There are few subgenres of horror that are more popular than the notion of a “slasher,” as the mere prospect of a remorseless killer with no hopes of being reasoned with is enough to give even the most rational viewers a good deal of nightmares. While some horror films attempt to deal with more existentialism themes or delve into true body horror, slasher films have such a straightforward conceit that the genre is prone to reinterpretation over the course of many years.

Slasher films are more interesting thematically than they are often given credit for, as the masked killers themselves can often serve to represent larger societal evils. That being said, the true sign of a slasher film’s success is whether they can keep their audience thrilled and entertained the entire time. Here are the ten most thrilling slasher movies, ranked.

10 ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’ (1984)

Directed by Joseph Zito

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter is the best entry in the Final the 13th franchise because it finally moved away from Camp Crystal Lake and unleashed Jason Voorhees on a small town. The threat to a more domestic setting made Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter more emotionally involving than its predecessors, especially since the new hero Tommy Jarvis (Corey Feldman) proved to be an genuinely charismatic protagonist who wasn’t just another teenager that Jason was set to butcher.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter was a true evolution of the Friday the 13th franchise, as it ignored the inherently B-movie roots and had more in common with a genuinely competent genre thriller. Although there are just as many jump scares as the previous entries, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter also contains some masterfully directed extended scenes reliant on atmosphere and suspense.

9 ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ (2022)

Directed by Halina Reijn

Bodies Bodies Bodies was an interesting twist on the slasher genre because it is essentially a “whodunit” murder mystery where the identity of the killer isn’t known to the other characters in the film, all of whom begin to suspect one another. Set in a secluded mansion where a bunch of rich teenagers hold an elaborate party, Halina Reijn’s extraordinary breakthrough feature creates tension by picking off the protagonists one by one.

Bodies Bodies Bodies has an interesting approach to the genre, as the characters must constantly second guess each other’s motivations out of fear that the killer is hiding among them. Although many of the death scenes are just as graphic as one would expect from an A24 horror film, there’s also an element of dark comedy that is incorporated when critiquing capitalism and the complete ignorance of the wealthy class.

8 ‘Child’s Play’ (1988)

Directed by Tom Holland

Child’s Play is an example of a great slasher movie concept that’s impact on the industry has been overlooked because of how campy and cheesy the franchise ended up becoming. While Chucky himself became more of a comedian than a killer by the time that the Child’s Play franchise reached its later installments, the first film uses his unusual nature to create a tremendous amount of suspense.

Horror is often at its most effective when it is filtered through the eyes of a child, so the prospect of showing how a kid deals with their favorite toy becoming a monster was genius. Although on its surface Child’s Play seemed to have more in common with family-friendly scary movies like Beetlejuice and Gremlins, director Tom Holland quickly proved that he had something far more twisted and violent in mind with his evil doll.

7 ‘X’ (2022)

Directed by Ti West

X was a brilliant throwback to the 1970s era of horror filmmaking, as Ti West created an instantly iconic new final girl in Maxxine (Mia Goth). Although West would eventually delve into the main killer’s motivations in the prequel Pearl and give Goth herself a follow up adventure with the sequel MaXXXine, the original X does a great job at taking out each of its victims in a particularly brutal fashion.

X made the brilliant decision to set up the story on the set of a film, allowing for insights into the ways in which horror cinema attempts to objectify the female body and enforce gender stereotypes. While this genuinely insightful slice of social commentary made the film more entertaining, it did not prevent X from pulling off some of the more gnarly kills that A24 horror films have ever delivered on screen before.

6 ‘Scream’ (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven

Scream was a major inflection point in the history of the slasher genre, as director Wes Craven saw that the genre’s initial impact had been diluted by the emergence of cheap sequels that were more interested in jump scares than actual thrills. The brilliance of Scream is that all of the characters in the film are well aware of the cliches that are in horror films; this allowed Craven to subvert expectations and delve into how these neo-noir cases might actually be pulled off.

Although there are some cheeky gags at the expense of Craven’s other horror franchise, the opening scene of Scream is one of the most intense in film history. Craven immediately let the audience know that his ability to be self-aware was not going to prevent the film from getting as absolutely twisted and gnarly as possible.

5 ‘Halloween’ (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter

Halloween is easily one of the most influential horror films ever made, as John Carpenter was able to synthesize the audience’s understanding of evil into the singularly striking image of Michael Myers’ white mask. The brilliance of Halloween is that Carpenter uses the eerie score and quickly flashes of his killer to briefly tease the appearance of Myers in the opening moments, only to unleash him in full once the film takes a twist into full blown horror territory.

There’s a simplicity to the original Halloween that makes it very effective, as Carpenter does not get lost in the mythology trying to over explain the backstories of how everything connects. If the many Halloween sequels have taught fans of the franchise anything, it is that learning more about Michael and where he actually comes from does not in any way make him more scary.

4 ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

A Nightmare on Elm Street was unprecedented territory for a slasher film because it posed the frightening concept of a creature that could invade his victims’ dreams. The standard way that Freddy Kruger (Robert Englund) appeared was scary enough in his own right, but seeing the ways in which he took multiple forms to access his victims’ innermost anxieties was perhaps even more upsetting.

A Nightmare on Elm Street was scary because the characters had nowhere to escape, as they were constantly trying to avoid falling asleep in order to avoid being caught within Freddy’s trap. While the franchise would become more broad and turn Freddy into a more cartoonish character over the course of the many sequels, he’s a straightforwardly sinister monster of unholy imagination in the original classic from 1984, proving to be one of the few modern slashers worthy of Michael Myers.

3 ‘Psycho’ (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Psycho is one of the most influential horror films ever made, as it created the iconic killer of Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) through a red herring that masked his identity until the very end. While fans of Alfred Hitchcock have come to expect some sort of twist with any of his films, the shocking truths about Norman’s disorder felt strikingly plausible when compared to the more ludicrous horror cinema at the time.

The infamous “shower scene” from Psycho is one of the most famous in the slasher genre, as the notion of personal privacy being invaded by a remorseless killer was a haunting one. The sequence itself was the result of the genius of Hitchcock’s directing and editing, which spanned over the course of many short and deliberate shots; audiences began to accept that they had witnessed much more graphic content than they actually had.

2 ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was a horrifying descent into America’s heartland that still stands as one of the greatest low budget horror films ever made. Much of the film’s brilliance is the ways in which Tobe Hooper choose to market the story; by claiming that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was based on real events, Hooper was able to get the audience to suspend their disbelief and accept that what they are watching had some semblance of realism.

Leatherface is a terrifying killer because he seemingly has no motivations; he’s a childlike character who simply sees human beings as meat that he can butcher. While this subtlety of characterization is something that has been looked over by many of the subsequent sequels in the franchise, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre stands alone as a genuinely nasty examination of the evils hiding beneath the fringes of society.

1 ‘Black Christmas’ (1974)

Directed by Bob Clark

Black Christmas is perhaps the most important slasher film of all-time, as it turned the broader serial killer crime genre into a means for horror filmmakers to come up with fictional villains with unique qualities. Slasher films tend to delve into supernatural or science fiction elements, but the original Black Christmas dealt with the very plausible concept of young women being preyed upon while attending university classes.

The idea of female characters in danger, who are not listened to by the police, was a terrifying concept that helped you outline the “final girl” archetype that would eventually become more prominent in the Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and Scream franchises. The attempts to reboot the film in a modern context have failed, because the timeless work that Bob Clark did on the original film is still so effective that there’s no possibility for a new version to improve upon it.

Black Christmas (1974)

