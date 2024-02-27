The Big Picture Win free tickets to early screening of crime thriller Sleeping Dogs starring Russell Crowe and Karen Gillan at Landmark Theatres LA.

For Collider’s next special event with Landmark Theatres, we’re excited to announce we will be hosting an early screening and Q&A for co-writer and first-time director Adam Cooper’s crime thriller, Sleeping Dogs, starring Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy). Read on below for the full details on how you can enter to win free tickets to see this R-rated feature on the big screen before it's official release, followed by an exclusive Q&A with Gillan and Cooper.

Based on the novel, The Book of Mirrors, Cooper’s directorial debut, Sleeping Dogs, follows former homicide detective Roy Freeman (played by Crowe) after undergoing a new cutting edge treatment for Alzheimer's. With a fractured memory, Roy is forced to reopen a brutal case he can’t remember in order to save a wrongly-accused man’s life from death row. Coming at it from a fresh perspective, Roy begins to discover this decade-old case is a much more tangled web of secrets and betrayal, and that he can only trust his own instincts. Sleeping Dogs also features Gillan, Márton Csókás, Thomas M. Wright, Tommy Flanagan, and Harry Greenwood.

‘Sleeping Dogs’ Screening Details

To catch Sleeping Dogs ahead of its official release date on March 22, join us at Landmark Theatres Sunset in LA on Thursday, March 14. The screening will begin at 7 pm, and all guests will receive free popcorn and a drink. Following the credits, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff will host an extended Q&A with co-writer and director Adam Cooper, and actress Karen Gillan, best known for portraying Nebula in James Gunn’s Marvel trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy, and as Amy Pond in Doctor Who.

How to Get ‘Sleeping Dogs’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible, seats are limited and you don’t want to miss out. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to March 14, so keep an eye out!

Sleeping Dogs releases exclusively in theaters beginning March 22. Check out Collider's other upcoming screenings for Snack Shack and Little Wing, starring Brian Cox.