Fans of the hit FX drama Sons Of Anarchy will be happy to hear that Tommy Flanagan has been cast alongside Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan and Martin Csokas in the upcoming crime thriller Sleeping Dogs from Nickel City Pictures, according to Deadline.

Currently in production in Australia with Assassin's Creed director Adam Cooper, the film is based on E.O Chirovici's 2017 novel The Book of Mirrors. The story follows retired homicide detective Roy Freeman (Crowe), who is undergoing a cutting-edge treatment for Alzheimer's. After a death row inmate who Freeman helped convict for the murder of a college professor (Csokas) starts to claim innocence, Freeman must fight to regain his memory to uncover the truth. Enlisting the help of his former partner, the web around the mystery begins to unravel after they encounter a mysterious woman (Gillan).

Cooper makes his directorial debut from his script written with Bill Collage. The two have collaborated on films such as Assassin's Creed, Exodus: Gods And Kings, New York Minute and Accepted. Harry Greenwood and Thomas M. Wright round out the cast, while Nickel City Pictures' Mark Fasano is producing alongside Cooper and Collage. Executive producers include Matthew Goldberg, Cliff Roberts, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier and Nick Corbett.

Where Do You Know Tommy Flanagan From?

Flanagan is best known for his role as Filip 'Chibs' Telford in the Emmy-nominated biker gang drama Sons Of Anarchy, which ran for seven seasons on FX from 2008-2014. He also appeared on the spinoff Mayans M.C. Flanagan currently stars opposite Joseph Sikora in Power Book IV: Force, a spinoff of the popular crime drama Power, which has been renewed for a second season. He has also appeared on Westworld alongside Evan Rachel Wood and Vincent Cassel, as well as Peaky Blinders, Gotham and Wu Warriors.

Flanagan's recent roles in film include James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 and the action-thriller Boon alongside Neal McDonough. He also appeared in the acclaimed Western The Ballad of Lefty Brown opposite Bill Pullman, Jim Caviezel and Peter Fonda. Bleecker Street's Papillon remake saw Flanagan reunite with former Sons of Anarchy castmate Charlie Hunnam, and he appeared opposite Gary Oldman and Jessica Alba in Killers Anonymous. Flanagan has previously worked with Russell Crowe, appearing as Cicero in Gladiator.

