From their inception with Peeping Tom, Psycho, and the Italian giallo picture, slasher movies have been a staple of horror at large. In the immediate wake of John Carpenter's 1978 thriller Halloween, which didn't follow a formula so much as invent one, horror movies about killers picking people (often teens) off one by one flooded the theatrical and home video market in a way that's hard to overstate.

Slasher movies have lulled and risen in popularity over the decades, once again peaking in the wake of 1996 satire/slasher hybrid Scream. Recently they've taken off yet again, with well-received Scream sequels, the lucrative Halloween requel/soft reboot trilogy, Ti West's X and the newly released In A Violent Nature among notable modern-era additions to the subgenre. It's hardly a hot take to say slasher films aren't all great, in fact many of them are loved for being tasty trash (and plenty are just awful). However, some slashers have truly transcended and must be commended as thrilling, perhaps even timeless, art and entertainment.

10 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors' (1987)

Directed by Chuck Russell

In introducing badly burned, mean-spirited dream killer Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), Wes Craven's original A Nightmare on Elm Street is certainly the most revolutionary film in the series, and arguably the best—but it's hindered by a stupid, unintentionally funny ending that its director never wanted.

The rushed 1985 follow-up Freddy's Revenge is notable for being the gayest horror movie ever made (not even really in a sub-textual kind of way, just textual), and an underrated slasher at that, but the third outing is where Freddy became a phenomenon. Following the perils of youths in a mental institution and their union against an ever-demented Krueger, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors takes the adversity facing its young characters seriously: the real-world stuff including drug addiction, disabilities, inter-generational trauma—and of course, Krueger. His best one-liner ("Welcome to primetime, b*tch!") and many of the best kills are here. This is where he becomes a villain for all time.

9 'Black Christmas' (1974)

Directed by Bob Clark

About a decade before he made perennial favorite A Christmas Story, and a quarter-century before he made two of the worst movies ever: Baby Geniuses and immediate sequel, the idiosyncratic auteur Bob Clark made a bloody brilliant horror picture about sorority girls preyed upon by an aggressive, mysterious creep. This is the original "the calls are coming from inside the house" movie, and a jump-scare seeing star Olivia Hussey pulled by her hair from an off-camera boogeyman is as well-executed as that kind of thing can be, right up there with the famed jump scare of The Exorcist III.

Just be sure you watch Bob Clark's wonderful original. The remakes here have been exceptionally atrocious: A 2006 re-tread, right in the midst of the aughts horror remake craze, upped the gore quotient to an extent that was nauseating and pointless in equal measure. Even worse was a 2019 rip with a hollow script that tried ineffectively, halfheartedly to turn the smartly crafted exploitation film into an action-heavy saga of empowerment. Some of cinema's most memorable, toughest and smartest heroines have come from slasher films: better slasher films than the second remake of Black Christmas.

8 'Child's Play' (1988)

Directed by Tom Holland

The best slasher movies live and breathe on the backs of their villains, and Tom Holland's original Child's Play introduced one of most radically mean-spirited, unforgettable screen villains ever. Cherubic in appearance and masterfully deranged in spirit thanks to the vocal talents of Brad Dourif, Charles Lee Ray, er, "Chucky" is, as Roger Ebert put it in a positive review, "one mean S.O.B."

Emotions are an invaluable part of why the original Child's Play works and holds up so damn well. To match the malevolence of Chucky, a technologically enhanced "Good Guy" baby doll who just wants to murder, murder, murder, we get highly sympathetic leads in determined Karen (Catherine Hicks) and Andy (Alex Vincent). A down-on-her-luck and overworked single mother who's just trying to do right by her child, vs. foul-mouthed bloodlust? Yep, it works. It's fun as all hell.

7 'X' (2022)

Directed by Ti West

Ti West was already a respected name in the horror sphere thanks to efforts like The House of the Devil, The Sacrament and a short in V/H/S, but the one-two punch of X and prequel Pearl has made him one of the most exciting and innovative genre voices of this generation, along with Ari Aster and Jordan Peele. Punctuated with too many influences to count but most notably inspired by Tobe Hooper's original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, '70s period piece X follows a scrappy group of adult filmmakers and actors as they attempt to revolutionize the industry with The Farmer's Daughters, a smut film they're shooting on location to the chagrin of the landowners—who, it turns out, are homicidal.

Mia Goth had everyone talking here thanks to a seamless and emotionally riveting dual performance as both sex-positive, lovably ambitious Maxine Minx, and the villainous, elderly Pearl. Her performances and the movie around them have more on their minds than genre thrills (though X absolutely nails the requisite tension and excitement, along with brilliant humor): this is a movie about things as fundamental as freedom of expression, and the lives we choose to lead. This is one of the best movies of the decade.

6 'Freaky' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Landon

A botched release in the midst of peak pandemic prevented Christopher Landon's critically acclaimed mash-up of slasher, teen comedy, and body swap from becoming the box-office wildfire it deserved to be. In Freaky, Vince Vaughn plays towering serial killer The Blissfield Butcher, who body-swaps with meek high-schooler Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) unintentionally and all thanks to a cursed supernatural dagger called La Dola. It's a high-concept premise in the extreme, and the results are flat-out brilliant.

A lot of slasher movies (like, all of the Friday the 13th series) are dumb and entertaining, and that's totally fine. But on the rare occasion a smart filmmaker like Landon uses the bloody pyrotechnics and stakes (death and fear of death) of slasher films to tell a story that's heartfelt at the core, the experience is exhilarating. You'll never find more sympathetic horror characters than grieving Millie or her newly widowed mother (Katie Finneran). Millie's arc of empowerment and boldness, technically portrayed by two actors doing some of their best work ever, is deeply gratifying. Freaky is outrageously funny, too, overall just a magnificent experience for diehard horror fans, and many in the audience who perhaps think slasher movies just aren't for them.

5 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

Minimalist and swift while still managing to be artistically stunning (Steven Spielberg was famously mystified by the film's infamous, ominous low dolly shot), Tobe Hooper's scare show about road-tripping youths and the cannibalistic Sawyer clan is a picture that deserves all of its praise and all of its notoriety. Believe it or not, the director originally hoped the relatively non-graphic but utterly horrific, frightening and damn freaky film would get a PG rating, which is hilarious (it had to be trimmed to be bumped down from an X to an R).

Leatherface actor Gunnar Hansen brought an undeniably affecting (if highly disturbing) humanity to the power-tool-wielding cannibal with a performance that future Leatherfaces simply couldn't match. He also wrote one of the best books about guerilla, no-budget filmmaking you'll ever read with Chain Saw Confidential: How We Made the World's Most Notorious Horror Movie. It's a frank and often quite funny look at the perils of production, as well as the low-fi creative innovation that's made it such an enduring, uniquely terrifying classic.

4 'Scream' (1960)

Directed by Wes Craven

Plain and simple, and often deep and true, the legacy of Wes Craven is unlike anything in horror. Two years after he flirted with the idea of meta horror with the woefully underrated and ahead-of-its-time Wes Craven's New Nightmare, the genre master delivered his most perfect and confident film in a decades-spanning career.

Kevin Williamson's hyper-inventive, intelligent and polished screenplay (which humorously dissects horror classics while also delivering one with a straight face) set this whole enterprise in motion, but it's really important to note that Craven's direction here is, simply, a flex. He's downright celebratory in his ability and determination to grip and scare the pants off of us. By all accounts a kind teddy bear-type behind-the-scenes, Craven had a full understanding of the public's perception of horror films: some people love them to the point they're kind of addicted, some people abhor or dismiss them, and the general audience is somewhere in the middle. Scream changed these kinds of movies (horror more broadly and perhaps even cinema itself) permanently. It holds up beautifully as just damned effective entertainment, too.

3 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Directed by Michael Powell

In 1960, two films opened that, for all intents and purposes, originated the slasher genre. Psycho, though controversial, was a historic success. Peeping Tom was a critically butchered, enormous financial flop that ruined British The Red Shoes director Michael Powell's then-thriving career. Watch it today and you'll see one of the most artistically astounding and narratively complete works of horror fiction to ever exist.

Carl Boehm stars as Mark, a young filmmaker who's also a killer, obsessed with photographing the dying expressions of women as he murders them. He goes to war with himself when he catches feelings for his affectionate, sympathetic neighbor (Anna Massey) Unlike the more exciting, grisly but fun Psycho, Peeping Tom is a bloodless affair, but the chief reason nobody wanted it in 1960 is the film's uneasy, uncomfortable perspective on the voyeuristic side of making and watching films. At long last, Criterion recently released Peeping Tom on 4K disc with a sparkling transfer and an introduction by the film's most vocal supporter of decades and decades, Martin Scorsese. All of this is essential.

2 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Following one of the biggest and most broadly appealing hits of his career in North by Northwest, Hitchcock took all kinds of risks with the leaner, far more horrific Psycho. It would appear the risks paid off: this is the most profitable black-and-white film ever made. The psychological horror film concerning Marion Crane (Janet Leigh)'s fatal stay at the Bates Motel cast heartthrob Anthony Perkins against type as the fractured Norman Bates and pushed American and international censors to their limits.

It doesn't hurt that Joseph Stefano's adaptation of Robert Bloch's even-grislier novel of the same name is one of the all-time best horror screenplays, but this is Hitchcock's show all the way. The director famously said he enjoyed playing the audience "like a piano." They called him the Master of this kind of thing for a reason, and it could easily be argued Psycho remains the most gripping of all films.