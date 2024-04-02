The Big Picture Sleeping Dogs starring Russell Crowe & Karen Gillan is a crime thriller with twists & turns to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The movie delves into themes of greed, innocence, and the unreliability of memories as the story unfolds around a homicide detective with memory loss.

Crowe's performance is exceptional, alongside a talented cast including Marton Csokas, Tommy Flanagan, and Gillan, in this gripping film.

Crime and thriller fans are in for a treat as Sleeping Dogs a new film starring Russell Crowe and Karen Gillan arrives in theatres today. The crime mystery thriller is directed by Adam Cooper in his feature-length directorial debut and is based on The Book of Mirrors by E.O. Chirovici. It centers around a homicide detective with memory loss trying to solve a case. The story follows an ex-homicide detective, Roy (Crowe) with memory loss, who is forced to solve a brutal murder he has no memory of. Things change when he uncovers evidence and secrets tied to his forgotten past. That leads him to a chilling truth “Sometimes, it's best to let sleeping dogs lie.” Cooper directs from a screenplay he adapted with Bill Collage.

It’ll be fascinating to see the twists and turns this crime thriller takes, as Karen Gillan previously told Collider, the movie takes some liberties as Crowe himself made some changes to the scenes. The previously released trailer sets the stage for Roy to take up the complicated case to save a suspect on death row and is going to be full of mysteries as Roy and the audience uncover details from his past. The themes center around greed, innocence, and how sometimes memories can be unreliable.

Who Is in 'Sleeping Dogs'

The movie stars Crowe as Roy Freeman, Gillan as his doctor Laura Baines, Marton Csokas as Dr. Joseph Wieder, Tommy Flanagan as Jimmy Remis, Harry Greenwood as Richard Finn, Thomas M. Wright as Wayne Devereaux, and Elizabeth Blackmore as Dana Finn. Further rounding off the cast are Lynn Gilmartin as Diane Lynch, Pacharo Mzembe as Isaac Samuel, and Paula Arundell as Susan Avery. The movie has some impeccable performances, Crowe is coming hot off the success of the horror feature The Pope’s Exorcist, the sequel of which is in the works. Gillan was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 which was the only saving grace of the superhero genre last year.

Sleeping Dogs is in theatres now and will be available to buy on digital on April 9. You can check out the trailer below and know more about the feature with our guide here.

