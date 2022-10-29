In astrology, it's a common belief that zodiac signs can predict a person's personality, among other things. It's always fun to find out who else is of the same zodiac sign as you, or in some cases, who relates the most to you and your sign.

So, what better time to find out which slasher villain you are based on your zodiac sign than Halloween? Based on some notable traits of each sign, some of the most famous slasher villains perfectly fit the mold of each zodiac.

12/12 Norman Bates - Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is the first of the zodiac signs, sometimes leaving them to long for the number one spot, just like Norman Bates from Psycho. Norman was always number one in his mother's eyes, leading him to believe he was her favorite son.

This sign is also ambitious, sure to come out on top even in the most challenging situations, much like Norman did when he committed the famous shower scene on Marion and wound up the last one standing by the end of the film.

11/12 Tiffany - Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Taurus sign is known for comfort, pampering and relaxation, and no villain in horror enjoys these things more than Tiffany from Bride of Chucky. When taking over the body of actress Jennifer Tilly, this terrifying killer doll gets to live out the luxurious life of the actress.

A Taurus can also be hard-headed, and no villain is as hard-headed - in every sense of the word - as Tiffany. Loyal and sensual like the sign, Tiffany remains committed to her boyfriend Chucky through thick and thin and all the bloodshed in between.

10/12 Chucky - Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As the sign that longs to double itself, there is no better example of a Gemini than Chucky from Child's Play. Chucky's purpose in life - when he's not murdering people - is to grow his army of killers by dispersing pieces of his soul into dozens of Good Guy dolls.

Geminis are known for being both playful and erratic, much like Chucky is throughout the films when he uses people's child-like curiosity and his toy doll persona to lure them in, then goes wild with his elaborate and gory ways of killing.

9/12 Freddy Krueger - Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What better villain to depict the zodiac sign that's represented by a crab than razor-handed slasher Freddy Krueger? The A Nightmare on Elm Street antagonist fits the Cancer sign for his ability to exist in the emotional and the physical, much like the way Freddy appears both in and out of nightmares.

Cancers are considered intuitive with a slick sense of humor, just like Freddy's ability to creep into people's dreams and use his witty one-liners as a mood-lightener before he slashes them with his hand.

8/12 Michael Myers - Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Image via Universal

Of all the slasher villains, no one compares to the one and only Michael Myers, making him the perfect representation of a Leo. Known for being passionate and dramatic, this sign loves being in the spotlight, much like Michael does on Halloween.

It's also no coincidence Leos are a fire sign, given Michael's brush with a blaze in Halloween Kills that left him seemingly unscathed. This villain embraces his infamous status each Halloween, just like Leos do throughout life.

7/12 Ghostface - Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Logical and practical, Ghostface best fits the traits of a Virgo, especially its original portrayers Billy Loomis and Stu Macher in 1996's Scream. As the perfectionists they were, they planned every last detail of their killing spree, ending with putting the blame on their final victim, Sidney Prescott.

Virgos often have a tendency to obsess, exactly like Ghostface's portrayers do on both Sidney and their desire to torment and murder, starting with a creepy phone call and typically ending in appearing out of nowhere with a knife.

6/12 Jigsaw - Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Image via Lionsgate Films

A Libra's main focus in life is equilibrium - so maybe that's why Jigsaw loves riding his tricycle. This sign is known for being extroverted and friendly, much like the way Jigsaw always asks others if they want to play a game in the Saw franchise.

Clever and vain, a Libra's longing for fair play aligns with Jigsaw's games that aren't always set up to kill his victims, but to teach them the value of life as they battle mind games and dangerous situations.

5/12 Jason Voorhees - Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jason Voorhees is best known for looming in the woods and hiding behind his hockey mask, exactly like a mysterious and elusive Scorpio. A sign also known for physical abilities, Jason's muscular presence and ability to swing a machete makes him the perfect representation of a Scorpio.

But the best way these two connect is Scorpio being a water sign, considering Jason spends a lot of time both in and around Crystal Lake after his drowning as a child led him to grow up wanting revenge for his traumatic upbringing throughout the Friday the 13th films.

4/12 Pennywise - Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

As a paranormal entity who shapeshifts into children's worst fears and appears where you least expect it, Pennywise defines Sagittarius. A sign that loves both spiritual and geographical adventures, Pennywise always finds itself on both as it lures in victims.

Like a Sagitarrius, Pennywise reveals its gluttonous side with its need to devour children and an ability to have plenty of friends - or in Pennywise's case, a slew of floating corpses in the sewer that it gathers throughout Stephen King's It.

3/12 Sam - Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A Capricorn is patient and dedicated, much like Sam from Trick 'R Treat. Sam demonstrates these qualities best throughout the 2007 film as he stalks his victims from afar and later doesn't quit until they're spooked by his deadly candies.

Capricorns need things to be orderly and systematic, which is exactly how Sam feels during the slasher as he oversees Halloween, his starring role referred to as an enforcer of the spooky holiday's traditions.

2/12 Pinhead - Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Image via Cinemarque Entertainment BV

Forget the butcher knives and masks, when it comes to originality, Pinhead and Aquarius go hand-in-hand. Known for a face full of pins and an ability to leave his victims with eternal suffering, this villain keeps it innovative, just like an Aquarius.

A popular trait among this sign is being humanitarians, which is exactly what Pinhead is when he forces his victims to live out an eternity of agony rather than outright killing them in the Hellraiserfranchise.

1/12 Leatherface - Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Creative and imaginative are two well-known traits of a Pisces, and both apply to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre villain Leatherface. Unlike his competitors, instead of wearing a mask, this slasher hides his deformed face with the skin of his victims.

Both a Pisces and Leatherface know the weakness of lacking boundaries, considering this killer is a known cannibal who will capture his victims and attack them with a chainsaw before feasting on their corpses.

