The 80s were the height of the slasher genre. Friday the 13th and A Nightmare On Elm Street gave the genre new life while Michael Myers came back with a vengeance in the Halloween franchise. However, one of the best slashers to come out of that blood-soaked decade was Sleepaway Camp. The summer camp murder mystery slasher starring genre icon Felissa Rose celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2023 and now horror fans have the opportunity to watch this cult classic where it was filmed.

Reported exclusively by Fangoria, On Set Cinema’s Kenny Carperton is hosting a two-night screening event in Argyle, New York where almost the entirety of Sleepaway Camp was filmed and Camp Arawak once stood. However, you won’t just be watching the film at the location. Like Sleepaway Camp itself, there’s a whole day’s worth of activities that will make your horror summer camp-loving heart sing. There’ll be swimming, Kayaking where scenes in the film took place, and a filming location walking tour. This will all culminate in a screening of Sleepaway Camp where the film’s infamous twist ending took place. If you’re not traumatized after that, fans will be receiving the full overnight tent camping experience. Summer camp has never sounded this good or scary.

What’s Sleepaway Camp About?

Sleepaway Camp will always sadly live in the shadow of Friday the 13th. However, while it does share some similarities to that classic slasher franchise, this film is its own deadly breed of animal. The story follows cousins Angela (Rose) and Ricky as they head to their summer camp, Camp Arawak. Angela’s a shy and quiet girl, and many of the popular kids decide to make her life a living hell. However, when a mysterious killer starts a murderous rampage at camp, no kid or shady camp employee is safe.

The Legacy of Sleepaway Camp

While Sleepaway Camp got drowned out by more popular films of its era when it was released in 1983, this is one of the best slashers ever made. Especially of the summer camp variety. From its authentic camp atmosphere to its ghastly kills to some truly iconic lines of dialogue, there’s not a film quite like Sleepaway Camp. Not even Jason Voorhees can compete with the creepy rewatchability of this film. This is mostly because it has one of the most shocking and best twist endings in film history. It won’t be spoiled here, but it’s best to watch Sleepaway Camp with friends on the biggest screen imaginable. In the last four decades, the cult following of this slasher has only grown and while the franchise would go on to release three sequels, none have come close to matching the scary thrills of the trailblazing original.

On Set Cinema’s Sleepaway Camp experience will be taking place on Monday, June 19, 2023, and Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Single-night tickets will be $125 each, but if you want to go both nights tickets will be $225. If you haven’t seen Sleepaway Camp, the slasher’s currently streaming on Peacock. The trailer can be seen down below.