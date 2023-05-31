In this exciting modern wave of great slasher films, a new trend has emerged that you either love or absolutely hate. That would be children's fairy tales being turned into blood-soaked killing sprees. First it was Pooh Bear in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, then it was The Grinch in The Mean One, and a gory version of Cinderella will soon be stabbing you in the heart. If you thought it would end there, you might want to fall under an eternal sleep because a horror version of Sleeping Beauty is in the works. Reported exclusively by Bloody Disgusting, Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre from ChampDog Films and ITN Studios will start shooting this August in the United Kingdom.

What's Sleeping Beauty's Massacre About?

In this horrifying retelling, “The beautiful Princess Thalia is thrown to ruins after her father’s mysterious death. She lives with Prince Edison who she is in love with but can no longer marry since losing her status. Queen Velma wants the kingdom for herself and will use her dark powers, and use of the occult, to take over at any means necessary.” However, this fairy tale won’t have a happy ending. This version of Princess apparently snaps as “Velma casts Thaila into a deep sleep to never wake, till one day she does and her web of lies start to fall around her. A violent twist after twist with gory and graphic deaths will ensue.” Lora Hristovia will star as Princess Thalia alongside Lila Lasso, Leah Glater, Robbie Taylor, Sophie Rankin, Charlotte Coleman and Judy Tcherniak. Louisa Warren who’s also directing Cinderella’s Curse will be producing and directing from a screenplay by Jasmine Ebony Thomas. Teasing this bloodthirsty film Warren stated, “This film will flip everything as you know it on its head. It is savage, dark and utterly horrifying. I am setting out to create the most uncomfortable horror experience to date. There will be lies, gore and a big massacre. If you look back at the original material there is so much to play with.”

While films like Blood and Honey and Mean One have humorously missed the mark on what makes a slasher film good, Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre is sure to pique genre fans' interest simply to see another Disney style princess lose their mind. Maybe it’s just the fact that this horror adaptation’s title is very reminiscent of campy 80s slasher like Slumber Party Massacre, but like most stories that Disney based their classic movies on, the original Brothers Grimm fairy tale skews a bit more adult. Sleeping Beauty’s not the darkest fairy tale around, but there’s a lot of potential for Massacre to be something fun and unique. Especially given Warren's comments. The only question now is, which princess will enter the bloodbath next?

When Does Sleeping Beauty's Massacre Release?

Sleeping Beauty’s most popular adaption is the classic 1959 Disney film, so just like with Blood and Honey, there’s going to be a lot of push back. However, when Cinderella's Curse comes out, we’ll have a better idea of what to expect from Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre. In terms of both quality and madness, We won’t have to wait long either as both fairy tale nightmares plan to release in 2023. Like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty Massacre will be shopped at AFM. While horror fans anxiously await this Princess’ horror debut, Disney’s Sleeping Beauty can currently be streamed on Disney+. The trailer can be seen down below.