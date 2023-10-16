The Big Picture Carpenter and Caulfield Ford returned to their iconic roles in an Audible production called Slayers, which takes place two decades in the future in an alternate reality.

Carpenter found it challenging to portray a world-weary version of Cordelia as a Slayer but received guidance from Amber Benson and Christopher Golden.

Caulfield Ford had to work on getting back into her character's voice but described the experience as putting on a new suit. The cast had a joyous reunion and had fun performing in front of a microphone for the audio production.

The first time Charisma Carpenter’s cheerleader Cordelia Chase met Emma Caulfield Ford’s Anya, the latter was still in her vengeance demon prime. Introduced in Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Season 3 episode, “The Wish,” the pair’s meeting turns into one of chaos after Cordelia wishes that Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never came to Sunnydale. The episode would prove to be a fan-favorite, landing Caulfield Ford a recurring spot on the series that quickly turned into a series regular. “The Wish” aired 25 years ago and now, Carpenter and Caulfield Ford have returned to their roles in an Audible production titled, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story. During a roundtable interview at NYCC, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt spoke with the leading ladies on what it was like returning to their iconic roles, now two decades in the future.

“To be honest with you, it was a challenge for Cordelia,” Carpenter reveals. Slayers offers up a parallel universe in which Cordelia is Sunnydale’s Slayer savior. “I had never experienced her as a Slayer,” the actress continues, “I mean, she’s a badass, she slays in all kinds of ways, in dating and all those things. However, I hadn’t known this world-weary version of Cordelia, so I was really struggling to find a sort of middle ground of sass and the bossy and the pithy and the fun and the snark along with world-weary badass.” Luckily, Carpenter had the help of fellow Buffy alum-turned-Slayers-writer-and-director Amber Benson as well as Christopher Golden to keep her in check. “I felt like I was doing it wrong the whole time and I had to pull Amber and Christopher aside and just say, ‘I just don’t know who she is. I don’t have a beat on her, like, it’s not who she used to be.’ This is a completely different world for her, even though that does exist, and bringing that to her, I can’t help it, it’s part of who I am.”

While Caulfield Ford’s Anya isn’t too much of a departure from where fans last saw her in the Buffy series finale (although she was killed off), the WandaVision actress says that she still had her “homework” to do to get back into her character’s voice. “When I started, I was 25. Your voice just is different, you know? So I was like, ‘Okay, well, I’m just a little older version of that,’ still trying to get my voice up, like try to get it up here, be frustrated, you know.” Eventually, Caulfield Ford was able to get back in the vocal saddle, likening the journey to “putting on a new suit.”

'Slayers' Reunites a Decades-Old Family

The cast of both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off series, Angel, worked together on a total of 12 seasons between the two shows, meaning that they grew as close as cast members could get. Returning to their characters so far down the line was a joyous moment for everyone involved with Carpenter saying of their work, “We got a groove,” adding that the entire team “killed it.” For Caulfield Ford, she said, “I actually tried not to look at anybody, really, because it was making me so happy that it was affecting me. I was like, ‘This is too much fun,’ because it’s such a different way to perform, right? We’re performing, but we’re in front of a mic, and we know we’re doing all kinds of crazy things that we probably wouldn’t do, I think, on camera.”

