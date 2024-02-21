The Big Picture Audible axes future seasons of Slayers: A buffyverse Story , leaving fans staked in the heart.

Christopher Golden shares his disappointment over cancellation despite huge success.

The spin-off brought back familiar voices from the Buffy cast, creating a special experience.

Like a stake through the heart, this news kills us to deliver. Christopher Golden has taken to his Twitter account to reveal the incredibly unfortunate news that the Audible podcast, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story will not return for a second season. The layers of this story are heavy - just like many of the hairstyles worn by Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy Summers in the original series. Golden, who co-created the podcast alongside seasoned alum Amber Benson, revealed that the project didn’t receive a second season's cancelation but was instead given the ax by Disney, which holds licensing to the Buffyverse.

In his post, Golden wrote,

“Hugely disappointed to share that, despite its enormous success, Disney has refused to allow Audible to proceed with future seasons of SLAYERS: A BUFFYVERSE STORY. To my knowledge, they have provided no explanation.”

When Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended more than two decades ago, fans were still thirsty for more blood stories to come from Buffy and the Scooby Gang after they had left Sunnydale behind and destroyed at least one Hellmouth. Although we got a semi-reunion for James Marsters’ Spike and Tom Lenk’s Andrew in the fifth and final season of Angel, Buffy’s series finale was essentially the end of the road for so many other characters. So, when it was revealed that Benson and Golden would be bringing back the soothing and familiar voices of Marsters, Juliet Landau, Charisma Carpenter, Emma Caulfield, James Charles Leary, Anthony Head, and Danny Strong for their Audible podcast, fans were stoked.

In his post, Golden shared what a special opportunity it was to be involved with a project that meant so much to so many and to share a recording booth with several members of the legendary cast.

“Working with the cast, the production team, and the folks at Audible UK - and seeing the joy in the fan community - has been one of the happiest experiences of my career. I’m sorry we won’t be able to continue on, but I’m so glad we were able to bring these characters back to you."

A Fresh Start For the Characters

If you’re a Buffy fan who’s just now hearing about the podcast spin-off, you’re probably wondering how the vocal talents of Benson, Caulfield, Strong, and Carpenter blended into the mix. After all, didn’t they die on the show? One of the most innovative and exciting parts about Slayers was that the project’s creative team leaned heavily into the idea of exploring different universes. Therefore, they were able to give characters like Carpenter’s Cordelia Chase the storyline that she always deserved but never had. Likewise, it opened up a door for Marsters’ Spike to take a new Slayer under the wing of his leather jacket and pay it forward to the forces of good.

Sadly, at least for now, we’ll never get to hear what Benson and Golden had in store for audiences in the second season of Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, but you can listen to the first season in its entirety as it’s now streaming on Audible. Check out Golden's Twitter post below.

https://x.com/ChristophGolden/status/1760331987821207909?s=20