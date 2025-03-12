Is it any wonder that sleep has long been a topic for horror? It’s our most exposed and disoriented state. Sleep has been scary on-screen since the 1920s, beginning with German expressionist horror. In The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, which depicts a brainwashed sleepwalker, or Nosferatu (including Eggers’ 2024 take on it), in which a vampiric villain uses sleep to manipulate as well as attack. Since, sleep has found its way into nearly every subgenre. In supernatural-slasher A Nightmare on Elm Street, Freddy Krueger hunts teenagers down in their dreams, one final threat to the fragility of childhood. In the found footage classic Paranormal Activity, sleep has been difficult for Katie her entire life thanks to a demonic entity tied to her familial history. In films like The Amityville Horror, sleeping and waking states give way to fears about domestic violence. In the Insidious series, the nature of sleep itself is a doorway for any sadistic spirit, and its parallels with mental health struggles and domestic violence culminate in a family rift that explores familial trauma in its latest entry, Insidious: The Red Door.

In 2023’s Sleep, director Jason Yu pushes the boundaries of these themes and vulnerability itself. Where other films have marriages collapse off-screen or explore states of possession as a means of domestic violence, Sleep stacks sensitive and susceptible states on top of one another. Blending dark comedy with the more common traits of Korean horror – familial tragedy, a personal portrayal of psychological terror, and social struggle – Sleep depicts sleepwalking states and demonic presence with ambiguity, and wields it against a family unit so warm and loving that even the most die-hard horror fan will find themselves begging for it to stop.

Real Mental Health Challenges Amplify the Scares in 'Sleep'