing several murders and framing a local serial killer.

Not only do Shipp and Hildebrand shine in their roles as the delightfully psychopathic Tragedy Girls, but so do the impressive supporting cast, including Jack Quaid, Kevin Durand, Craig Robinson, and Josh Hutcherson. Tragedy Girls is not discussed as much as other slashers have been over the years, but it should be, with its poking fun at the obsession with social media and true crime. Hopefully, it can find new life in the streaming world as it is both entertaining and twisted.

7 'Bride of Chucky' (1998)

Directed by Ronny Yu

The Child’s Play franchise was in need of some revitalization after the disappointment of Child’s Play 3 in 1991. Creator Don Mancini decided to incorporate a more humorous approach with the fourth installment, released in 1998 and titled Bride of Chucky. This time, the focus was on the killer doll Chucky himself (voiced by Brad Dourif) and his reunion with his girlfriend Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly).

Bride of Chucky—directed by Ronny Yu—is considered by many fans to be the best of the Child’s Play films. With a campy tone and a metafictional turn, the film takes more advantage of its wild premise about killer dolls. It’s also garnered a big cult following, with particular devotion to the character Tiffany. So if you’re watching the Child’s Play films for the first time and feel like they’re running out of steam, you might change your mind with Bride of Chucky.

6 'The Blackening' (2023)

Directed by Tim Story

Parody films are hit-and-miss, but one example that actually manages to be funny is The Blackening. It originally started out as a Comedy Central sketch by improv group 3Peat until given a theatrical treatment. Directed by Tim Story and starring Grace Byers, Melvin Gregg, and Jermaine Fowler, it centers around a group of Black friends spending a Juneteenth weekend together in a cabin in the woods, until they learn they’re being targeted by a masked killer.

The premise itself is a common one in the horror genre, but The Blackening stands out for its ability to poke fun at both racial stereotypes and horror tropes. While making sure to establish the camaraderie and comedic chemistry among its characters, the film also succeeds with joke after joke and can appeal to anybody, no matter what race. Unlike the Scary Movie franchise, The Blackening actually understands parody and knows how to have fun with it.