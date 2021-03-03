Shudder has released a trailer for its batshit insane horror-comedy Slaxx, which concerns a pair of killer jeans. As if guys didn't have enough to worry about with zippers.

Slaxx hails from the producers of the cult hit Turbo Kid, and marks the third feature from Canadian helmer Elza Kephart (Go in the Wilderness). The cast includes Romane Denis (Slut in a Good Way), Brett Donahue (Private Eyes), Sehar Bhojani (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Stephen Bogaert (The Umbrella Academy).

The wild story concerns a possessed pair of jeans that is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped to the company’s flagship store, Slaxx proceeds to wreak carnage on staff locked in overnight to set up the new collection.

This movie looks like a total blast, and is certainly of a piece with Quentin Dupieux's Deerskin and Rubber, which followed a killer jacket and a killer tire, respectively. It also reminds me of Peter Strickland's horror movie In Fabric, but much more self-aware. I simply didn't care for the tone of In Fabric, which felt much too serious for a satire about a killer dress. Slaxx, on the other hand, seems to have the right ridiculous attitude and wear it proudly on its sleeve, or rather, the back pocket of its jeans. I also like that it runs a scant 77 minutes, as this kind of premise can only sustain for so long, though the film does appear to be making a sly commentary about how convenience will kill us if we aren't careful.

Kephart co-wrote the script with Patricia Gomez (Graveyard Alive), who produced alongside Anne-Marie Gélinas, whose Turbo Kid collaborator Shaked Berenson served as executive producer. Blood Brothers FX, the special effects company behind Turbo Kid, Blood Quantum and Ravenous, brought the unique villain Slaxx to life, and Canadian denim brand Naked & Famous designed and manufactured the deadly jeans.

A co-production between EMAFilms and Horror Collective, Slaxx is an official selection of the Fantasia International Film Festival, Fantasy Filmfest and the Sitges Film Festival. The movie will stream exclusively on Shudder beginning March 18 in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle where available.

One size kills all, so watch the Slaxx trailer below and thank me later. This certainly isn't the Gap, my friends. Unless, of course, it is...

