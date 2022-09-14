Slashers from the last few decades have given up the guts and gore thanks to their epic villains. Whether a man in a mask, a possessed doll, or a paranormal clown, these killers are known for their brutal murders, intricate weapons, and sometimes their witty one-liners.

But something none of these well-known horror movie villains have in common is their wardrobe. From black jumpsuits to children's overalls to human skin, some villains have been solely defined by their killer costumes that everyone longs to dress in on Halloween night.

Chucky ('Child's Play')

He may be a two-foot doll, but Chucky's been known for some pretty gruesome kills in his movie saga and subsequent horror series. From attempting to sacrifice Andy in 1988's Child's Play to offing several parents on Syfy's Chucky, Charles Lee Ray's childlike persona is anything but a good guy.

His outfit, on the other hand, is one of an adorable 2-year-old. His colorful, striped shirt layered with blue overalls doesn't exactly scream serial killer, but that's also what makes this disguise so unexpected to his victims.

Ghostface ('Scream')

Ghostface from the Scream franchise cleverly stalked his victims in their homes - whether with telephone calls or hiding out in closets and pantries - before ultimately doing some stabbing and slashing and killing everyone but the target: Sidney Prescott.

Ghostface's attire, however, is questionable. His mask tweeters between creepy and comical while the black gown just seems inconvenient when he often needs to run after his prey. Though as bland as it is, Ghostface's costume has been a Halloween time classic since 1996.

Jigsaw ('Saw')

Jigsaw is the little dude with the creepy clown-like mask and the tricycle who rides around in the Saw movies torturing people with the catchphrase, "Do you want to play a game?" And while the serial killer revealed his true identity in 2017's Jigsaw, he's better known for his memorable costume.

A black cardigan and red bowtie might not seem all that scary, but paired with the red, beady eyes and blush-like swirls on his white, chiseled mask, it all makes for a spine-chilling costume for one of horror's most horrifying villains.

Michael Myers ('Halloween')

Michael Myers has been a top-tier slasher since his horror debut in 1978's Halloween, and has continued his legacy with eight films, two remakes, and a reboot trilogy ending with 2022's Halloween Ends. But you've got to laugh at the way he's done all his killing in a William Shatner mask.

The origin of Michael Myers' signature costume happens in the 1978 film when the villain attacks a mechanic and steals his jumpsuit. Once he arrives in Haddonfield on Halloween night, he breaks into a shop and steals a plain white mask, which appears creepy in the film despite simply being a spray-painted Captain Kirk mask.

Leatherface ('The Texas Chainsaw Massacre')

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise has had 10 films on its roster, all starring the underrated villain Leatherface. Less popular than everyone's favorite slashers like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger, Leatherface may have a short list of victims, but his attire should make you do a double take.

His generic outfits consist of jackets, aprons and neckties, but it's his pick of masks that give his targets the creeps. In the original film from 1974, the killer wore three different masks, each made from the human skin of his victims.

Jason Voorhees ('Friday The 13th')

Jason Voorhees may not be the original killer of the Friday the 13th franchise, but he's become one of the most well-known horror villains for his machete-slashing. But with well over 100 victims, it's hard to believe he did it all wearing a hockey mask.

With a jumpsuit similar to Michael Myers', Jason's signature accessory has always been a begrimed hockey mask that made him stand out from the rest. While it may not be very scary, this mask has always been just aloof enough to ignite some fear in his victims.

Sam ('Trick 'R Treat')

Trick 'r Treat is one of those horror slashers that's so bad, it's good, and centers around a little killer named Sam. Named after the Gaelic festival Samhain, before Sam's pumpkin-esque alien head is revealed, he's dressed in a very notable costume.

The orange, patched-up footy pajamas paired with the burlap sack used as a mask makes for the perfectly creepy costume during Sam's cover operation as a trick-or-treater. But it's the half-bitten pumpkin lollipop Sam carries to use the jagged edges as a weapon that brings the entire ensemble together.

Pennywise ('It')

It. Pennywise. The Stephen King clown. Whatever you refer to this villain as, everyone can agree that this paranormal clown is scary. Like most Stephen King horrors, Pennywise jumped from a novel to the small screen in the 1990s miniseries It, and later made its way to the big screen with the 2017 horror film It.

Whether you know Pennywise for its colorful clown costume with the round, red nose or its dreary, silver costume with the bloodthirsty eye makeup, this killer's attire will always appear creepy when paired with that demonic voice and a single red balloon.

Freddy Krueger ('A Nightmare On Elm Street')

Freddy Krueger appears in everyone's nightmares as a merciless murderer, from 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street to his dual with Jason Voorhees in 2003's Freddy vs. Jason. And it's Freddy's simple yet memorable costume that often wins Halloween.

It may be a simple Fedora and a red and green striped sweater that could come off as merry if it wasn't so bloody, but the outfit paired with Freddy's gruesome face and killer claw that makes his ensemble the most notable of any slasher.

