Scream king Thomas Jane is returning to kick butt in the horror genre once again in October, this time with a vengeance. In director K. Asher Levin's first film in the genre, Slayers, Jane is taking up the stake, or rather a crossbow, to hack and slash his way through a mansion full of bloodthirsty, rich vampires. The comedy horror's brand-new red band trailer promises plenty of blood and one-liners. It's slay or be slayed out there.

Vampire-slaying does not distinguish between age differences. Slayers unites (albeit unwillingly) a young group of Gen Z social media stars with jaded vampire slayer Elliot Jones (Jane). He's been in the business a long time, making it his sole purpose in life to avenge the tragic death of his teenage daughter at the hands of blood-sucking vampires. Now, finally, Elliot has managed to track down his daughter's killers at their secret den, but in order to get to them, the slayer will need to team-up with the social media crew.

The trailer shifts from Elliot cracking open a beer to a bright and sunny live steam where we're introduced to the strategically bubbly 'Stream Team'. With the promise of an ambassador deal from "reclusive billionaire Beverly Rektor" (Malin Akerman), "online social goddess" Jules (Abigail Breslin) and her friends are invited to come out to Rektor's isolated vacation compound in New Mexico. On the way their party bus is intersected by Elliot's RV where he serves as the movie's harbinger of the dangers to come. Though the lure of fame and fortune proves too good to pass up, Elliot manages to incept suspicion into pro-gamer Flynn (Kara Hayward) before the Stream Team meets their gracious host. It doesn't take long for things to get messy. Akerman delivers a convincingly cool performance in the trailer, showering these stars with praise and flattery before all hell breaks loose.

Image via The Avenue

Jane, who's tried his hand against sharks with genetically-increased intelligence in 1999's Deep Blue Sea, and fended off some of the most nightmarish creations of Stephen King's in The Mist, is backed by an ensemble cast. Joining Akerman, Academy-award nominee Breslin and Hayward (Moonrise Kingdom) are Jack Donnelly, American Gods' Ashley Reyes, Lydia Hearst, Galen Howard, Ash T. (Euphoria) and Adam Ambruso. The screenplay for Slayers marks the first feature-length work from writer Zack Imbrogno, who co-wrote with director Levin. Stars Jane and Akerman serve as executive producers among others, with Breslin as one of the film's producers, as well.

Slayers is getting a day-and-date release in theaters and digital on demand on October 21. You can read the official synopsis and check out the killer new Red Band trailer below: