What's there to love most about slasher movies? Is it the suspense, iconic villains, or highly sympathetic, badass final girls? Or is it that slashers feature some of the most creative and gruesome death scenes in the horror genre? Well, the kills are often the best part for many slasher fans. Everyone has their favorite or one they remember the most, which sticks with them long after seeing the movie.

Some of the best deaths in slasher films over the years are ones that strove to be the most gross and disgusting. There's a treasure trove of extraordinarily violent and horrific kills in the genre that pushed the envelope and became legendary in horror cinema. They couldn't fail to shock and unsettle the audience, making these scenes the most talked about moments of the entire film. There's an untold number of graphic kills in slasher history, and the following entries are some of the most remarkable.

Warning: The following contains graphic discussions about bodily harm, dismemberment, torture, and murder. READER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

10 Wade (Jared Padalecki)

'House of Wax' (2005)

When people think of great slasher movies, 2005's House of Wax doesn't even get a mention. Sited as one of the worst horror remakes in recent memory, it's a poorly acted, by-the-numbers teen slasher that pales compared to its far superior 1953 Vincent Price original. But to give credit where credit is due, it boasts some of the most revolting and unique kills imaginable.

In the film's most memorable death scene, Jared Padalecki, a few months before starring on CW's Supernatural, plays the unfortunate victim, Wade. After being captured and incapacitated by the ruthless killer Vincent (Brian Van Holt), poor Wade becomes paralyzed, and his body gets completely encased in hot wax, turning him into a living statue. Worse, he's still alive through the entire process and made to suffer in agony as he can only sit and watch as he slowly parishes.

9 Reverend Zombie (Tony Todd)

'Hatchet II' (2010)

Though not as well-praised and iconic as some other slashers, the Hatchet franchise was made by and for horror lovers. It's a darkly hilarious, over-the-top, and monumentally brutal slasher parody series that features some of the goofiest and most outlandish kills ever shown on screen. While each installment has its fair share of gory death scenes, Hatchet II features some of the most creative.

In a film full of violent beheadings, blood-splattering gore, and even a guy getting strangled by his own intestines, the best kill was saved for last with the violent end to the film's secondary antagonist, Reverend Zombie (Tony Todd). Though he puts up a good fight against the formidable butcher Victor Crowley (Kane Hodder), Reverend Zombie experiences a violent end as he's brutally bisected in half with an ax and then flayed. It's a spectacularly grotesque and disturbing kill that perfectly ends this brutal, campy gore fest on a high note. This scene is the only time audiences will ever see The Candyman going toe-to-toe with Jason Voorhees.

8 Kate (Julia Rehwald)

'Fear Street: Part One - 1994' (2021)

Netflix's Fear Street saga is among the most popular horror films on the streaming platform. With a few well-connected stories, a decent cast, and plenty of brutal violence, it's made a remarkable name in the horror genre. While all three films have their special moments, the first Fear Street, Fear Street: Part One - 1994, undeniably has the franchise's most defining kill.

Throughout the story, viewers follow the heroes as they try to stop an ancient evil from unleashing supernatural killers on a rampage. Unfortunately for one main character, Kate (Julia Rehwald), she isn't so lucky in her fight against one of the killers as she's violently cut to pieces when she goes headfirst into a grocery store bread slicer. In a film with murders that are far tamer by comparison, Kate's death is easily the most shocking and goriest. Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) himself would have been incredibly jealous that he didn't think of that sooner.

Fear Street: Part One - 1994

7 Josh (Andrew Bloch)

'Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday' (1993)

Far from being one of the best slasher sequels ever made, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday at least boasts some awe-inspiring and gory death scenes. Throughout its nonsensical plot, it follows Jason (Hodder), who, after his body is destroyed in an epic and fiery explosion, transfers his evil soul from one victim to the next to keep his killing spree going.

What happens to the victims once Jason decides to leave their bodies, one might ask? Well, for poor Deputy Josh (Andrew Bloch), the answer came to him in the most unexpected and horrific way. After being taken over by Jason and then having the spirit transferred over to another being, Josh horrifyingly melts into a heap of mess and gore. It's a brutal moment reminiscent of Frank Cotton's resurrection scene from Hellraiser. Josh's gruesome demise is painful, drawn-out, and incredibly disturbing. It's undoubtedly one of the most unique and messiest death scenes in Friday the 13th's history.

6 Kathleen (Karen Cliche)

'Thanksgiving' (2023)

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving has become a major surprise hit for 2023. With an enjoyable cast, a near-perfect balance of horror and dark comedy, and, most importantly, plenty of dark and explicit kills, it offers a fun slasher viewing experience that, thankfully, doesn't take itself too seriously.

Though Roth is known for showing some truly disturbing acts of violence on screen, he's really outdone himself in this film, especially when it comes to showing the shocking and grizzly death of the character Kathleen (Karen Cliche). Anyone going into Thanksgiving might have already expected one of the kills was going to be turkey-related, but who'd have thought it would be so gruesome? Kathleen is brutally roasted alive and made to serve as an entrée in the killer's incredibly twisted dinner event for the other captured victims. It's easily the most uncomfortable and unsettling kill of the movie, with no other death seemingly able to top it.