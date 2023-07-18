Another classic fairy tale is getting its own terrifying twist with the release of Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre, which is currently filming in Scotland. Now horror fans can get a closer look at the upcoming film as an exclusive via Bloody Disgusting has revealed a new set of images showcasing a gory take on the original story.

The images feature an onslaught of bloody imagery, teasing that the film will be the ultimate gore fest for horror fans to dive into. The sneak peek of the film echoes the recent trend of adapting classic stories into horror, with a focus on gore and blood. Additional plot details remain under wraps, but the film will be based on the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty and centers on Princess Thalia, who is put into a deep sleep by the evil Queen Velma in order to keep the kingdom to herself. However, her web of lies soon starts to collapse as Princess Thalia awakens, leading to a terrifying journey of death and destruction.

The film stars Lora Hristova as Princess Thalia alongside Benedict Clarke, Sophie Rankin, Charlotte Coleman, and Yvonne Curwen. Louisa Warren directs the upcoming project, with its screenplay written by Jasmine Ebony Thomas. “This film will flip everything as you know it on its head. It is savage, dark, and utterly horrifying. I am setting out to create the most uncomfortable horror experience to date. There will be lies, gore, and a big massacre. If you look back at the original material, there is so much to play with,” Warren said about the film.

Horror Adaptations of Classic Stories Aren’t Slowing Down Anytime Soon

The original tale of Sleeping Beauty is no stranger to film adaptations, with Disney’s animated classic serving as the definitive take on the story to many. However, following the release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, it appears that many classic childhood stories are beginning to take shape in the realm of horror. Alongside helming the release of Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre, Warren is also attached as the director of another gory twist of a classic fairy tale with Cinderella’s Curse, which ITN Studios will also distribute.

However, the upcoming films from Warren aren’t the only projects for horror fans to look out for, as Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield is currently taking on additional childhood stories with Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare and Bambi: The Reckoning, which will similar be told through the lense of horror. No word yet on when to expect the films that are in development, but with so many projects currently on the way, it appears nobody’s favorite childhood classic is safe from receiving a terrifying twist on the big screen.

No official release date for the film has been revealed yet, but expect Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre to debut sometime later this year. Until then, check out the rest of the new images below: