One of the most beloved and tried and true subgenres of horror that has stood the test of time and evolved various times over multiple generations and decades is the iconic slasher film. Defined by having a central killer stalking and murdering groups of large people, normally with a bladed weapon of sorts, slashers have grown to be some of the most recognizable horror films of all time. The genre has gone through many phases and can be considered an all-encompassing term for horror films with a main central killer and a cast of victims.

What makes a great slasher film distinct from many other horror genres is the electrifying energy that allows it to be much more rewatchable compared to other, more grounded horror movies. Especially with the spooky season well underway, there's no better time than the present to take a look back on some of the best and most exciting that the genre has to offer, with these films being a blast to watch, whether it's someone's first time watching it or they're watching it for the 100th time.

10 'Child's Play' (1988)

Directed by Tom Holland

Image via United Artists

Featuring one of the most unique and entertaining horror movie villains of all time, the original Child's Play laid the groundwork for an entire franchise worth of memorable horror comedy slashers. The film sees serial killer Charles Lee Ray who, while trapped at all corners in a toy store, uses a voodoo chant as his only method of escaping, transferring his soul into a nearby talking doll. After this doll is purchased by a widowed mother for his son, Charles begins a new blood-soaked rampage under the moniker of Chucky.

While the other films in the franchise found an effective balance between memorable bloodshed and inherent comedy, the initial film in the franchise not only brought the concept to life, but managed to make its comedic premise genuinely terrifying to watch unfold. Brad Dourif's vocal performance as Chucky is legendary for good reason, combining cheeky comedy with sadistic hatred that instantly made the character a slasher icon. Aspects of filmmaking still hold up tremendously in the modern era, with its scares and setpieces still feeling just as tension-building 35 years later.

9 'X' (2022)

Directed by Ti West

Image via A24

The first of what would end up being an entire trilogy of effective period piece slashers across various American decades, X has a colorful, 70s exploitation style that greatly pays tribute to the great slashers of old. The film follows a ragtag group of filmmakers traveling to make a pornographic film in rural Texas before being met with unexpected hostility from the elderly owners of the ranch where they plan to shoot. When the couple catches them in the act of shooting pornographic material, the cast and crew find themselves fighting for survival.

X is a film that is ingrained not just with a flashy, fun style that isn't just emblematic of the golden age of slasher filmmaking, but combines it with aesthetics with various topical themes and messages of age and perceived beauty. These themes are only further amplified during repeat viewings, without even going into the additional layers of character development provided by the film's prequel, Pearl, and sequel, MaXXXine. X can easily be considered one of the best horror movies of the 2020s so far, as well as a modern classic in the slasher genre.

8 'Sleepaway Camp' (1983)

Directed by Robert Hiltzik

Image via United Film Distribution Company

While Sleepaway Camp sets itself up as yet another summer camp slasher film following in the footsteps of Friday the 13th, the film's wild execution and comedic tone make it an endlessly rewatchable goldmine of 80s charm. The film follows a string of mysterious murders being committed by an unknown killer during the summer at Camp Arawak, with more bodies coming up making it appear to be much more than an accident.

While the majority of conversation surrounding the film revolves around the infamous twist ending, the true greatness of Sleepaway Camp is its manic and genuine charm that persists throughout the film. From child characters that actually feel like children to a strange, overwhelming homoerotic energy that persists from its characters and an array of great practical kills, Sleepaway Camp is easily one of the best slashers of the 80s. It has become a widely beloved cult classic thanks to its campy good time, filled with quotable lines and hilarious gags to make the terror much more approachable.

7 'Candyman' (1992)

Directed by Bernard Rose

Image via TriStar Pictures

A modern, metropolitan take on the essence and terror from folklore and legends, the original Candyman is one of the most effective and thematically resonating slasher films of the 90s. The film follows grad student Helen Lyle in her investigation of the mythical Candyman (Tony Todd), a murderous soul with a hook for a hand who is said to appear to those who repeat his name in front of a mirror. While nothing happens to Helen at first, she soon realizes the ramifications of unleashing the Candyman onto the world, being haunted by the killer and believing that she's going insane.

Many different attributes have helped Candyman stand the test of time as one of the most memorable supernatural slashers of all time, from Todd's brilliant and chilling performance as Candyman to the masterful soundtrack and visual style. One of the biggest factors that has played into the film's staying power and rewatchability, however, is its deeper subtext on gentrification and the suffering of Black people throughout American history. While there have been various other entries in the Candyman franchise that attempt to tap into this same balance of horror and deeper subtext, none of them hold a candle to the masterful original film.

6 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

Image Via Bryanston Distributing Company

One of the most influential horror films of all time as well as a classic in every sense of the word, there is an inherent terror and dread within The Texas Chain Saw Massacre that is still unmatched 50 years later. The film follows a group of five young friends who find themselves as the latest victims to a disturbed family of cannibals while on a trip across the countryside. They do what they can to fight and escape with their lives, hoping not to be the latest victims of the dreaded Leatherface.

The influence and legacy that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has left behind on horror filmmaking as a whole is simply undeniable, with nearly every other modern slasher film tying back to the filmmaking and execution of this original masterpiece. This in turn heavily increases the film's rewatchability status, as its invention of the various conventions of the slasher genre are still just as effective today as they were 50 years ago.

5 'Terrifier 2' (2022)

Directed by Damien Leone

Image via Bloody Disgusting

Often touted as one of the goriest and most depraved films of recent memory, there is much more under the surface that makes Terrifier 2 an absolute blast beyond its excess gore and bloodshed. The film sees the vicious killer Art the Clown having been resurrected by a sinister entity, now returning to Miles County a year after the events of the original film to once again go on a psychopathic rampage. It becomes up to the sibling teenage duo of Sienna and Jonathan to put a stop to Art's reign of terror on Halloween night, while at the same time uncovering the truth behind Art's evil.

The clear draw that made audiences flock to Terrifier 2 as a premiere horror experience is its iconic and infamous kills, with enough gore and over-the-top bloodshed to always achieve a maximum impact on rewatch. While this alone helps the film stay effective on rewatches, it only scratches the surface as to what makes Terrifier 2 such a great recent horror movie sequel. The lead characters of Sienna and Jonathan actually feel compelling and enjoyable to watch on-screen, Art has an electric screen presence that always is a joy to watch, and said humor now is implemented into the horror instead of just on the sidelines.

4 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

Image via New Line Cinema

One of many brilliant slashers from one of the masters of horror, Wes Craven, A Nightmare on Elm Street was an icon of 80s horror, with Freddy Krueger being synonymous with the very concept of slashers for some audiences. The film sees the teenagers of a small town being terrorized and murdered in their sleep by a destructive demon who commits his crimes inside of the dreams of the children of those who killed him. Now, the children of the town must band together and figure out a way to stop Krueger's destructive ways before they end up as his latest victims.

While many slasher villains are given the archetype of being imposing and terrifying while also being silent and mysterious, Freddy Krueger is a villain with the direct opposite approach, being filled with personality and comical hatred in every sequence. It makes his presence as a villain all the more impactful in the film, while also giving his gleeful enjoyment of terrorizing the characters all the more terrifying as a result. While other Nightmare films have made the balance between comedic antics and genuine dread difficult when using Krueger as a character, the initial film gets this balance just right, making it endlessly rewatchable.

3 'Black Christmas' (1974)

Directed by Bob Clark

Image via EMI Distribution

The winter holiday season has lent itself to many more yuletide horror experiences than one would assume, yet the unanimous master of Christmas-time slashers is the original Black Christmas, an ever-relevant revolution of the genre. The film follows the residents of the sorority house Pi Kappa Sigma having their Christmas-time plans suddenly upended when a stranger begins harassing the residents with a series of disturbing phone calls. This only serves to get worse when the heinous acts that he's threatening over the phone end up coming to life, with the sorority sisters now in a fight for their lives.

Black Christmas's simplicity is the key to its timeless effectiveness and strengths after 50 years, still holding up tremendously as an intelligent slasher with a lot to say about the female experience. Its top-notch visual design and holiday aesthetic also makes it the perfect slasher film to rewatch year after year during the winter months, with no other Christmas slasher reaching the heights of Black Christmas. The film was also deeply influential for slasher movies in general, with a grounded and realistic story amplifying the inherent terror of the murder at hand.