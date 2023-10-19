Sleeping Beauty has undergone an interesting history since its release in 1959. On release, it was among Disney's biggest box-office bombs, resulting in the studio's shift to Xerox animation that killed any princess movies until The Little Mermaid. The film remained in obscurity for years before being positively re-evaluated by critics and audiences.

Nowadays, Sleeping Beauty stands as one of Disney's most important films from an artistic standpoint. The film features an interesting lineup of characters who range from some of the Mouse House's most iconic to its most forgettable, making it easier to rank which ones stand out above the others.

8 Princess Aurora

To protect her from the evil fairy Maleficent (Eleanor Audley), Princess Aurora (Mary Costa) is given to three good fairies, Flora (Verna Felton), Fauna (Barbara Jo Allen), and Merryweather (Barbara Luddy). They raise her for sixteen years in the forest under the name Briar Rose. Though Aurora's life is peaceful, she dreams of a romantic meeting with a handsome prince.

Aurora has a reputation as Disney's most bland princess, and it's not unwarranted. The audience doesn't get much time to know her personality outside of kindness before she becomes depressed after learning of her true origins and then put to sleep. That said, Costa gives a wonderful and lovely performance that does the most with what little material she is given.

7 Prince Phillip

During the christening of Princess Aurora, it is decided that she will one day marry Prince Phillip (Bill Shirley), the son of King Hubert (Bill Thompson). As a young man, Phillip jeopardizes these plans when he falls for a peasant girl he meets while riding through the woods. Unbeknownst to him, this woman is really his betrothed in hiding.

Philip broke new ground for a Disney Prince by being the first to have an active role in the story and kill the villain. Sadly, his personality isn't much to write about. He does seem pretty open-minded about marrying outside his station and against his father's wishes, giving him something of a reckless charm. However, his personality is quite paper-thin. For example, quite hilariously, he doesn't speak a line of dialogue during the third act.

6 King Stefan

For years, King Stefan (Taylor Holmes) and his wife longed for a child. When they are finally blessed with their daughter, he is devastated to give her up to save her from Maleficent's curse. After burning every spinning wheel in the kingdom, all he can do is wait sixteen years to see his daughter again.

Stefan is a calm, soft-spoken individual who puts his daughter's safety above everything. He's always thinking about Aurora's well-being and is the only character who worries that learning her heritage will be a shock to her. When his anger is roused, he isn't afraid to stand up to evil fairies or rival kings.

5 King Hubert

Stefan's best friend from a neighboring kingdom, Hubert happily agrees to marry their children to unite their kingdoms. Though Maleficent's curse puts the plans on hold, Hubert never doubts that they will come through in the end. He spends the next sixteen years planning the couple's wedding, which he reveals to Stefan the day before Aurora is scheduled to return.

Hubert's is the yang to Stefan's yin. Where Stefan is soft-spoken and thinks of others, Hubert is boisterous and more concerned with himself. Most of the time, he's a jolly soul, but should things not go according to his plan, he's quick to fly into a rage, even against his own son. Still, he always means well, and it's hard not to fall in love with Bill Thompson's playful performance.

4 Maleficent

Known as the Mistress of Evil, Maleficent rules over a legion of demonic goons from her fortress at the Forbidden Mountains. When she learns she wasn't invited to Aurora's christening, she crashes the party and curses the princess to die by pricking her finger on a spinning wheel on her sixteenth birthday. Though the good fairies try to thwart her plan, Maleficent's evil isn't so easily overcome.

Maleficent conducts her evil with sophistication and regality, giving her opponents plenty of backhanded compliments and thwarting her opponents through cunning and subtle uses of magic. She prefers to toy with her victims and drag out their misery rather than kill them outright. When enraged, however, she isn't afraid to call down lightning or transform into a dragon. While she is decidedly evil, Eleanor Audley's performance makes Maleficent endlessly entertaining. Her sass and sardonic humor are wickedly funny, making her strangely likable.

3 Flora

The leader of the good fairies, Flora, bestows on Aurora the gift of beauty. Her magic reflects this gift, specializing in beautiful things like flowers and fashion. She acts as the brains of the trio, coming up with their plans, including raising Aurora in the woods to hide her from Maleficent's gaze.

Flora can be a bit of a controlling busybody, but her heart is pure goodness. Though most of her plans are based around avoiding combat, when the chips are down, she'll go straight into the heart of Maleficent's fortress if it means seeing good triumph over evil. Though she tries to hold herself as the most mature of the fairies, she also tends to fall into petty arguments with Merryweather, adding a playful layer to her personality.

2 Fauna

The second of the good fairies, Fauna bestows Aurora with the gift of song. She is the most optimistic of the trio, believing that even Maleficent can't be all bad. This allows her to balance Flora and Merryweather's strong personalities, mediating their constant arguments.

Compared to her fellow fairies, Fauna is quiet, emotional, and a bit of a scatterbrain. She jumps at the idea of raising the baby Aurora and can't figure out the basics of baking in sixteen years. Fauna is also the most sensitive of the trio, often becoming overwhelmed with positive emotions to the point of tears.

1 Merryweather

The third of the good fairies, Merryweather is famous for her blue color scheme. Her gift was interrupted by Maleficent's arrival, allowing her to change Maleficent's death curse to one of enchanted sleep broken by true love's kiss. She is the most headstrong of the three fairies, often attempting to charge headlong into danger. She also has the most practical viewpoint and isn't afraid to point out the flaws in Flora's plans.

While the fairies are Sleeping Beauty's best characters, Merryweather stands out thanks to her multifaceted personality. She's never afraid to speak her mind, be it to Maleficent or Flora, regardless of the consequences. Merryweather is also the most eager of the three to use magic to solve their problems, whether to give Aurora the perfect birthday or turn Maleficent's raven to stone.

