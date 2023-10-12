The Big Picture Get ready to hear familiar voices from Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the upcoming podcast, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, including James Marsters and James Charles Leary.

The Audible series follows Spike (Marsters) as he helps a young slayer, Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), who is eager to fight against the forces of darkness.

Despite some characters being killed off in the original series, the Audible series will blend universes and bring them back to life, offering a unique twist to the Buffy-verse.

Today’s bit of Collider exclusive news can only be described as music to our ears — pure golden rays of sunlight from the heavens, really. We’re thrilled to debut a snippet of the upcoming podcast, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, which will bring some very familiar voices back to an audio medium near you. Like settling into a warm bath, the soothing sounds of Buffy the Vampire Slayer alums James Marsters and James Charles Leary, as well as newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes paint a picture of what the Audible series will shape up to be — a story of Spike (Marsters) lending a helpful hand to a young slayer in need (Hayes).

There’s nothing quite like hearing Spike’s British accent after nearly two decades away. In the clip, the vamp’s path crosses with a brand-new slayer, 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Hayes). Though she reveals she just received her powers earlier that day, like many of us obsessed with the series would be if we were chosen, she’s more than prepared to hop into action and begin wiping out the forces of darkness. There’s just one problem — she has no idea how to contact the Watcher’s Council. Luckily, she runs into Spike and Clem (Leary) who are there to help her, even if Spike isn’t so sure about it at first.

While today’s clip only features the vocal talents of Marsters, Leary, and Hayes, the Audible series will include a slew of other voices from the series such as Emma Caulfield’s reformed vengeance demon Anya, Anthony Head’s wise watcher Giles, Charisma Carpenter’s Cordelia Chase, Amber Benson’s Tara, Danny Strong’s Jonathan, and Juliet Landau’s Drusilla.

'Slayers' Brings Fan-Favorite 'Buffy' Characters Back from the Dead

We know what you’re thinking! How can all of these characters be a part of the production when half of them were killed off in either Buffy the Vampire Slayer or Angel?! Yes, it’s true that Anya, Cordelia, Tara, and Jonathan died in the original shows, but the beautiful thing about the Audible series is that it expands the Buffy-verse, bringing these characters back to life. In this multiverse of madness, there was never a Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and, instead, Cordelia was the protector of Sunnydale. Though Chase is synonymous with the high school cheerleader-turned-hero who met a very bizarre end in Angel, she originally auditioned for the role of Buffy making this a performance 26 years in the making.

Check out the Slayers: A Buffyverse Story clip below and catch all nine episodes when they land on Audible on October 12, 2023.