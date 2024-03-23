The Big Picture Celebrate Sleeping Beauty's 65th anniversary with the latest Funko Pop! figures featuring Aurora and Maleficent.

Collectors can now pre-order figures of the iconic princess Aurora, Merriweather, Maleficent, Prince Phillip, and the owl.

For fans looking for a standout piece, there's a deluxe-sized Maleficent figure in her dragon form available for $29.99 USD.

Fans can celebrate one of Disney’s most beloved animated classics. The official Funko X account has revealed a first look at their newest wave of Sleeping Beauty Pop! figures, in celebration of the film’s 65th anniversary. The figures are now available for collectors to pre-order.

Aurora remains one of Disney’s most iconic princesses, and her latest Funko Pop! variant fully captures how she was depicted in the original film, with the figure holding an owl with a hood over her head. Additionally, fans can also get a separate figure of the owl, dressed up as the Prince in a recreation of the classic “Once Upon a Dream” sequence. Of course, Aurora isn’t the only star of the film, as the three fairies are arguably the movie’s biggest scene-stealers, and now fans can add one of them into their collection with the addition of a new Merryweather figure, in which she is tangled in a pink dress, echoing the infamous blue-or-pink debate.

However, nothing beats a classic Disney villain, and it doesn’t get any more iconic than Maleficent herself. Her latest Funko variant certainly appears to be another great addition for any collector to grab. With a strong black and purple robe contrasting nicely with her relaxed, yet evil expression, the figure effectively captures her characterization with minimal detail. Also, available is a Prince Phillip figure, who can be seen in a battle-ready stance with his shield out, protecting himself from a translucent green plastic that appears to represent Maleficent’s flames. All the aforementioned figures are available for $12.99 USD, on par with other figures in the Funko Pop! line.

Maleficent is Powerful in Her Dragon Form With This New Pop! Figure

For fans looking for a larger piece to add to their collection, Funko has also unveiled a deluxe-sized Maleficent figure in her dragon form. Standing at a towering 6.5 inches tall, the toy could serve as a standout piece alongside the other Pops. The figure itself features a strong black and purple color scheme of Maleficent, who stands on top of a castle in a recreation of the film’s epic climax. But most notably, the figure is engulfed in eye-catching green flames, highlighting the epic scale of the original film. The Funko Pop! is available for $29.99 USD, but given the size and detail showcased, fans certainly won’t want to miss out on this piece.

Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Funko Pops are now available for fans to pre-order and are expected to ship out on May 7. Check out their official images above.

Sleeping Beauty (1959) Release Date January 29, 1959 Director Clyde Geronimi , Wolfgang Reitherman Cast Mary Costa , Bill Shirley , Eleanor Audley Runtime 75 Main Genre Animation

