The below contains spoilers for Sleeping Dog. Netflix's latest German offering – the crime thriller series Sleeping Dog – presents six episodes of mind-wrecking mystery that finally concludes with some closure for its protagonist Mike Atlas (Max Riemelt). Sleeping Dog follows the ex-cop as he sets out on an investigation after the suspicious death of a convict whom he helped put behind bars. Preceded by a set of well-paced episodes brimming with mystery, the ending of this German thriller leaves the audience with a few questions about how justice and culpability are defined in society by those in power.

Sleeping Dog takes off with the suicide of Mussa Bassher who was in prison for the murder of a judge named Herres. The cop responsible for the conviction of Mussa, Mike Atlas of the 49th precinct, has been living the life of a recluse ever since Mussa's conviction. Mike played a crucial part in putting Mussa behind bars as he found the incriminating evidence in the case. The knowledge that Mussa has killed himself puts Atlas back again on a path of investigation as he struggles to put together pieces of his memory. Eight months back, Atlas decided to leave his family and live alone. After finding out from Mussa's lawyer Hartloff (Martin Wuttke) that he was the one who found the evidence against Mussa, Atlas pays a visit to the DA's office to have a look at the file of Judge Herres' murder as he doesn't remember much of anything from the investigation. He doesn't remember finding the incriminating evidence that put Mussa behind bars, ultimately leading to his death.

Mike Atlas Decides to Revisit His Past

In the meantime, Jule Andergast (Luise von Finckh), the daughter of a prominent lawyer, is handed over the case of Mussa's suicide as her boss, District Attorney Corinna Steck (Melika Foroutan), believes that something triggered the suicide. She is asked to quickly write a report and close the case after finding the trigger. However, having sensed something wrong with Mussa's death already, Jule continues to investigate Mussa's death diligently. She briefly encounters Atlas when Atlas breaks into the prosecutor's office to get his hands on Judge Herres' file. With the file in his possession, Atlas puts his investigative skills to good use and deduces that even after killing Judge Herres in point black, there was no residue on Mussa. Moreover, Mussa's alibi, Idris Kouri, left the country before giving his testimony to the court. This revelation leaves Atlas perplexed as he tries to find out why Idris did not give his testimony. Mussa's lawyer points out that the effort wouldn't be worth anything given how Atlas had found evidence - Mussa's hair in Judge Herres' driveway.

Meanwhile, having gotten the videotapes of Mussa's prison visits, Jule finds out that Idris had paid a visit to Mussa in the prison. In the video, Idris is seen showing a tattoo in Arabic to Mussa. The tattoo is an exact replica of the carving Mussa had made on his chest before his suicide. Jule also discovers that a private detective, Joachim Jürgens, paid a visit to Mussa just a day before his death, cementing her suspicions that the visits had possibly triggered Mussa's suicide. The finding leads Jule to Idris' father's shop where she inquires about Idris, knowing very well that Idris did not leave the country.

A worker at the shop informs Jule that Idris and Mussa were lovers and they were together the night Judge Herres was murdered. Idris had to move away as some cop started blackmailing Idris. However, Idris returned a week ago to give testimony in Mussa's case. Idris' friend tries to help Jule meet Idris but before the meeting could materialize, Idris is found dead by Jule. Mike's close friend and ex-colleague at the 49th, Luca Zaric (Carlo Ljubek) arrives at the crime scene and he meets homicide detective Tom Schlefski (Helgi Schmid) who takes over the Kouri murder case. Without Atlas's knowledge, detective Joachim Jürgens, who met Idris a day before his death in prison, has started keeping an eye on Atlas' family. Jule suspects Joachim's involvement in Idris' death while Joachim manipulates Atlas' daughter Tinka (Tara Corrigan) into helping him connect with her father.

After finding out about Idris Kouri's death, Atlas again pays a visit to the office of Steck to convince her to reopen the file of Judge Herres. Jule finally decides to approach Atlas with her findings regarding Mussa Basher's death and the subsequent events. Atlas takes the help of his deaf and mute friend to understand what Joachim said to Mussa, a day before his death, from the video in Jule's possession. It becomes clear that Joachim was talking about Idris and his testimony in Judge Herres case. Joachim's intentions become clear when he tries to lure Atlas using Tinka as bait. At reaching the location, Joachim questions Atlas about his accomplices in framing Mussa for the murder of Judge Herres. He confirms that the incriminating evidence found by Atlas was fake. But before Atlas could find out much from Joachim, Zaric arrives at the screen. After a brief car chase, Joachim leaves Tinka with a pen drive, asking her to only give it to her father.

The next day, Jule finds out that Judge Herres was going to become the chief of the appellate court before he was murdered. Based on the 9mm bullet used in the murders of Idris and Judge Herres, Jule concludes that Idris was possibly murdered to cover up the truth behind the murder of Judge Herres. Looking for answers, Atlas confronts his old friend Zaric to find out why he quit the force eight months back. Zaris requests his friend to find professional help. Understanding that he needs to find the truth behind Judge Herres' murder, he asks for more time from his wife before he can return home.

The Death of Judge Herres Proves to Be the Tip of the Iceberg

Jule finally comes across Joachim in an attempt to find out the reason behind his visit to Mussa in the prison. Joachim reveals to Jule that before Judge Herres' death, he was hired by a woman who disguised herself as the judge's wife. He believes that he was hired to find dirt on Judge Herres but when the same did not materialize, he was killed. Joachim believes that Judge Herres was murdered to cover up some Russian conspiracy. Before Jule could find more, Joachim is shot dead by a mysterious assailant right in front of Jule.

Meanwhile, Atlas's memory starts coming back to him in bits as he realizes that he did not discover the evidence at Judge Herres' crime scene. Zaric reveals to him that Atlas was intoxicated and the team let him take the credit to save him from Steck. When Atlas comes across the photographs in the pen drive given by Joachim to Tinka, he realizes that Zaric had a bigger role to play than he lets on. In the photographs clicked by Joachim, Zaric can be seen talking to Judge Herres in his driveway. The document in Judge Herres' hand in the photograph leads Atlas to find out about the Polyphemus Case. Although Atlas suspects Zaric's involvement in the whole scenario, Zaric claims that he was trying to help Atlas because Judge Herres was onto him. Against his will, Atlas is admitted to the clinic by Zaric, but he chooses to look into Judge Herres' involvement in the Polyphemus Case.

Atlas discovers that Polyphemus was a homeless man whose body was found amidst the victims of the Christmas Market terrorist attack a few months back. But according to a witness, Polyphemus met an accident at a place located thirty minutes away from the location of the terrorist attack. Atlas' memory quickly starts coming back to him as he realizes that he was part of the cover-up behind Polyphemus' death. Along with his colleagues Luca and Roland Sokowski (Antonio Wannek), Altas was heading to the scene of the terrorist attack when, under the influence of drugs, he ran over Polyphemus. While Atlas wanted to report it, Zaric insisted on placing the body at the scene of the terrorist attack to cover up the accident. Judge Herres had discovered the cover-up before he was killed.

Jule Discovers a Larger Conspiracy

While Atlas' investigation continues, Jule learns that Tom was investigating Steck and the officers at the 49th as Judge Herres had been suspicious of the growing success rate of the precinct. In the past, Altas' team has been involved with a spate of cases where evidence was planted to prosecute the members of the local gangs. Tom got himself transferred to the 49th to keep a close eye on Steck. Unfortunately, Tom couldn't complete his investigation as he is shot dead by an assailant soon after. After finding out about the foul play behind the death of the homeless man, Atlas threatens Zaric with putting out the truth in front of everyone. As a result, guilt takes over Zaric who tries to kill himself. It turns out that Zaric always felt inferior to his friend Atlas and just wanted them to be promoted together. Fortunately, Atlas happens to save Zaric after he overdoses. Having realized the mistake that led him to leave his family months back, Atlas reveals the truth to his wife and daughter.

After Tom's death, Jule realizes that Tom's suspicions about DA Steck were true. She pays a visit to the 49th in search of Luca when she comes across Sokowski. Mistakenly, Sokowski reveals that he's also involved in the whole mess when he identifies Jule with her last name even after having met her for the first time. Resultantly, Jule quickly fixes a meeting with Atlas at her apartment. Unfortunately, before Atlas could arrive, Jule is attacked by Sokowski. Just as Sokowski is about to kill Jule, Atlas and Luca arrive at the apartment, averting Jule's death and giving her a moment to subdue Sokowski.

Who Killed Judge Herres?

At the end of Sleeping Dog, it is revealed that Sokowski had killed Judge Herres, Joachim Jürgens, and Idris Kouri to keep the truth under wraps. While Judge Herres was killed by Sokowski because the judge was too close to exposing him and his friends for their involvement in the death of Polyphemus, Joachim and Idris were murdered as they were trying too hard to find the truth behind Judge Herres' murder. Mussa Bassher and subsequently his brother Abou Bassher were framed for the murders. DA Steck was aware of the innocence of the Basshers, but she chose to play along due to her vendetta against the Basshers which resulted from her racist outlook. Moreover, it was in Steck's interest that the reputation of the officers at the 49th wasn't tarnished by allegations of misconduct.

Finally, with the truth behind the murders out in the open, Sokowski is arrested for his crimes. Atlas eventually finds the answers he was looking for and returns to his family. He tries to make amends by serving the homeless and holding a funeral for the man he accidentally killed. On the other hand, Jule decides to quit her job at the DA's office and pursue her own path. Steck finds herself the subject of scrutiny after Sokowski's actions got exposed, and she turns to Luca Zaric for relief. Most importantly, the Bassher family finds justice with Abou Bassher being released. While Sleeping Dog leaves the fate of some of its characters hanging, it eventually provides some relief to Mike Atlas who has reunited with his family, having made peace with his horrifying past. Beyond the thrilling layers of mystery wrapped within Sleeping Dog, the German series presents a scathing critique of the policing system and the plight of the homeless.

