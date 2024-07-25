In 1978, an unproven filmmaker named John Carpenter cobbled together $300,000, a four-week filming schedule, and the up-and-coming daughter of an iconic scream queen. The film would gross $70 million, and become one of the most successful independent films of all time. Of course, that film was Halloween. Not only was it a wild success in the late 70s, but it birthed a decades-long franchise of horror films centered around the ultimate boogeyman, Michael Myers. The impact that Halloween had on horror, and in particular slasher films, would reverberate throughout cinema.

There are a variety of key impacts that Halloween had on horror filmmaking. The first impact was "more." More sex, more violence, more of it all. Halloween opened the door for horror films to go further. Its second impact was the unholy union of serial killers and teen victims. The teen, and in particular the young woman, would go on to become the iconic target of horror villains everywhere. Finally, in more recent years, Halloween has opened the door for genre reinventions (and even a few direct homages and rip-offs).

The small Canadian mining town of Valentine Bluffs has a dark history. It's been 20 years since the town's famous Valentine's Day dance was held. On the night of the last dance, a mine explosion caused by negligence killed a group of miners. While the town has never quite been the same, it's been decided that the Valentine's Day dance should start up again.

But before any townsfolk can get too excited, they experience a whole new wave of terror as a killer dressed in mining gear begins a murder spree. My Bloody Valentine took the key elements of Halloween and cranked them up to 11. Featuring a more outlandish costumed killer, a more absurd killing spree and more blood and gore, the film from George Mihalka exemplifies the glutinous response to Halloween.

After a childhood rife with trauma and abuse, Frank Zito (Joe Spinell) grows up to become a serial killer. His victims of choice are young women, and his MO is vicious. Frank stalks and kills his victims before scalping them, and taking their scalps as trophies. Each scalp then gets pride of place atop the head of a mannequin. Maniac earned itself quite a reputation upon its release. The exploitation film, which has since garnered a cult following, was one of many films confiscated by police across the UK during the video nasty craze.

Where Halloween explores the root of evil and its origins with artistic integrity and intrigue, Maniac uses that idea as nothing more than a jumping off point for brutality and mayhem. The low budget film directed by William Lustig is a prime example of the liberation that Halloween brought to the horror genre. Michael Myers walked so that Frank Zito could run, but excess doesn't equal success. While Maniac pales in comparison to Halloween, it is undeniable that the guerrilla-style film was only possible due to the whirlwind success of John Carpenter's slasher classic.

18-year-old Trish Devereaux (Michele Michaels) is a high school student in LA. The senior decides to throw a slumber party with her closest girlfriends while her parents are away. While Trish arranges her event with excitement, a mass murderer on the other side of town has escaped police custody and is on the loose. As Trish's slumber party kicks off the girls cross paths with the escaped murderer and a bloodbath ensues.

The Slumber Party Massacre was intended as a slasher parody, but it was very much filmed in the manner of a straight-up horror movie. The result is a gory, strange, yet weirdly funny hidden gem of its time. Directed by Amy Holden Jones and written by outspoken feminist Rita Mae Brown, it's no surprise that The Slumber Party Massacre is now considered a cult classic.

Despite a rash of anonymous, threatening phone calls they've received, a young group of friends are still excited about their upcoming prom. The anonymous threats begin to escalate. The group eventually learn that an escaped sex offender might be after them, and it could all be connected to the death of their childhood friend.

After becoming a bonafide scream queen in Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis returns to play another victim. Prom Night, which also stars Leslie Nielsen, was a pale imitation of the Halloween formula. Despite its lack of originality, the film was a financial success. Ultimately, Prom Night, was one of the many films of the era that jumped on the teenage victim bandwagon and helped solidify the long-standing partnership between horror movie serial killers and teen victims.

Jill (Carol Kane) works as a babysitter and cares for the children of a doctor. One night while the kids are sleeping, she receives a phone call from a man asking her if she has checked on the children. She ignores the call, but they continue until Jill calls the police. After tracing the call, they inform her that the call is coming from inside the house. The police arrive to find Jill alive, but the children are dead. They capture the killer, and he is locked away for years, until he escapes.

In the minds of many, When a Stranger Calls has become the origin of the killer caller trope, but its history dates back further. The film is in fact a remake of the 1977 short film The Sitter, which itself is based on a true story. The claim that the When a Stranger Calls was based on true events speaks to the influence of reality on horror cinema. While films like Halloween and When a Stranger Calls might have paved the way for young female victims on screen, the concept was not a novel one for women in the real world.

A group of sorority sisters are planning a lavish and exciting graduation ceremony at their sorority house. Unfortunately, the party is interrupted by the sorority housemother, who cancels their plans. The sisters plan revenge on their housemother, but in the process they accidentally cause her death. They cover up her murder and aren't initially discovered. But the sisters soon become the target of a mysterious serial killer who picks them off one by one.

The union between young women and killers on the loose continues in The House on Sorority Row. The film was a financial success but received a lukewarm critical response. The tropes that were parodied in Slumber Party Massacre are earnestly depicted in The House on Sorority Row. These similarities make the two films an interesting double-feature for those looking to explore slashers and women on screen in the 80s.

As a result of a church-sanctioned scientific experiment, Mykos (George Eastman) becomes immune to injury and can heal at a rapid rate. Despite the breakthrough benefits of the experimentation, what he went through also drove him insane. Mykos flees the experiment and is pursued by the Vatican priest who helped create him. As Mykos goes on a killing spree, the priest must work with the local hospital and police to capture him and kill him once and for all.

Absurd is a Spaghetti western of the slasher genre. That is, it's an Italian film inspired by popular American movies of the time and released with the aim of being successful to an American audience.

Absurd is a Spaghetti western of the slasher genre. That is, it's an Italian film inspired by popular American movies of the time and released with the aim of being successful to an American audience. In the case of this film, the title really does say it all. Absurd, directed by Joe D'Amato, feels like an exploitation film through and through. It also feels like the cheapest of the many Halloween knockoffs that tried to cash in on the success of the slasher. Joe D'Amato made a film which takes all the wrong lessons from the success of John Carpenter's Halloween. Compelling backstory is traded for farce, and mood and tension are replaced with violence for violence's sake. Ultimately, Absurd represents a trend that continues in cinema to this day, taking the wrong lessons from successful art and running with them.

Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is a high school student in the small town of Woodsboro. She and her father are trying to carry on with their lives after her mother was murdered violently. But neither Sidney nor Woodsboro can escape their violent past. A rash of murders begins to spread across the town, and somehow Sidney is at the center of it all.

Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson knew exactly what they were doing with Scream. The simple terror of Scream's Ghostface killer mirrors the simple terror of Michael Myers, which is probably why Scream successfully created a new boogeyman for a new generation of horror film lovers. For 90s audiences who knew all the tropes and all the twists and turns, Scream managed to thrill, terrify and entertain. The film does all this while also commenting on the familiar formulas of the horror films that preceded it, Halloween included.

Scream Where to Watch stream

rent

In the 1980s, college student Samantha (Jocelin Donahue) is looking for some work on the side to earn extra money. She responds to an ad for a babysitting job and gets hired. She gets a lift to the remote mansion where she will be working and learns that she won't be caring for a child after all. Instead, she'll be caring for an elderly woman. What starts off as a strange but quiet evening begins to turn sour as things around the house begin unraveling.

The House of the Devil is a homage to John Carpenter's Halloween, and the entire era of horror and slasher films that surrounded it. Director Ti West is now widely known for his Mia Goth centered horror trilogy, which includes X, Pearl and Maxine. The director clearly has an affinity for mid-century horror, and it's an era that the filmmaker has not strayed far from. While films like Scream aim to reinvent the genre, and films like Absurd impersonate it, The House of the Devil is perfectly content doing its own thing, and doing it well.

College student Jay (Maika Monroe) goes on a date with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary). The pair go to see a movie and afterward they park somewhere quiet and have sex for the first time. Shortly after, Hugh ties Jay up and explains to her that he has passed something on to her. He has given her a curse that will follow her forever unless she passes it on to someone else. To be clear, It Follows is a genre hybrid, blending slasher tropes with the supernatural. The genre alchemy works beautifully.

It Follows is the ultimate 21st century version of the slasher film. Often called 'elevated horror', It Follows and its peers explore grief, sexuality, trauma, and regret through a horror lens. The film is the ultimate example of a boogeyman made from metaphor. While Carpenter's Halloween is by no means thematically or artistically shallow, modern horror audiences are deeply invested in subtext and social-commentary in horror films, which It Follows has in spades. The film is wonderfully anchored by a stellar performance from Maika Monroe, who audiences can see in the upcoming A24 crime horror Longlegs.