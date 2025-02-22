What's not to love about slashers? They're a core part of what makes audiences tune into horror, and for many people, they can't get enough of them. Indeed, this popular subgenre has greatly impacted pop culture for decades, long since the early craze in the '70s and '80s. There have been so many of these masterpieces throughout the years, and they will continue to be praised and watched for their brilliance. But, if only the Oscars recognized some of that brilliance, too.

While the Academy of Motion Pictures has recognized a few horror movies and even awarded a few for their significance, slashers rarely get a mention. It's perhaps due to most audiences, especially critics, viewing these movies as not much more than cheap entertainment and only created for shock value. And while that criticism may be valid for some slashers, plenty of outliers stand above the rest for having some artistic merit. In honor of these few, let's look at ten iconic slasher movies that at least deserved a nomination or two for something they did perfectly.

10 'Hush' (2016)

Best Sound

Image via Netflix

Let's start off by talking about Hush, the 2016 home invasion slasher horror movie directed by Mike Flanagan. Starring John Gallagher Jr. and Kate Siegel, it follows a deaf novelist, Maddie Young (Siegel), as she must use her wits and environment to defend her isolated home when it's attacked by a deranged masked serial killer (Gallagher Jr.) targeting her for sport.

Though a decent slasher with tense suspense, gripping performances, and well-written characters, its superb sound design is the most important thing to take from this one. Hush's sound design definitely tells a story here, and it's almost like a character in itself. Though Flanagan wanted the film entirely silent, he opted instead to use the audio to heighten the suspense and use it to switch between perspectives of the main characters. This was a crucial element to the film's success, and the Academy really should have taken note of this.