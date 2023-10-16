The Big Picture Spike is back in the new Audible series, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, where he is still ornery but now has a soul and is helping a new Slayer.

Spike takes a newly appointed Slayer named Indira under his wing, and he feels a mix of concern and respect for her as she faces the challenges of being a Slayer.

The Audible series features a dreamy reunion of beloved Buffy and Angel characters, including Spike, Cordelia as the Slayer, and other familiar voices from the original show.

There’s no denying that James Marsters’ blondie baddie vampire Spike was one of the most beloved characters on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Heck, he was even brought back from the clutches of hell after he saved the world in the series finale to reappear for the final season of Angel. Although two decades have passed since the curmudgeonly vamp appeared on television, he’s back in the new Audible series, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story. Catching up with Marsters during a panel at NYCC, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt picked the actor’s brain about who Spike is all these years later.

“The thing is, Spike, he seems like he’s gone to the dark side at the very beginning, and then we find out that he hasn’t,” Marsters explains of the opening episode of Slayers. “He’s just as ornery and frustrating as he’s ever been, but he has a soul, and he’s been using it properly.” Taking on the forces of darkness with Clem (James Charles Leary) by his side, Spike appears to be somewhat of a double agent when listeners catch up with him in Slayers. It’s just Spike and Clem until they cross paths with a very newly appointed Slayer, Indira (Laya DeLeon Hayes), whom Spike begrudgingly takes under his wing.

“Now we see him trying to help out a new Slayer, and he knows she’s been coming for a long time, and she’s finally here, and he’s worried for her because he saw what happened to Buffy and it’s really hard,” Marsters says of Spike and Indira’s relationship. “So there’s a real temptation to try to warn her without convincing her not to do it, but at the same time, knowing full well that it’s going to crush her. So there’s, like, mad respect, like ‘Whoa, you’re the new Slayer? Hello. Wow, there’s just this wonderful young human being that’s gonna have to go through this now and I feel sorry for you, but I’m also so happy to meet you… And by the way, watch the hell out for this and do not do that! Oh my god, stop doing that, or you’re gonna die! Oh my god!’ [Laughs] So, it’s all of that.”

A Dreamy Reunion

Along with Marsters and Leary, a handful of other familiar voices have made their way onto the soundwaves of the Audible series. Included in the lineup set to reprise their roles from the original show are Amber Benson, Emma Caulfield Ford, Charisma Carpenter, Juliet Landau, Danny Strong, and Anthony Head. While over half of the characters attached met their end on either Buffy or Angel, the new series sees a parallel universe that will not only give these characters another lease on life but also present Carpenter’s Cordelia Chase as the Slayer in place of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy Summers.

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is now available on Audible.