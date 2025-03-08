1983’s Sleepaway Camp is a cult classic, a slasher film made in the vein of Friday the 13th (but with a camp full of campers), with some clever kills and a controversial twist ending that stands as one of the most shocking in the genre’s history. Like most horror films, it did well enough to warrant a follow-up, 1988’s Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers. Not only is the sequel delightfully unhinged, but it has a surprising connection to none other than the Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, the subject of the 2024 documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. Picking up from where Felissa Rose left off, Bruce’s sister Pamela Springsteen takes over the role of Angela Baker, one of the genre's most prolific killers.

Angela Returns to Camp Arawak as a Counselor Five Years Later in 'Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers'

Image via Double Helix Films

The film begins with a group of boys around a campfire at Camp Arawak, five years after the events of Sleepaway Camp, with popular camper Phoebe (Heather Binion) telling the story of the murders. Unfortunately for Phoebe, her counselor, Angela, is the one that committed those murders, and after escorting her back to the cabin, an argument results in Angela bashing her over the head with a log and removing her tongue for having a "filthy mouth." When questioned the next day about Phoebe's whereabouts, Angela explains that she was "sent home..." (SPOILER: she wasn't).

Phoebe isn't the only camper to be sent home by Angela, who kills them for committing infractions, only for Demi (Kendall Bean) to call her out on it, having phoned the families of the campers supposedly sent home and finding out they aren't there. Demi learns the hard way you don't call out a psychopath on their psychopathic actions, and is promptly dispatched, as is poor Lea (Julie Murphy), whose timing for stumbling upon Demi's body couldn't be worse. Campers and counselors continue to fall victim to Angela, leading to an ambiguous, but uncontroversial, ending.

'Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers' is Darkly Comic and Clever