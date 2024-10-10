When it comes to 80s camp slasher films, horror fans will quickly turn to the Friday the 13th franchise or The Burning. However, over the last several decades, the love for the cult classic nightmare Sleepaway Camp has only grown. While many seasoned genre watchers know of the 1983 film and its shocking twist ending, it’s easy to forget the series has a handful of sequels. This includes 1988’s Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers and 1989’s Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland. Now these sun-soaked sequels are being honored in the expanded edition book Sleepaway Camp: Making the Movie and Reigniting the Campfire alongside a new soundtrack release for Sleepaway Camps first two sequels.

The original behind-the-scenes book by Jeff Hayes, from 1984 Publishing, was focused on the 1983 slasher film for its 40th anniversary last year. However, this second edition softcover version will come with an additional 100 pages that mainly focus on Sleepaway Camp II and III. Whether it be scream-worthy photos or new interviews, this is a must-have for any fan of the franchise. In an official press release, Hayes stated:

“After the release of the hardbound edition, fans worldwide contacted me who loved the info about the original film but were asking additional questions about the sequels. So, 1984 Publishing and I thought fans would appreciate a deep dive into the sequels as bonus content for the second edition. I started with screenwriter Michael Hitchcock (of Christopher Guest, Glee, and Bridesmaids fame), who created Angela's path forward in parts 2 and 3. Michael and I completed a series of extensive interviews that included character motivations, deleted scenes, creative kills, budgetary adjustments, inside jokes, and more!”

Hayes would finish off teasing some of the updated Sleepaway Camp history fans will find in the latest edition, “I also interviewed (and included personal behind-the-scenes photos) from fan favorite Brian Patrick Clarke (‘T.C.’), Mark Oliver (‘Tony’), Daryl Wilcher (‘Riff’), Carol Chambers and Amy Fields (‘The Shit Sisters’), Kim Wall (‘Cindy’), Kendall Bean (‘Demi’), FX creator Bill ‘Splat’ Johnson, and more. It’s the most extensive look at the sequels to date.” If that’s not enough Sleepaway Camp love for you, a five-track Sleepaway Camp II/III soundtrack EP will be released on both vinyl and CD. There’ll also be multiple limited-edition color variant vinyls of the soundtrack to choose from.

The Legacy of ‘Sleepaway Camp’

Close

The original Sleepaway Camp was a twisted whodunit slasher. On the surface, it just seemed like an unapologetic Friday the 13th clone with the killer POV shots and the camp setting being a dead giveaway. However, it delivered on something Jason Voorhees didn’t do until much later in his own franchise. It threw the killer into a live summer camp. Not one that was setting up for kids to arrive, one that was in the heart of the season. No one, not even the children, were safe from the kill count in this film. However, that wasn’t the most controversial part of it. Sleepaway Camp’s ending revealed that our main character Angela Baker (Felissa Rose) was the killer. Yet the negative implications of their gender identity in that reveal is something still debated about four decades later. Regardless of how you feel about the ending, the film would get two sequels in back-to-back years in the late 80s where Pamela Springsteen would take over the role of Angela. While those two films were more generic, typical slasher feeling, compared to its predecessor, the first two sequels are worth the watch for Springsteen’s gleefully crazed performance alone. The franchise would get one more sequel, Return to Sleepaway Camp, in 2008, but the series’ campfire has been burnt out ever since. It’s currently being kept alive through its fanbase, horror conventions and murderously fun merchandise like this book release.

Where Can You Stream ‘Sleepaway Camp’?

The first three Sleepaway Camp films are currently streaming for free on Tubi. You can view the trailer for Unhappy Campers below. You can also pre-order the second edition of Sleepaway Camp: Making the Movie and Reigniting the Campfire and its companion soundtrack on 1984 Publishing’s website. It’s set for release in November.