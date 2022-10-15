Halloween season means that horror fans are watching all their favorite scary movies. While films like Friday the 13th are the king of the camp slasher sub-genre, Sleepaway Camp has grown a rabid cult following in the last four decades. The 1983 slasher will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year and now Cavity Colors have unveiled their new collection based on the film.

The collection features five designs that come in various t-shirt, sweatshirt, and sweatpants forms. The first design is an artful interpretation of the bloody events of Sleepaway Camp. Felissa Rose’s Angela is in the middle of the carnage with the shirt highlighting some of the memorable kills from the film like Mel’s death by arrow and Meg’s brutal shower stabbing. The tagline for this design eerily reads “A nice place for summer vacation. A perfect place to die!” This particular design comes in both a t-shirt and sweatshirt variation. The sweatshirt has the classic blood-dripping Sleepaway Camp logo on the front and the image on the back.

The next design promotes Camp Arawak, the ill-fated campground in the film. It has a classic campsite look to it with its white and red color scheme accompanying an image of Arawak’s lake nicely. However, if you’ve seen the film then you would know that this image has a sinister double meaning masquerading as an innocent summer day. There are a few teenagers enjoying the day on a boat and water skis which mirrors the tragic opening of the film. This shirt also comes in a nice blue tie-dye variant.

The next two designs depict the twist ending of the film. While to the untrained eye these two shirts just see Angela with her mouth creepily wide opened, Sleepaway Camp has one of the best twist endings of all time. While certain plot points attached to the ending haven’t aged the best, the mystery around Angela is what makes this camp slasher so iconic. It’s the reason to watch the film and these two designs perfectly capture that iconic ending. The final piece in this collection are sweatpants that also features Angela from the final shot of the film along with the rest of the main characters from the twisted story. Ricky, Judy, Meg, and Mel are surrounded by a blood trail on one pant leg while the Sleepaway Camp logo is on the other leg.

While Sleepaway Camp has many similarities to the first Friday the 13th with its POV killer mystery, this particular slasher is its own unique bloody animal. This film is the perfect blend of horror, campy comedy, and creepy atmosphere with endlessly goofy yet lovable characters. It's the definitive camp slasher on the twist ending alone, and it’s a must-watch for any fan of the genre. Sleepaway Camp starred Felissa Rose, Jonathan Tiersten, Karen Fields, Christopher Collet, Mike Kellin, Katherine Kamhi, and more. It was directed by Robert Hiltzik, who also wrote the screenplay.

Cavity Colors has done an amazing job over the years with all their horror collections, and it's great to see this company give Sleepaway Camp the love it deserves. The best part is, this is only part 1 of their collection. More designs are coming in 2023 to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary. Part 1 of the line is going up for pre-order on Tuesday, October 11 at 5 PM ET. Until then, you can view the new collection down below, and you can visit Cavity Color’s website to view their past great horror work. You can also treat yourself this Halloween by streaming the gleefully dark Sleepaway Camp on Peacock, check out the trailer below: