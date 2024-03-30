The Big Picture Slay cleverly intertwines comedy and horror while highlighting LGBTQ+ community struggles in a fresh and entertaining way.

The film's exquisite cast of RuPaul's Drag Race queens deliver jaw-dropping scenes and a message of unity amidst adversity.

Through a blend of humor and action, Slay powerfully conveys the importance of togetherness in overcoming challenges for LGBTQ+ individuals.

While known largely for its terrifying scares and sickening gore, the horror genre has always been used to discuss important truths about different groups in society today. From The Babadook's exploration of grief to Hereditary offering a terrifying representation of generational trauma, it's always astounding when a film uses its haunting elements as a vehicle for a deeper message. That is what makes Slay, directed by Jem Garrard, such an ingenious addition to the medium. Not only does it offer an innovative spin on classic vampires while featuring tons of comedy, but it does this all while portraying some insightful truths about being LGBTQ+ today. Aided by its all-star cast of RuPaul's Drag Race alumni, the film utilizes fear and ferocity to create a haunting metaphor of how unsafe it can feel to live authentically and that community is the key to overcoming this hatred. It's a creative approach to a complex topic, and it could signal a great shift in how LGBTQ+ horror stories are told going forward.

Slay (2024) After a booking mistake, four drag queens find themselves performing for a mostly unwelcoming crowd, but when vampires attack, the crowd looks to the queens to save the day. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Jem Garrard Cast Ryan A. Taylor , Heidi N Closet Main Genre Horror

'Slay' Is Stacked with Famous Queens From 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will immediately be drawn to the film for the astounding set of Queens who make up its main cast. The central four protagonists all come from the show: Crystal Methyd plays Bella Da Boys, Heidi N Closet is Robin Banks, and Trinity the Tuck serves as Mama Sue Flay, all three coming from the flagship series (with Trinity winning All-Stars 4!) And international fans will thrill at seeing Cara Melle stun as Olive Wood, the Queen coming off of a recent turn on the spin-off RuPaul's Drag Race: UK. Each Queen is an iconic figure from this legendary franchise known for bringing their unique approach to the art form. The professional backgrounds of the movie's cast give each character a deeply endearing quality, which makes it all the more devastating as the horror begins to ramp up and each becomes a target for the film's voracious vampires.

Related Queer Friendly Horror: 13 Recommendations for Diversifying the Canon From Jennifer's Body to Hellraiser to The Hunger, these films offer positive queer characters in horror.

Before any Queen even graces the screen, the film introduces the audience to what will be plaguing our sickening slayers: a grotesque, gremlin-like vampire who infects a grocer on the way to a local bar. Our main four go to said establishment — Robin Banks having accidentally booked them at a rural biker bar — and are immediately faced with a different kind of terror: the homophobic patrons who begin heckling them the moment they arrive. The film presents these men with the same visceral horror it presents the vampire; emphasizing the fear that both elicit. It's an unfortunate fact that many LGBTQ+ people are fearful in spaces like this; it takes courage to live confidently, and the jeers these Queens receive can be as scary and dangerous for members of the community as facing a potential vampire. It merges these fears by turning the majority of these men into bigoted bloodsuckers. The patrons quickly become infected, forcing the Queens to hide as the bar devolves into a bloody mess. Slay pairs these fights with ample humor, but within this night of intense struggle and gut-busting jokes, the movie speaks its core message: no matter how tough a situation becomes, family can get you through it.

Move Over Buffy! These are the New Slayers

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As Slay devolves into a chaotic string of scenes featuring the Queens fighting back against the biker vampires, audiences are treated to some truly impressive physical feats. From astounding lipsyncs of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" to intense fight scenes (a great one features Methyd using her high heel quite creatively), it's evident the creators drew on their cast's athleticism to create these jaw-dropping scenes. Similar to how it utilizes the vampires as an allegory for LGBTQ+ people's experiences with bigotry, Slay creates a stunning metaphor for community when the Queens begin to fracture within themselves. As the plot unfolds and the bodies begin to pile up, our main four are forced to question whether it's worth it to keep fighting for the bar; as Olive reiterates constantly, they don't know any of the people they're risking their lives to save so they should just gather their own and flee. As the movie shows the repercussions of this kind of thinking and the effects of the Queens' decisions to stay, it reveals its core theme: community can be hard, but it's always worth it.

The latter half of Slay sees what has been a hilarious comedy of errors quickly become lethal as the few survivors left are forced to confront the horde of vampires head-on. Throughout the film, the Queens recruit some kindly townspeople respectful of their identities and even find the few LGBTQ+ locals who'd attended their show desperate to finally see some representation. As Olive's decision to fend for herself leaves her heartbroken and alone while the rest suffer their own losses, it becomes clear just how important it is to work with others — no matter how scary that can be. Community is often a necessity built in the face of adversity (whether that be anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric or vampires), and Slay emphasizes that by showing the prevailing power of the Queens when they come together. Through its jaw-dropping final fight scene, filled with funny gags and hits worthy of any action movie, the Queens show that genuine strength is found in what they're willing to do for those around them. And though it could lead to some arguments or even betrayals, they're able to overcome anything and thrive because they have each other.

'Slay' Delivers its Message Like Its Queens Lipsync: Flawlessly

Close

On its surface, Slay is another in the long list of '"insert group here vs. insert monster here'" films, common in the realm of horror B-movies. Even with this being a saturated plot, though, the film stands apart from the rest not only for its radical representation but for the artful way it presents horrific elements through a comical lens (that will actually make viewers laugh). It's impressive for that alone, but the creators go deeper than that. Through the funny concept of a group of Drag Queens fighting off vampires, Slay presents a resonant depiction of the fears that come with living as a visibly LGBTQ+ person today and how drawing on one's bonds is often the key to overcoming them. It layers this deeper meaning onto the funny plot in a subtle way that doesn't detract from the simple, feel-good nature of the movie as a whole, showing that you can still have fun while communicating an important message. Slay clarifies that community is the key to fighting back against the nastiest of monsters, and as the Drag Queens show, you can look gorgeous while doing it.

Slay is Available to Stream on Tubi in the U.S.

WATCH ON TUBI